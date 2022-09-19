ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Olmsted, OH

Cleveland.com

One lesson at a time, social and emotional learning inspires empathy at Almira Elementary School: Cleveland’s Promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One by one, Ms. Carol Smith’s fourth-graders rattle off numbers. Since the beginning of the school year, Ms. Smith has started the day by asking the students in her class at Almira Elementary School in Cleveland how they’re feeling on a scale from one to five – with five meaning fantastic and one signaling there’s something wrong.
CLEVELAND, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
North Olmsted, OH
Education
Brown on Cleveland

Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal Mediator

GHTA at School Board MeetingCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights is a suburb of Cleveland in Cuyahoga County. According to city data, the population is approximately 27,272. The city of Garfield operates a public school system. It comprises three elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. Garfield's public school leadership consists of a Superintendent and a five-member elected board.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Senior Center Recognizes Volunteers

On September 15, 2022, the Mentor Senior Center celebrated the contribution of our volunteers during the past year by treating them to a free lunch complete with entertainment by acclaimed violinist Mary Beth Ions. Members of administration and senior center staff greeted the volunteers and thanked them for their dedication.
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland high school placed on lockdown after threatening text

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Central Catholic High School was placed on lockdown late Tuesday morning out “of an abundance of caution”, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Cleveland said. Cleveland Central Catholic High School is located in the 6500 block of Baxter Ave. in the city’s Slavic...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Fire Department Puts Two New Engines Into Service

The Mentor Fire Department recently took delivery of two new vehicles to add to the fleet. Mentor 1157 is a heavy rescue / special services unit and is the only such vehicle in the region. In late 2019, the City of Mentor was awarded a federal grant providing up to $545,454,54 towards the purchase of this vehicle with a city match of just over $54,000. The city also accepted delivery of Mentor 1133 which will replace unit 1153 in daily service.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Chagrin Falls mayor clarifies plan for Riverside Park

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Mayor William Tomko is clearing up some misinformation about plans for a new playground at Riverside Park. “There is much confusion and misinformation in the community regarding the proposed new playground at Riverside Park,” he said at the start of the Sept. 12 Village Council meeting.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

