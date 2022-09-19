Emma Chao/Scary Mommy; Getty Images, Courtesy Katie Bingham-Smith. I have a love/hate relationship with social media apps. When I first signed on to Instagram and Facebook about a decade ago, I felt excited and inspired. Then I felt less than, and I got off of them for a spell. The whole “social media apps aren’t real life” movement has been strong over the years and it hasn’t been lost on me.

