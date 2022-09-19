ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City Press

Panda the Parti Pom needs your vote

Panda, aptly named for her black and white fur combination, is a parti pomeranian who just happens to be up for the title of People Magazine’s 2022 World’s Cutest Rescue Dog. Melissa and Greg James, along with their three kids, Teagan, Rhys and Kai, submitted their beloved Panda...
Annelise Lords

Fiction: I Sing When I Am Happy

“She stopped singing!” Colleen said. A musical note made from sea shells.Image by Annelise Lords. Reading “Harmonic” by Dr. Fatima Imam and inspiration hits me. https://medium.com/lifeline-poetry/harmonic-c595a2a7cd2e.
Scary Mommy

Teens Love The App BeReal. Am I Just Too Jaded?

Emma Chao/Scary Mommy; Getty Images, Courtesy Katie Bingham-Smith. I have a love/hate relationship with social media apps. When I first signed on to Instagram and Facebook about a decade ago, I felt excited and inspired. Then I felt less than, and I got off of them for a spell. The whole “social media apps aren’t real life” movement has been strong over the years and it hasn’t been lost on me.
