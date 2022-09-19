ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Farm Progress America, September 22, 2022

Max Armstrong reports on farm family safety and the impact of agriculture. He shares numbers from the National Safety Council. One stat that catches attention is the death of one child every three days. Max also notes that the number of non-fatal industries tops 100,000 each year. Looking at one state – Wisconsin – one in five farms will be the site of an injury and 80% will need medical care. Max shares a list of dangers in ag not found in other industries as well.
AGRICULTURE
Increasingly, ‘farm’ and ‘rural’ are not synonymous

More and more of America’s farmers rely on off-farm income at the same time that agriculture accounts for a smaller share of rural employment nationwide, said a University of Missouri study on Monday. The analysis, commissioned by agricultural lender CoBank, said the majority of principal farm operators worked off the farm and off-farm income accounted for 82% of farm household income.
AGRICULTURE
Corn and soybean conditions drop by 1%

The USDA released its 25th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 18, 87% of corn has reached the...
AGRICULTURE
New Census of Agriculture to Survey Internet Access, Precision Agriculture and More

Historically, the USDA’s Census of Agriculture has looked at the value of agriculture across the US. Starting in 1840 and conducted every five years since, the census has collected information on land use and ownership, production practices and farm income. That data is then put together and analyzed by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
AGRICULTURE
American Farmland Trust leads group in effort

American Farmland Trust and partner organizations are being awarded a $30-million grant from the USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities to spearhead an effort to transition the U.S. Beef Supply Chain to carbon neutral. The eight-state project will amplify production of climate-smart beef by expanding market drivers, grassroots support networks and early adopter mentors, while also providing technical assistance for the adoption of climate-smart grazing practices to substantially reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and increase carbon sequestration.
AGRICULTURE
Gene-edited Crops Helps the World To Ensure People’s Food Security

A law that would permit the commercial cultivation and sale of gene-edited crops, which are now prohibited by European Union regulations that still apply to the nation, was introduced in the UK in May. The law will provide British farmers with more resources to produce more dependable and nutrient-rich food...
AGRICULTURE
Drought Takes a Toll on Farmers and Ranchers Across the Country

Drought-stricken land across the US has resulted in decimated crop yields in many regions this year—and an uphill battle for American farmers. Around 40 percent of the country has been experiencing drought for over 100 consecutive days. This year, the Central and Southern Great Plains have taken the brunt of the drought. The area, where a lack of precipitation has crippled the cotton and sorghum wheat crop (mostly used for animal feed), runs south from Nebraska through Texas. As of July, the USDA reported that the states with the worst dry conditions include California, Texas, Oregon, Nevada, Utah and New Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
Factory Farming Is More Destructive Than Ever

Whenever I see a post by a regenerative rancher or “better meat” advocate denouncing plant-based substitutes or an article by a vegan advocate dismissing the benefits of pasture-based farming, I imagine corporate agribusiness executives watching from the sidelines, delighted. While plant-based and pasture-based advocates go head-to-head, factory farming takes over more and more of our food system, subjecting billions of animals to misery, devastating farmers’ livelihoods, and accelerating climate change. While both better farming and vegan animal advocates have a right to be outraged by the status quo and each brings valid solutions, their respective proposals will work best when paired together. This National Farm Animal Awareness Week in September is the perfect time to remember that farm animals are the ones who suffer the most while advocates exhaust their resources fighting potential allies.
AGRICULTURE
Off-farm income essential for ag economy

U.S. farmers’ and ranchers’ growing dependence on off-farm employment and income reveals the growing economic interconnection of rural communities and surrounding cities. According to a study by researchers at the University of Missouri, 82% of U.S. farm household income now comes from off-farm sources. The study was commissioned by CoBank and completed in partnership with CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange.
AGRICULTURE
Working together to support agriculture and ensure food security in drought-stricken areas

Arizona - Conflict, climate extremes, and economic shocks are pushing people into hunger. The war in Ukraine has added further pressure on our already fragile agrifood systems and supply chains. Energy, fertilizer and food prices have increased. Today, the magnitude and severity of acute food insecurity is daunting. We need to work together and develop concrete solutions to tackle global challenges.
AGRICULTURE
USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday. The department will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit sparsely populated communities, […] The post USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
INTERNET

