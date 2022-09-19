Read full article on original website
Hamilton County coroner: 1-year-old dead following pedestrian crash
A 1-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
Fox 19
80,000 lbs. of animal feed spilled in Pendleton County, driver flown to hospital
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A truck crash spilled thousands of pounds of animal feed on US-27 in Pendleton County Wednesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Country Club Drive. See map below. UC Air Care transported the driver to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The extent of his...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger.
Fox 19
Man killed in Boone County crash identified
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - The driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hebron Monday has been identified, according to a spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Philip Ridgell says Travis Jacob Freas, 30, of Cincinnati, died as a result of the collision. The crash happened around 8:12...
WLWT 5
Coroner: 1-year-old dead in Switzerland County crash
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — A 1-year-old has died in a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Wednesday's coroner's report says 1-year-old Rosalynn Christener died in a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday. Few details are known at this point and the crash is being investigated...
Fox 19
Pedestrian struck, trapped under car in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and trapped underneath it in Springfield Township early Thursday, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm. It happened at Hamilton Avenue and Greenpine Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. Air Care was put on standby if needed to fly the victim to...
Person hit by car in Trotwood, taken to hospital; Suspect vehicle leaves scene
TROTWOOD — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car at a Trotwood park Tuesday. Crews were called to reports of a person hit by a car at John Wolfe Park at 6:40 p.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. In a 911 call obtained...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Tuesday morning. According to reports, the two-vehicle accident occurred on Princeton Pike at Interstate 275 in Springdale around 11:00 a.m. The exit ramp at on I-275 WB at 747/Princeton Pike/Exit 42 is closed due to...
Dismembered body found by Middletown police; 2 arrested in homicide investigation
MIDDLETOWN — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Middletown Tuesday. A man, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby asking to speak to an officer, a police spokesperson said in a media release, issued Wednesday morning. Havens gave officers...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane along I-275 near Loveland
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and delaying traffic along eastbound I-275 at Loveland Madeira Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate near Loveland and Indian Hill, Wednesday evening. Click the video...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Edgewood.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured after shooting in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a shooting at the intersection of Glenway and Rutledge avenues, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One victim was found with a non-life threatening injury and is in stable condition. Police...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
Wave 3
KSP: Carrollton man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Trimble County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carrollton man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Trimble County,. Around 11 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a crash on US 42 in Bedford after three cars crashed. Early investigation revealed a motorcycle lost control...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence.
linknky.com
Florence woman charged in Covington killing, robbery
A Florence woman faces charges of murder and first degree robbery following the August slaying of a man near a Covington bridge. Latoya Dale, 31, was arrested on Thursday. Covington Police said Tuesday that investigators connected Dale to the case using video from the area where the killing happened. Virgil Stewart, 60, was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Aug. 18.
WLWT 5
Hamilton Township Police close road after crash brings down wires
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — The Hamilton Township Police Department announced a road closure due to a crash that brought down live wires, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Zoar Road will be closed between Plumbstead Lane and Stephens Road.
Fox 19
Lincoln Heights homeowner fatally shoots man who ran inside home after crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead in Lincoln Heights after they were shot by a homeowner who feared for his life. The deceased, 48-year-old Henri Jennings, was driving on Chamberlin Avenue when he and his passenger had a domestic violence situation, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
WLWT 5
Crew responding to reports of a structure fire on Rochester Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crew responding to reports of a structure fire on Rochester Avenue in the City of Hamilton.
