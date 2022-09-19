Russia Says It's Ready to Assist to Ensure Stability at Kyrgyz-Tajik Border

What follows is NewsGuard's summary and translation of top news stories from Russia's state TV Channel One. NewsGuard presents these stories in the order that they appear on the program. NewsGuard shares this summary as part of our mission to monitor and report all categories of misinformation, including Russian disinformation. Please note that these summaries of Russian state TV broadcasts may well contain falsehoods or propaganda, and NewsGuard does not vet them for accuracy or balance.

Russia ready to provide assistance to ensure stability at Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 18 during telephone conversations with presidents Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan that he is ready to provide assistance to ensure stability at their border.

Putin called on Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek and Tajikistan capital Dushanbe to prevent further escalation and take measures to resolve the situation as soon as possible through peaceful diplomatic means.

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border escalated in the middle of the week. The parties reported dozens of deaths. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan whole comply with the agreements on a ceasefire and withdrawal of forces.

Special operation to liberate Donbas goes according to plan

The counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army in Balakleya, Izyum and Kupyansk became a desperate attempt to justify to Washington and Brussels the catastrophic failures in the Nikolayev, Kherson directions, where the Ukrainian army is still unsuccessful in breaking through defenses of the allied forces and is suffering huge losses.

[Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky has demanded the general staff of the Ukrainian army achieve tactical successes here at any cost. A military expert said: "Undoubtedly, the decision to attack was not only for military reasons, which of course have their role, but primarily for propaganda reasons. Ukraine needed to show for the first time in six months at least some kind of victory for him. This was due to the fact that he received simply unprecedented military assistance and unprecedented financial assistance from NATO, the whole of Europe."

Russian Defense Ministry reveals latest data on special operation

The nationalists again tried to go on the offensive in the Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog direction, but it was unsuccessful. The Russian military repelled all attacks.

Igor Konashenkov, Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson, said: "The personnel and military equipment of the units of the 28th mechanized and 79th air assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hit by high-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces near the city of Nikolaev."

During the day of hostilities in this direction, the losses of Ukrainian troops amounted to over 180 military personnel, two tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, three guns and ten vehicles. Units of the 65th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were defeated by concentrated fire strikes near the village of Kirovo, Zaporozhye region. Enemy losses amounted to up to a hundred Ukrainian servicemen, as well as more than ten units of military equipment.

Konashenkov added: "Attacks on the positions of the 54th, 93rd mechanized brigades and the 10th mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the settlements of Verkhne Kamenskoye, Spirne, Berestovoy, Artemovsk and Zaitsevo of the Donetsk People's Republic, the enemy lost more than 110 servicemen and 20 pieces of military equipment.

"During fighting in the settlement of Zaitsevo of the Donetsk People's Republic, the 24th battalion of the Aidar national formation of the 53rd mechanized brigade lost more than half of its personnel; 47 artillery units, manpower and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also hit in 127 districts, including the bases of foreign mercenaries belonging to American private military company Academi and the Kraken national formation (Ukrainian military volunteer unit) in the regions of Kramatorsk and Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

International Atomic Energy Agency Council adopts resolution

Following a visit to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Council adopted a resolution demanding that Russia withdraw its forces from the station but did not utter a word about the almost daily shelling from Ukraine. But the representatives of the IAEA saw everything for themselves and turned a blind eye to obvious things.

Ukraine is moving further and further away from reality. Putin drew attention to this at a press conference following the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organisation] summit. He said: "I don't know what they have come up with now, because their position on every issue changes almost every day. We must see. In this regard, I would like to recall that before the start of the special military operation, we spoke about the principles of security and about measures to ensure the security of Russia itself. But no one saw fit to respond to this....

"We completed, in fact, this negotiation process in Istanbul with the draft Istanbul agreement, after which the troops were withdrawn from Kyiv in order to create conditions for the conclusion of this agreement. Instead of concluding, the Kyiv authorities immediately abandoned all agreements.

"[Ukraine] announced that they would not seek any agreements with Russia, but would seek victory on the battlefield. Well, with a flag in hand, they are just trying to do this by conducting this counteroffensive. Let's see how it ends."

Allied forces thwart nationalist counteroffensive attempts

While Ukraine waits for more assistance from across the ocean, our military is acting clearly and consistently, liberating new territories and repelling counteroffensive attempts by the nationalists. Kyiv continues to send its people to death. According to daily reports from our Defense Ministry, hundreds of Ukrainian militants have been eliminated by allied forces.

Nationalists launch new missile attack on penal colony in Yelenovka

One Ukrainian prisoner of war died and five were injured. In July, more than 50 people became victims of an attack on a pre-trial detention center, and more than 70 were injured.

The day before, our Belgorod region was again under attack by Ukrainian militants. As a result of the shelling of the Krasny Khutor village, a woman was killed and two residents were injured. About 30 houses were damaged. Schools located near the border have switched to remote learning.

Kyiv authorities cracking down on teachers who teach in Russian

Kyiv is cracking down on teachers who decided to teach in line with the Russian program. According to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk, teachers will be tried as collaborators and face up to 15 years in prison.

According to the nationalists, absolutely everyone who just continued to do their job are criminals and traitors.

In France, Ukrainians start fight after mistaking each other for Russians

In the town of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin near Nice, a man attacked two refugees from Ukraine. The victims told reporters that a Russian beat them for listening to a song in Ukrainian. But the criminal turned out to be a retired employee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who mistook the Ukrainian women for Russians. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros.

While the French security forces did not report that it was the Ukrainian who was detained, the Ukrainian Embassy in France and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued statements demanding that the person who is responsible for this disgusting incident be punished. But as soon as the truth was revealed, the angry cries subsided.

Russia helps establish peaceful life in Donbas, liberated territories

While the West is drowning in Russophobia and competing in supplying weapons to Ukraine, our country is helping to establish a peaceful life in Donbas and the liberated territories. More than 240 schools and kindergartens have already been repaired, including those in Mariupol. In the new buildings, education also takes place according to Russian educational standards. No one is afraid to read the works of our classics and speak Russian. Parents of schoolchildren received 10,000 rubles each.

Financial assistance is also due to pregnant women and young mothers, guardians, people with health problems, veterans of the Great Patriotic War and, of course, those who suffered from the Ukrainian shelling. Kyiv nationalists tried to disrupt not only the new academic year, but also the planting season in the Zaporozhye region. But they didn't succeed. The harvest is good. There are no problems with sales.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz calls Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Putin to talk about the security of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the special military operation. Our president drew attention to Kyiv's blatant violations of international humanitarian law. They discussed a grain deal. But the German Chancellor was mainly interested in the gas issue.

Putin stressed that Moscow has been and remains a reliable supplier, and that interruptions in the operation of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline were caused by Western sanctions, while attempts to blame Europe's energy supply on our country seem very cynical.

Poland wants reparations not only from Germany but also Russia

Digging through history and rewriting the inconvenient pages is a favorite pastime of European politicians, especially when it comes to the results of World War II. Polish President Andrzej Duda said this week that his country expects to receive reparations for the damage that Warsaw suffered during the war.

The Polish Sejm (lower house of parliament) has already adopted a corresponding resolution. Duda demands from Berlin specifically almost one and a half trillion dollars. It has not been decided how much will be requested from Russia. We already paid for the liberation of Poland from the Nazis with more than two million lives of our soldiers.

West admits that main goal is to overthrow Russia

The overthrow of Russia is the number one goal for the United States and the entire so-called collective West. The goal was set a long time ago. NATO confirmed that a few years ago they started planning an expansion to the borders of our country. Phrases like "destroy Russia" are increasingly appearing in the headlines of America's most influential publications.

(The segment quotes from an article in The Telegraph, titled "Prepare for Russia itself to disintegrate," stating:) "It's amazing how little we discuss the possibility of the end of Russia...because we weren't prepared for the last crash of Russia, about 30 years ago."