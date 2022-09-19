Read full article on original website
People's eating habits are just as unhealthy today as they were 30 years ago - with Americans being among the worst eaters in the world, study finds
The average person's diet has not improved much in the past 30 years despite major gains made in nutrition science - and Americans are among those eating the worst, a new study finds. Researchers at Tufts University, in Medford, Massachusetts, gathered data from 185 countries listed in the Global Dietary...
survivornet.com
Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer
Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
New study suggests you should stop eating ultra-processed foods
Men living in the United States who regularly eat ultra-processed foods such as sodas, ice cream, sausage, and deep-fried chicken, are at a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. A study published on Wednesday in The BMJ indicates that U.S. men are at 29% greater risk of being diagnosed with...
I’m a doctor – my secret to looking ten years younger and it’s all about eating three certain foods
A DOCTOR has revealed the foods that he believes are key to helping you look at least ten years younger. As age keeps knocking on our front door, many people are searching for the best way to keep their skin looking flawless and youthful. Dr Eric Berg believes that he...
MedicalXpress
Common gene variant linked to COVID mortality
It may be the most baffling quirk of COVID: What manifests as minor, flu-like symptoms in some individuals spirals into severe disease, disability, and even death in others. A new paper published in Nature may explain the genetic underpinnings of this dichotomy. The researchers demonstrated that mice with gene variants...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests spermidine could help to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
A team of scientists led by Duke-NUS Medical School have identified an important pathway that gets disrupted in the advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)—and intervening with a naturally-occurring compound known as spermidine partially fixes the problem. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, an umbrella...
msn.com
Study Finds Ultra-Processed Foods Like Frozen Meals and Soda Lead to Cancer
Two new large research studies found that ultra-processed foods can increase the risk for colorectal cancer, premature death, and heart disease. The first study found men who ate in the top fifth of ultra-processed food consumption had a 29% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. The second study found that...
MedicalXpress
Is recovery from stroke worse if you have genes linked to increased risk of smoking?
A genetic predisposition for smoking increases a person's risk of worse recovery from an ischemic stroke, according to a study published in the September 21, 2022, online issue of Neurology. An ischemic stroke is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain and is the most common type of stroke.
MedicalXpress
Waist-to-hip ratio better predicts early death than BMI and provides superior measure of healthy weight, study finds
Waist-to-hip ratio is a stronger predictor of early death than BMI and should be considered as a superior measure of healthy weight, new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), has found. Body mass index...
MedicalXpress
'Staggering' and 'sobering': More than 80% of US maternal deaths are preventable, CDC study shows
A staggering number of maternal deaths in the United States were found to be preventable, according to a federal analysis of maternal death data released Monday. More than 80%, or roughly 4 in 5 maternal deaths in a two-year period, were due to preventable causes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found.
WFMZ-TV Online
Environmental Nutrition: Foods to fight constipation
If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, you’re not alone. Constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America — about 63 million people in the United States experience the condition, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). Chances are most of us have experienced constipation, a condition that becomes more prevalent with advancing age.
MedicalXpress
Study: Too few kids with sickle cell get stroke screen, care
Too few U.S. kids with sickle cell anemia get a needed screening for stroke, according to a study released Tuesday. The study found fewer than half get the screening and only about half or fewer get a treatment that can help with pain and anemia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study, and called for more screening and treatment.
ScienceBlog.com
Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
MedicalXpress
With polio's return, here's what back-to-schoolers need to know
Before polio vaccines became available in the 1950s, people wary of the disabling disease were afraid to allow their children outside, let alone go to school. As polio appears again decades after it was considered eliminated in the U.S., Americans unfamiliar with the dreaded disease need a primer on protecting themselves and their young children—many of whom are emerging from the trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic.
studyfinds.org
Consuming dairy products in moderation may prevent Type 2 diabetes
STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Moderate amounts of dairy products – such as milk and cheese – may protect against Type 2 diabetes, according to new research. On the other hand, red and processed meat raises the risk of diabetes onset. The study by Italian researchers revealed that dairy...
MedicalXpress
Growing cholera outbreak in Syria infects hundreds, 39 dead
A deadly cholera outbreak in Syria has killed at least 39 people and infected hundreds more this past month, health officials said Wednesday, raising concerns about whether the war-torn country can put a stop to its spread. The U.N. and Syria's Health Ministry have said the source of the outbreak...
MedicalXpress
Why are we seeing so many public health challenges? And what can we do about it?
It seems like a particularly troubling time for public health, both in the U.S. and internationally. The first U.S. case of polio in 10 years was diagnosed in New York. There have been a number of unexplained cases of hepatitis in children. Tuberculosis cases are on the rise. And there's been an uptick in cases of scarlet fever in the United Kingdom. What's going on? And what can we do about it?
MedicalXpress
How to disagree without making enemies in the age of the pandemic: Tips from a psychologist
Have you ever been mocked or abused for your views on COVID? If so, you're not alone. Anyone wishing to engage in an open dialogue surrounding the pandemic can often encounter a hostile climate, especially online. This extreme polarization around COVID reflects a broader "culture war" in society, where disagreements...
MedicalXpress
'Drink it anyway': Syria water woes peak in cholera outbreak
In a Syria hospital crowded with women and wailing children, Ahmad al-Mohammad writhed in pain beside his wife after they contracted cholera, which is resurging for the first time in years. During his six days in treatment, Mohammad has watched patients stream into the Al-Kasrah hospital in the eastern province...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests that high-fat diets fuel the creation of inflammatory immune cells in the bone marrow of mice
Scientists have shown that high-fat diets can cause rapid changes in the bone marrow of mice, driving the production of inflammatory immune cells, according to findings published today in eLife. The results may help explain how high-fat diets trigger inflammation, which can contribute to the development of insulin resistance, type...
