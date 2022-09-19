ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foster Driver & Zoë Kent Developing ‘Dead Eleven’ & ‘Summerset’ Series Under First-Look Deal With A+E Studios

By Nellie Andreeva
 2 days ago

A+E Studios has entered into a first-look deal with Foster Driver and Zoë Kent through their production company Driver+Kent Media. Under the pact, Driver+Kent Media will develop and produce projects for A+E Studios for sale on all global and domestic television platforms and services.

Driver and Kent launched their production company after a decade of working together in the studio system at majors such as Warner Bros. and Disney. Driver+Kent Media, whose focus is on elevated commercial fare, already have set up multiple projects at A+E Studios, including Dead Eleven , based on the book by Jimmy Juliano, and Summerset , created by George Northy.

“Foster and Zoë come to the table with an eye for stories that are relevant, speak to a global audience and showcase the complexities of the world we live in,” said Tana Nugent Jamieson, EVP Creative Affairs at A+E Studios. “Their eclectic film and television backgrounds combined with their passion for vibrant and inclusive storytelling make them ideal partners for us at A+E Studios. We’re excited to be in business with Driver+Kent Media and look forward to what’s ahead.”

Since launching their company, Driver and Kent have built a slate that includes The Temperature of Me and You at Disney+, based on the book by Brain Zepka and adapted by Alden Derck.

Driver began his career as a talent agency assistant until moving over to work in film at Warner Bros. Pictures and later Columbia Pictures. He then joined The Walt Disney Studios in its Live-Action Motion Pictures Production group. During his tenure at Disney, Driver helped to shepherd the development and production of films such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Tim Burton’s Dumbo, Jon Favreau’s The Lion King and Jungle Cruise. He went on to join the team at Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, where he worked on Without Remorse and developed films based on Superman and Static Shock in collaboration with DC Entertainment.

Kent began her career as one of Skydance’s inaugural employees when it first opened. Eventually, she transitioned to the motion picture department at Warner Bros, where she worked on such films as Argo and Edge of Tomorrow, before landing at MGM. While there, she worked on the James Bond film franchise and Creed. She then joined The Walt Disney Studios as an executive in their Live-Action Motion Pictures Production group. While at Disney, she helped to develop and produce the live-action adaptations of Cruella, Mulan, Favreau’s The Lion King as well as the live-action Lilo and Stitch and Disenchanted.

“We are thrilled to be deepening our relationship with the amazing team at A+E Studios through our new first look deal,” said Driver and Kent. “They have been amazing creative and strategic partners on all of our collaborative projects and have been true supporters of us as we build our company and our brand. It’s not just about the projects you work on, it’s also about the people you work with on those projects, and we couldn’t be more excited for what Driver+Kent Media and A+E Studios will build together moving forward.”

Driver is repped by Verve and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson. Kent is repped by Verve and Myman, Greenspan, Fox.

