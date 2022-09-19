Thieves Steal Mustangs From Flat Rock Assembly Yet Again

Ford really needs to rethink its security plan…

You know car theft is bad when thieves, some of them kids too young to legally drive, keep stealing cars from factories right after they’re assembled. What at first started off as a hilarious novelty has now become a serious trend and Flat Rock Assembly has become a prime target. In the latest crime spree, police say they’re looking for suspects who boosted between 12 and 15 Mustangs in yet another heist.

Read about kids stealing Hellcats from a Dodge factory lot here.

That’s right, Ford once again seems to not know how many cars were stolen. We really wonder how an automaker doesn’t know the number of vehicles sitting in a lot before they’re transported to dealers. It just seems like a fundamental business practice to track inventory meticulously, especially when each item costs a big chunk of cash.

Police say the heist went down at about 2 am on September 13. Thieves love working under the cover of darkness, which is when security at these storage lots should be ultra-tight. At some point someone reported the theft to police, we don’t know at exactly what time. There are no details about any pursuits, but Fox 2 Detroit has reported that two of the Mustangs were recovered. Since we’ve seen thieves sometimes drive stolen cars until they run out of gas, they could’ve been abandoned and discovered that way.

"It's not an isolated incident. I'm sure these teams have been arranged, probably have a decent leader ship, they know what they're where they're going, they know where the easier targets are," Woodhaven Deputy Police Chief Jeffrey Brust told Fox 2.

This is a point we’ve been trying to get across to people: the rash of car thefts is largely coming from organized crime. These thieves might just look like kids or low-level criminals, but they’re often using expensive, sophisticated equipment and can hide as well as transport the stolen vehicles through an extensive underground network. Even if police catch some of the thieves, the organizations just recruit more people using the promise of quick money.

Source: Fox 2 Detroit

Images via Ford