Sheriff: Man airlifted to hospital after Kan. home explosion, fire
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and the Kansas Fire Marshal's office are investigating a home explosion and fire in Osage County. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls of a possible house explosion at 11600 S. Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
Kansas man with a pellet gun allegedly threatened woman
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged aggravated assault. Just after 9p.m. on Thursday officers investigated an altercation that had occurred in a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. A 39-year-old victim reported being threatened by a...
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after car crash, fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 17, car crash and fire have identified the man who died as s Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 6p.m. on Saturday, a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Kruger was westbound on NW 46th...
Police: Kansas woman arrested for alleged vehicle theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Shortly before 1:00a.m. on Thursday police responded to the 800 block South 6th Street in Atchison to check on the welfare of a person, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. After officers arrived they observed a 2017 Chevrolet...
District Attorney: Kan. officers justified in man's shooting death
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Three Topeka police officers who shot and killed a man this summer were justified because the man charged at them with a knife, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said. The officers shot Christopher Kelley, a 38-year-old Black man, on June 24 after responding to...
Suspect in Kansas woman's murder jailed on $3 million bond
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting have arrested a suspect. Doniel Sublett, 29, Shawnee, is being held on a $3 million dollar bond and has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder, according to online Johnson County jail records. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report...
Wanted Missouri felon survived police chase crash in stolen SUV
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
Missouri man dies after motorcycle rear-ends another motorcycle
PLATTE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Saturday in Platte County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Joshuwa W. Wiley, 42, Kansas City, Mo. was northbound on Interstate 435 near the Weston Exit. The vehicle rear-ended a 2022 Aprilia...
Man guilty of killing KC attorney who won judgement against him
KANSAS CITY (AP) — An 84-year-old man was convicted Thursday of shooting and killing a Kansas City lawyer who had won a multi-million judgment against him in a civil lawsuit. A Jackson County jury deliberated about two hours before finding David Jungerman, of Raytown, guilty of first-degree murder and...
Missouri woman died after SUV rear-ends disabled semi
MACON COUNTY —A Missouri woman died in an accident just after noon Thursday in Macon County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Toyota Highlander driven by Mary K. Kliethermes, 71, Independence, was eastbound on U.S. 36 three miles east of Macon. The Toyota rear-ended a 2014 Freightliner...
Missouri teen air-lifted to hospital after crash has died
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. —A Missouri teen died in an accident just before 8a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford passenger vehicle driven by 18-year-old Kaden A. Adams of Kingsville was eastbound on Route T at SW 300 Road. The driver failed to...
Inmates: Medical care in Kansas prisons threatens their health
Inmate Terry Bowen barely copes with the pain from a variety of medical problems. Now he's on the verge of losing access to Tylenol — his over-the-counter pain reliever — at the Lansing Correctional Facility. So when the aches of his arthritis flare up, he'll just have to...
Popular bald eagle, owl killed by raccoons at Kan. nature center
DOUGLAS COUNTY —The city of Lawrence reported unfortunate news Thursday. Kansa, the bald eagle, and Serena, the barn owl – part of the Birds of Prey exhibit at Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper Street in Lawrence, were killed last week by raccoons, according to a statement from the city.
BNSF sues victims, families of deadly Amtrak crash
KANSAS CITY (AP) —BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided...
CFB Roundup: MWSU falls in overtime, NWMSU loses, Wildcats upset Sooners
Missouri Western comes back but falls in overtime to Washburn. Despite efforts to erase a double digit deficit, the Missouri Western Griffons fell in overtime to the Washburn Ichabods 38-31 at Spratt Memorial Stadium. Down 31-24 with just under five minutes left in regulation Sophomore quarterback Reagan Jones led Missouri...
Raleigh has HR, 3 RBIs as Mariners beat Royals 6-5
(AP) — Cal Raleigh homered and drove in three runs as the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals. The Mariners have won two of three after dropping five of six as they try to hold off the Baltimore Orioles for the third and final wild-card spot. They closed to a half-game behind Tampa Bay, which lost to Toronto. With one out in the ninth, Jarred Kelenic and Jesse Winker singled ahead of Raleigh’s tiebreaking RBI double off Brad Keller (6-14). Raleigh had tied the score 5-5 as a pinch-hitter with his 25th homer, a two-run shot to start the sixth inning.
Heasley shuts down Twins, Royals win 4-1 to finish sweep
(AP) — Jonathan Heasley pitched six effective innings, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 to complete a three-game sweep. Edward Oliveras and Drew Waters homered for Kansas City. Salvador Perez also drove in a run for the Royals, extending his streak to seven straight games with an RBI.
East Buchanan dominates early, survives fifth set against Mid-Buchanan
FAUCETT - East Buchanan dominated the first set, had a lapse in the second, dominated the third and had match point in the fourth - only to fall to Mid-Buchanan 26-24. The Dragons got off to a 4-2 start in set five, but the Bulldogs reeled off an 8-0 run to eventually win the fifth set 15-10 and win the match 3-2 (25-17, 20-25, 25-16, 24-26, 15-10) at Mid-Buchanan High School Thursday night.
Royals cut Mariners' lead for last AL wild card to 3 games
(AP) — Brady Singer pitched seven strong innings to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 5-1 victory over Seattle, cutting the Mariners’ lead for the final AL wild-card spot to three games. Playing without All-Star rookie center fielder Julio Rodriguez, the Mariners lost for the sixth time...
