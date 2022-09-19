Oktoberfest at SteelStacks: A preview of two weekends of fall flavor and fun

Crowds enjoy beers at Oktoberfest at Artsquest SteelStacks in Bethlehem. This year's event is Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 and Oct. 7 to 9. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

For two weekends in October, you can travel to Germany — without having to fly.

Oktoberfest returns to SteelStacks, bringing with it all the fall flavors of Deutschland, biergartens, live music and more. It’s the 12th year for this popular event, which set an attendance record last year.

Here’s all you need to know about this popular event.

The basics

Hours, dates: Sept. 30 to Oct. 2; Oct. 7 to 9; 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays; noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays

Where: Venues around the SteelStacks Bethlehem campus

How much: Admission is free, but certain events and attractions carry a cost

Brewers’ Village

2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8, Musikfest Cafe

No Oktoberfest event is complete without a fall beer celebration, and this affair is no exception. From German-style marzens to autumn-inspired pumpkin ales, Pennsylvania’s award-winning craft breweries take center stage at the Oktoberfest Brewers’ Village.

Details: A two-hour tasting gives you the chance to sample beer from more than 30 craft breweries. How much: $30 for ArtsQuest members, $35 for non-members. VIP tickets give you an hour early access, the chance to taste the limited edition Yuengling Cask and an exclusive souvenir. How much: $50 for ArtsQuest members and $55 for the public. Designated driver tickets are also available for $10.

Falling for fabulous food

While there, you can enjoy seasonal foods from vendor favorites Karl Ehmer, Heidi’s Strudel, Foodstuff, and Heaven on a Bun. You can also enjoy dishes from Palette & Pour, the full-service bar and quick-service kitchen on the first floor of the ArtsQuest Center.

And did we mention PierogiPalooza ? (2 to 6 p.m. Oct 1 and 8). With your passport, you’ll get to enjoy a half dozen pierogis from any combination of the following flavors:

Apple pie (Pour Bar inside the ArtsQuest Center)

Pork and sauerkraut (Palette Kitchen inside the ArtsQuest Center)

Stuffed mac and cheese (the Fire Bridge over 1st Street)

Loaded baked potato (by the Levitt Pavilion stage)

Halupki/stuffed cabbage (by the Levitt Pavilion stage)

Dill pickle (Mack Truck Stop)

How much: $24 in advance, $29 at the door. Info, tickets: steelstacks.org/event/13261/pierogipalooza/

The Pennsylvania State Steinholding Championship

Semi-finals: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 2; finals, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9, PNC Plaza

Oktoberfest will again be the site of the official Pennsylvania State Steinholding Championship. The goal of the competition is to hold your stein with proper form the longest without being disqualified by the judge. This is more challenging than it looks, as the stein is full of beer and it must be held at arm’s length. A heavy glass stein can weigh more than three pounds with no liquid. Add the beer, and you’re looking at closer to five pounds.

Rules: ussteinholding.com/info/official-steinholding-rules

The Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Parade

Noon Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9, Oktoberfest Arena

Pups in costume — or just in their normal cute state — are invited to join the free parades. You can sign up your dog on the day of the parade beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Oktoberfest Arena.

And speaking of wiener dogs ... the races

1:30, 3, and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 1 and 8; 1:30 and 3 p.m. Oct 2 and 9, Oktoberfest Arena

Join in the festivities at the Oktoberfest Arena by registering your fast, four-legged friends. Purebreds, dachshund mixes and wiener dogs at heart under 35 lbs. are welcome. Race registration fee is $15 per dachshund, $13 per dachshund ArtsQuest members. Check-in will begin 30 minutes before race start and end 10 minutes before your race start time. Ticket sales for races will close 30 minutes before the start of the race.

Dragtoberfest

8:30 p.m. Oct. 1 and 8; Oktoberfest Arena

The Valley’s top drag queens will serve up some fierce Oktoberfest-themed performances. Directed by Elektra Fearce St. James, Dragtoberfest will feature fellow Golden Girls Drag Show castmates Sharon Ann Husbands, Georgia Versace Couture, and some special guests.

Kong Pong Tourney

7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at PNC Plaza

Grab and friend and try your hand at the blown-up version of a popular party game. Oktoberfest will have 55-gallon “cups,” two dodgeballs, and a $250 check for the duo that wins the tournament.

How much: $10; $8 for ArtsQuest members.

Tickets and registration: steelstacks.org/event/13204/the-oktoberfest-kong-pong-tourney/

Info

Schedule of events and more: steelstacks.org/festivals/oktoberfest/oktoberfest-schedule/