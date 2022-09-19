Brad Sham on Cowboys defense vs. Bengals, Kellen Moore's play calling, Cooper Rush

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The voice of the Cowboys, Brad Sham, joined Shan and RJ to recap the Cowboys' 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Sham discusses how good the Cowboys' defense is right now and Cooper Rush's performance. He also spoke on what he believes Mike McCarthy actually meant when he said "that we got to be a little smarter in certain situations," when it comes to Kellen Moore calling the plays.