Diets

Daily Mail

People's eating habits are just as unhealthy today as they were 30 years ago - with Americans being among the worst eaters in the world, study finds

The average person's diet has not improved much in the past 30 years despite major gains made in nutrition science - and Americans are among those eating the worst, a new study finds. Researchers at Tufts University, in Medford, Massachusetts, gathered data from 185 countries listed in the Global Dietary...
NUTRITION
survivornet.com

Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

New study suggests you should stop eating ultra-processed foods

Men living in the United States who regularly eat ultra-processed foods such as sodas, ice cream, sausage, and deep-fried chicken, are at a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. A study published on Wednesday in The BMJ indicates that U.S. men are at 29% greater risk of being diagnosed with...
HEALTH
Person
Dariush Mozaffarian
MedicalXpress

Common gene variant linked to COVID mortality

It may be the most baffling quirk of COVID: What manifests as minor, flu-like symptoms in some individuals spirals into severe disease, disability, and even death in others. A new paper published in Nature may explain the genetic underpinnings of this dichotomy. The researchers demonstrated that mice with gene variants...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study suggests spermidine could help to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

A team of scientists led by Duke-NUS Medical School have identified an important pathway that gets disrupted in the advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)—and intervening with a naturally-occurring compound known as spermidine partially fixes the problem. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, an umbrella...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WFMZ-TV Online

Environmental Nutrition: Foods to fight constipation

If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, you’re not alone. Constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America — about 63 million people in the United States experience the condition, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). Chances are most of us have experienced constipation, a condition that becomes more prevalent with advancing age.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicalXpress

Study: Too few kids with sickle cell get stroke screen, care

Too few U.S. kids with sickle cell anemia get a needed screening for stroke, according to a study released Tuesday. The study found fewer than half get the screening and only about half or fewer get a treatment that can help with pain and anemia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study, and called for more screening and treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceBlog.com

Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster

The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

With polio's return, here's what back-to-schoolers need to know

Before polio vaccines became available in the 1950s, people wary of the disabling disease were afraid to allow their children outside, let alone go to school. As polio appears again decades after it was considered eliminated in the U.S., Americans unfamiliar with the dreaded disease need a primer on protecting themselves and their young children—many of whom are emerging from the trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic.
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Growing cholera outbreak in Syria infects hundreds, 39 dead

A deadly cholera outbreak in Syria has killed at least 39 people and infected hundreds more this past month, health officials said Wednesday, raising concerns about whether the war-torn country can put a stop to its spread. The U.N. and Syria's Health Ministry have said the source of the outbreak...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Why are we seeing so many public health challenges? And what can we do about it?

It seems like a particularly troubling time for public health, both in the U.S. and internationally. The first U.S. case of polio in 10 years was diagnosed in New York. There have been a number of unexplained cases of hepatitis in children. Tuberculosis cases are on the rise. And there's been an uptick in cases of scarlet fever in the United Kingdom. What's going on? And what can we do about it?
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

'Drink it anyway': Syria water woes peak in cholera outbreak

In a Syria hospital crowded with women and wailing children, Ahmad al-Mohammad writhed in pain beside his wife after they contracted cholera, which is resurging for the first time in years. During his six days in treatment, Mohammad has watched patients stream into the Al-Kasrah hospital in the eastern province...
WORLD

