Reformation Backs New Cotton Coalition, Adore Me as B Corp, U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol News: Short Takes
U.S. Cotton Gains: Reformation is partnering with the White Buffalo Land Trust and more to promote organic cotton in the U.S. under a pre-competitive coalition called “C4.”. Standing for the California Cotton and Climate Coalition, C4’s premise is that by sourcing directly from farmers utilizing regenerative practices under the...
beefmagazine.com
Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, September 22, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on farm family safety and the impact of agriculture. He shares numbers from the National Safety Council. One stat that catches attention is the death of one child every three days. Max also notes that the number of non-fatal industries tops 100,000 each year. Looking at one state – Wisconsin – one in five farms will be the site of an injury and 80% will need medical care. Max shares a list of dangers in ag not found in other industries as well.
Agriculture Online
Increasingly, ‘farm’ and ‘rural’ are not synonymous
More and more of America’s farmers rely on off-farm income at the same time that agriculture accounts for a smaller share of rural employment nationwide, said a University of Missouri study on Monday. The analysis, commissioned by agricultural lender CoBank, said the majority of principal farm operators worked off the farm and off-farm income accounted for 82% of farm household income.
Washington Examiner
California passes bill banning sale of farmland to foreign governments
The California legislature passed a bill Wednesday that is on its way to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) desk and would outlaw foreign country land sales to protect the nation’s food supply. A similar bill was introduced on the federal level last month by Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and...
Bill Gates Triggers North Dakota Outrage With 2,100-Acre Farmland Buy
This article was originally published on June 24, 2022. Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates’ purchase of 2,100 acres of farmland in North Dakota is reportedly raising hackles among local residents and has led to the state’s top prosecutor intervening in the matter. What Happened: North Dakota Attorney...
U.S. railways to halt grain shipments ahead of potential shutdown -agriculture sources
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Some U.S. railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday, a day ahead of a potential work stoppage, an agricultural association and sources at two grain cooperatives said on Tuesday, threatening exports and feed deliveries for livestock.
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybean conditions drop by 1%
The USDA released its 25th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 18, 87% of corn has reached the...
modernfarmer.com
New Census of Agriculture to Survey Internet Access, Precision Agriculture and More
Historically, the USDA’s Census of Agriculture has looked at the value of agriculture across the US. Starting in 1840 and conducted every five years since, the census has collected information on land use and ownership, production practices and farm income. That data is then put together and analyzed by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
beefmagazine.com
American Farmland Trust leads group in effort
American Farmland Trust and partner organizations are being awarded a $30-million grant from the USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities to spearhead an effort to transition the U.S. Beef Supply Chain to carbon neutral. The eight-state project will amplify production of climate-smart beef by expanding market drivers, grassroots support networks and early adopter mentors, while also providing technical assistance for the adoption of climate-smart grazing practices to substantially reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and increase carbon sequestration.
natureworldnews.com
Gene-edited Crops Helps the World To Ensure People’s Food Security
A law that would permit the commercial cultivation and sale of gene-edited crops, which are now prohibited by European Union regulations that still apply to the nation, was introduced in the UK in May. The law will provide British farmers with more resources to produce more dependable and nutrient-rich food...
modernfarmer.com
Drought Takes a Toll on Farmers and Ranchers Across the Country
Drought-stricken land across the US has resulted in decimated crop yields in many regions this year—and an uphill battle for American farmers. Around 40 percent of the country has been experiencing drought for over 100 consecutive days. This year, the Central and Southern Great Plains have taken the brunt of the drought. The area, where a lack of precipitation has crippled the cotton and sorghum wheat crop (mostly used for animal feed), runs south from Nebraska through Texas. As of July, the USDA reported that the states with the worst dry conditions include California, Texas, Oregon, Nevada, Utah and New Mexico.
Tree Hugger
Factory Farming Is More Destructive Than Ever
Whenever I see a post by a regenerative rancher or “better meat” advocate denouncing plant-based substitutes or an article by a vegan advocate dismissing the benefits of pasture-based farming, I imagine corporate agribusiness executives watching from the sidelines, delighted. While plant-based and pasture-based advocates go head-to-head, factory farming takes over more and more of our food system, subjecting billions of animals to misery, devastating farmers’ livelihoods, and accelerating climate change. While both better farming and vegan animal advocates have a right to be outraged by the status quo and each brings valid solutions, their respective proposals will work best when paired together. This National Farm Animal Awareness Week in September is the perfect time to remember that farm animals are the ones who suffer the most while advocates exhaust their resources fighting potential allies.
beefmagazine.com
Off-farm income essential for ag economy
U.S. farmers’ and ranchers’ growing dependence on off-farm employment and income reveals the growing economic interconnection of rural communities and surrounding cities. According to a study by researchers at the University of Missouri, 82% of U.S. farm household income now comes from off-farm sources. The study was commissioned by CoBank and completed in partnership with CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange.
Expansion of a Lucrative Dairy Digester Market is Sowing Environmental Worries in the U.S.
A growing national market in the proceeds from manure digesters—a technology developed to rein in emissions and fight global warming—is sowing worry that the economic paybacks could undercut U.S. climate change efforts. Much of that concern is centered on California, which has offered carbon credits for natural gas...
fao.org
Working together to support agriculture and ensure food security in drought-stricken areas
Arizona - Conflict, climate extremes, and economic shocks are pushing people into hunger. The war in Ukraine has added further pressure on our already fragile agrifood systems and supply chains. Energy, fertilizer and food prices have increased. Today, the magnitude and severity of acute food insecurity is daunting. We need to work together and develop concrete solutions to tackle global challenges.
USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday. The department will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit sparsely populated communities, […] The post USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
