Boone County, KY

Fox 19

Man killed in Boone County crash identified

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - The driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hebron Monday has been identified, according to a spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Philip Ridgell says Travis Jacob Freas, 30, of Cincinnati, died as a result of the collision. The crash happened around 8:12...
HEBRON, KY
WLWT 5

Coroner: 1-year-old dead in Switzerland County crash

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — A 1-year-old has died in a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Wednesday's coroner's report says 1-year-old Rosalynn Christener died in a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday. Few details are known at this point and the crash is being investigated...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Pedestrian struck, trapped under car in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and trapped underneath it in Springfield Township early Thursday, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm. It happened at Hamilton Avenue and Greenpine Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. Air Care was put on standby if needed to fly the victim to...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a lane along I-275 near Loveland

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and delaying traffic along eastbound I-275 at Loveland Madeira Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate near Loveland and Indian Hill, Wednesday evening. Click the video...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured after shooting in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a shooting at the intersection of Glenway and Rutledge avenues, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One victim was found with a non-life threatening injury and is in stable condition. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wave 3

Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
CYNTHIANA, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
linknky.com

Florence woman charged in Covington killing, robbery

A Florence woman faces charges of murder and first degree robbery following the August slaying of a man near a Covington bridge. Latoya Dale, 31, was arrested on Thursday. Covington Police said Tuesday that investigators connected Dale to the case using video from the area where the killing happened. Virgil Stewart, 60, was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Aug. 18.
COVINGTON, KY

