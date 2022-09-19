Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
BRADFORD — The Bradford Pumpkin Show is inviting everyone to be a participant in the Bradford Pumpkin Show Extravaganza Parade. The parade will be held on Oct. 15 at 4p.m. Line-up will be at the high school off of St.Rt.721. For more information, contact Debbie Richard at 937-448-2845 or email [email protected]
Daily Advocate
Blood drives at both ends of county planned
DARKE COUNTY — Support September Sickle Cell Awareness Month and enter the drawing to win tickets to “The Game” at a couple upcoming blood drives in Darke County. The Pleasant View Missionary Church community blood drive will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon in the SonLife Center, 5231 Gettysburg-Pitsburg, Greenville.
Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot
Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss re-bids and farm safety
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss re-bids and farm safety. Commissioner Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills dated Sept. 20, in the General Fund there is $7,189.30, and in the Outside General Fund there is $63,667.13. There is a grand total of $70,856.43 approved for payment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Advocate
Those guys did good
A cappella quartet Fourth Avenue is performing this week for high school students in all local high schools as the first of Darke County Center for the Arts’ Arts In Education presentations. When I accompanied them to two of those schools, Ansonia and Tri-Village, I was astonished at the reception given to this group of 50-year-olds, without accompaniment other than the melodic and rhythmic sounds emanating from the artists themselves, singing iconic songs not necessarily popular or even particularly known to their teen-age audience. I’ll let the comment of one female student who approached the group immediately following their performance at Tri-Village speak for the audience reaction: “You guys did good!” Yes, they did!
Sidney Daily News
New barbershop opens in Sidney
Lorenzo Taborn cuts a client’s hair Wednesday at CoJo Cuts barbershop. The business just opened in Sidney Tuesday and is owned by barber Cory Shrewsbury. Cooper Collingsworth is the third barber in the shop, which is located at 521 N. Vandemark Road.
countynewsonline.org
Another Illumination Light in the Darke in the Books
The Illumination Light in the Darke 2022 was held on Saturday 17, 2022. The weather was perfect and the committee put a lot of attractions together: games on the midway, like a rock climbing wall, laser tag, inflatables, and other games. They also had 3 local artists this year in the Ohio center/spiritual life building.
Daily Advocate
DAR recognized for accomplishments
GREENVILLE — Members of the Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution were recently recognized for their accomplishments in 2021. The chapter received State, East Central Division, and National recognition. Fort GreeneVille Chapter Regent Penny Weaver reported the following:. * DAR Service for Veterans Committee: Fort GreeneVille Chapter,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
Pumpkin take center stage at festival
NEW BREMEN — New Bremen’s Pumpkinfest celebration — Sept. 23-24 — started with a desire to put their town on the map by breaking a world record. It has since morphed into an event to help the community greet the fall season with music, activities and crafts.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Feeding 5,000 event returns
Jesus turned five loaves of bread and two fish into enough food to feed 5,000 hungry followers, according to multiple accounts in the Bible. Some 200 volunteers worked Saturday to fill 1,000 bags of food, each equivalent to five meals, at Bellefontaine First Church of God, 1000 E. Brown Ave, during the Feeding 5,000 event.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua St. Boniface Oktoberfest held this weekend
PIQUA — St. Boniface Parish, Piqua, will celebrate its German Heritage at festivities scheduled Sept. 23-24 on the parish grounds, Miami Street and South Downing Streets. The 10th annual Oktoberfest offers German/American food, music, raffles, games of chance and children’s activities. Cabbage roll dinners, including cabbage roll, mashed...
Shredding event hosted by Greene County Council of Aging next month
XENIA — The Greene County Council of Aging will be holding a shredding event next month, according to a post on its Facebook page. The Spooktacular Drive-by Shredding event will take place October 29 at the Xenia Community Center parking lot from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Second Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Food drive to benefit Mercer County
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office will accept donations of non-perishable food items, personal care products, cash and more from Oct. 16 - 31.
WANE-TV
Beloved Bluffton restaurant lost to fire remembered in new book
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Twenty-five years ago, the Dutch Mill in Bluffton burned down. It was a restaurant known for its immense amount of dining rooms (12), strange food options and being a friendly place that garnered the attention of just about everyone in the city. Now, two Bluffton...
wyso.org
Former Good Sam site gets much needed rescue plan money
The City of Dayton is investing thousands of dollars to redevelop the plot of land where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. The City of Dayton is investing $400,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to redevelop the plot of land where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. The money will go toward...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter: Zoe is looking for a new home!
Zoe is waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to get adopted by her new human companion!. Zoe came to the Shelter as a stray so their knowledge about her is very limited and what they do know is from what they have observed. They believe Zoe is an 8-year-old female German Shepherd Mix. Zoe knows how to sit, roll over and loves treats! Don’t be fooled by her age because she doesn’t act like it! Zoe is an energetic pup who walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs her at the shelter.
dayton.com
Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life
MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
Daily Advocate
Eaton Register Herald
PRG hike raises over $16K
EATON — Over 90 individuals took part in the Preble County 5K Boots, Blues & Beer Bash for Pink Ribbon Girls, Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Preble County Historical Society and Nature Reserve. “It’s a great support system for people suffering from gynecological cancers. It’s a great organization,” Jenny...
WLWT 5
Police: 3 siblings found safe in northwest Ohio
The Greenville Police Department said three missing children were found safe Wednesday. According to police, an Amber Alert was issued after three siblings did not show up for school Wednesday. Police believed the kids were abducted by their father, 29-year-old Kirt Kiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from...
Comments / 0