Kansas man with a pellet gun allegedly threatened woman

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged aggravated assault. Just after 9p.m. on Thursday officers investigated an altercation that had occurred in a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. A 39-year-old victim reported being threatened by a...
ATCHISON, KS
Police: Kansas woman arrested for alleged vehicle theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Shortly before 1:00a.m. on Thursday police responded to the 800 block South 6th Street in Atchison to check on the welfare of a person, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. After officers arrived they observed a 2017 Chevrolet...
ATCHISON, KS
Suspect in Kansas woman's murder jailed on $3 million bond

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting have arrested a suspect. Doniel Sublett, 29, Shawnee, is being held on a $3 million dollar bond and has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder, according to online Johnson County jail records. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Wanted Missouri felon survived police chase crash in stolen SUV

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
BNSF sues victims, families of deadly Amtrak crash

KANSAS CITY (AP) —BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided...
MENDON, MO
Raleigh has HR, 3 RBIs as Mariners beat Royals 6-5

(AP) — Cal Raleigh homered and drove in three runs as the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals. The Mariners have won two of three after dropping five of six as they try to hold off the Baltimore Orioles for the third and final wild-card spot. They closed to a half-game behind Tampa Bay, which lost to Toronto. With one out in the ninth, Jarred Kelenic and Jesse Winker singled ahead of Raleigh’s tiebreaking RBI double off Brad Keller (6-14). Raleigh had tied the score 5-5 as a pinch-hitter with his 25th homer, a two-run shot to start the sixth inning.
SEATTLE, WA
East Buchanan dominates early, survives fifth set against Mid-Buchanan

FAUCETT - East Buchanan dominated the first set, had a lapse in the second, dominated the third and had match point in the fourth - only to fall to Mid-Buchanan 26-24. The Dragons got off to a 4-2 start in set five, but the Bulldogs reeled off an 8-0 run to eventually win the fifth set 15-10 and win the match 3-2 (25-17, 20-25, 25-16, 24-26, 15-10) at Mid-Buchanan High School Thursday night.
GOWER, MO
