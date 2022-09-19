ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lala Kent Calls The Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss Hookup Rumors “Gross”

By Angie G
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rAfVO_0i1SHGEs00

Call me a fool, but I am looking forward to Vanderpump Rules Season 10. One of my favorites, Raquel Leviss , is giving during the off-season. She has been linked to no less than THREE bravolebrities since her break up with James Kennedy at the Season 9 reunion taping. Her resume now includes Peter Madrigal , Oliver Saunders , and Tom Schwartz that we know of. An absolutely stunning recovery, if you ask me. It will be a shocker if this Bambi-eyed bitch isn’t seated directly on Lisa Vanderpump’s lap in the opening credits of VPR . ( RIP Giggy ). She’s earned it.

Whether we buy the PR or not, Lala Kent is assuring fans that Season 10 will live up to the hype. “All I’m going to say is, it’s going to be a phonemical season,” she told RadarOnline adding, “everyone feels the same way – producers, cast members, it’s a lot.” We love to hear it.

Lala was also asked about Raquel’s hook-ups with both Tom and Oliver during her interview. She kept it professional and replied, “You know, we are all just on this journey in life, and some journeys I’ll participate in, and some I will not.” What in the Dr. Suess is she talking about? I’m taking that as confirmation regardless.

Lala did say that she was “grossed out” over the Schwartz and Raquel rumors that have leaked from Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding before adding, “Right now, my journey is just being a good mom and being present at this event tonight – that’s where I’m at.” Okay then stay to the left.

Following Scheana’s filmed wedding to Broke Brock , rumors started swirling about Tom and Raquel for a second time since Tom’s divorce. These two were previously rumored to have linked up in the Spring during Coachella. Though Tom adamantly denies anything happening at the music festival, he hasn’t been shy to share his admiration for Raquel publicly. Said Tom, “She was always cool. I just never really took [the] time to invest in her. That’s a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance. She has so much depth and character. I think I wrote her off.”

Following the news that Tom and Raquel hooked up during the VPR wedding, Katie Maloney has reportedly put the blame on Scheana . One source reported Katie is “very annoyed at the situation” adding, “she’s blaming Scheana.” I can’t wait to see how this turns out.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK SEASON 10 OF VPR WILL LIVE UP TO THE HYPE? WHICH RUMORED OR CONFIRMED STORYLINE ARE YOU MOST EXCITED TO SEE PLAY OUT ON THE SHOW?

Tammie Herren
2d ago

Oh but it’s not gross to have an affair with a married man like you did!

