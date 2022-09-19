What They Are Saying: Clemson-on-Clemson crime in NFL game

There was some major Clemson-on-Clemson crime in a wild NFL game Sunday.

In overtime of the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, Hunter Renfrow caught a ball and fumbled for the second time in three plays when fellow former Tiger Isaiah Simmons jarred the ball loose with a hit on Renfrow.

Byron Murphy Jr. scooped up Renfrow’s fumble and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 left in overtime to give the Cardinals a 29-23 win in a game in which they trailed by 20 points in the second half.

Check out what they are saying about the Tiger-on-Tiger crime:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

