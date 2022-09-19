The Mentor Fire Department recently took delivery of two new vehicles to add to the fleet. Mentor 1157 is a heavy rescue / special services unit and is the only such vehicle in the region. In late 2019, the City of Mentor was awarded a federal grant providing up to $545,454,54 towards the purchase of this vehicle with a city match of just over $54,000. The city also accepted delivery of Mentor 1133 which will replace unit 1153 in daily service.

MENTOR, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO