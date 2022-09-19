ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A+E Studios Sets First-Look Deal With Foster Driver, Zoë Kent of Driver+Kent Media

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cP41F_0i1SH8GJ00

A+E Studios has signed a first-look deal with Foster Driver and Zoë Kent’s Driver+Kent Media.

Under the deal, Driver+Kent will develop and produce projects for A+E Studios across all platforms for sale globally and domestically.

“Foster and Zoë come to the table with an eye for stories that are relevant, speak to a global audience and showcase the complexities of the world we live in,” said Tana Nugent Jamieson, executive vice president of creative affairs for A+E Studios. “Their eclectic film and television backgrounds combined with their passion for vibrant and inclusive storytelling make them ideal partners for us at A+E Studios. We’re excited to be in business with Driver+Kent Media and look forward to what’s ahead.”

Driver+Kent has already begun setting up projects with A+E Studios, including an adaptation of the book “Dead Eleven” by Jimmy Juliano as well as the original series “Summerset,” created by George Northy.

“We are thrilled to be deepening our relationship with the amazing team at A+E Studios through our new first look deal,” said Driver and Kent. “They have been amazing creative and strategic partners on all of our collaborative projects and have been true supporters of us as we build our company and our brand. It’s not just about the projects you work on, it’s also about the people you work with on those projects, and we couldn’t be more excited for what Driver+Kent Media and A+E Studios will build together moving forward.”

Driver began his career as a talent agency assistant before working in film at both Warner Bros. and Columbia and then Walt Disney Studios. During his time at Disney, he worked on films like “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” the live-action remake of “Dumbo” and “The Lion King,” and “Jungle Cruise.” He then joined Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society banner, where he worked on Jordan’s film “Without Remorse.”

Kent originally worked as one of the first employees of Skydance before moving over to Warner Bros. and MGM. Her time at those two studios included work on the films “Argo,” “Creed,” and “Edge of Tomorrow.” She also worked at Walt Disney Studios in the same division as Driver, where she worked on “Cruella,” the live-action “Mulan” and “The Lion King,” and the upcoming live-action “Lilo and Stitch.”

Driver is repped by Verve and Felker Toczek. Kent is repped by Verve and Myman Greenspan

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jennifer Kuo Baxter, Former DreamWorks and Sony Pictures Executive, Dies at 62

Jennifer Kuo Baxter, an entertainment lawyer whose career led to holding several senior executive positions at multiple movie studios, died on July 23 of cancer. She was 62. Kuo Baxter’s career in entertainment spanned more than 30 years, working in the business and legal affairs departments at Sony Pictures Entertainment, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Interscope and DreamWorks Animation Studios. She joined the legal affairs group at Columbia Pictures — which subsequently became Sony Pictures Entertainment — in the fall of 1986, where her responsibilities included supporting the production and distribution of feature films and motion pictures. Her immense experience across production...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

How Netflix and Paramount Reach Gen Z on TikTok: ‘You’ve Got to Sprinkle a Little Chaos on It’

TikTok can add jet fuel to entertainment marketers’ messages — but they have to learn how to speak the language of the platform to effectively harness the creativity of its creators. That was one of the key takeaways from the Variety/TikTok Culture Catalysts Dinner, held in West Hollywood on Sept. 20. Paramount Pictures’ approach with its TikTok campaign for blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” — 2022’s top-grossing movie at the box office so far — was to introduce the nearly 40-year-old flyboy franchise to Gen Z, said Danielle De Palma, EVP of global marketing for the studio. With TikTok, its biggest goal was...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Variety

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Appearing on Adult Cam Site, Apologizes for ‘Compulsive Behaviors’

Erick Adame says that he has been fired from his position as the morning meteorologist on Spectrum News NY1 for a leaked appearance on an adult cam site. Adame posted the news via Instagram on Monday, aiming to “share [his] truth rather than let others control the narrative of [his] life.” Noting that his psychiatrist has called his actions “compulsive behavior” and that he is “not in a position to disagree,” Adame wrote, “I secretly appeared on an adult cam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Peter Farrelly
Person
Alyssa Milano
Variety

Ralph Eggleston, Pixar Animator Behind ‘For the Birds’ and ‘Toy Story,’ Dies at 56

Ralph Eggleston, an Academy Award-winning animator, art director and production designer at Pixar Animation Studios, died on Monday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old. Eggleston won the animated short film Oscar for writing and directing the 2001 Pixar film “For the Birds.” Pixar tweeted a tribute to him, saying, “Pixar and the world will be forever grateful.” The animator also served as art director on the original “Toy Story,” and his work as an artist has been seen on numerous Pixar films including “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Wall-E,” “Cars,” “The Incredibles” and “Inside Out.” His final...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Chicago P.D.’ Showrunner on How Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit Will Stay True to His Character and the Major Challenges Ahead for Hailey

The world of “Chicago P.D.” will look a bit different midway through Season 10 as Jesse Lee Soffer will say goodbye. While viewers are disappointed about the actor, who has portrayed Jay Halstead since the series’ debut, leaving the show, showrunner Gwen Sigan is focused on writing the big shift. “We’re all very sad about it. Jesse’s meant so much to this show, and you couldn’t ask for more professional and kind person to work with. So we’re all going to be so devastated,” she told Variety ahead of Wednesday’s premiere. “I think it just what he brings to the show...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Look Deal#Television#Linus Business#Business Industry#Driver Kent Media#Foster Driver
Cinema Blend

Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress

Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Targets $20 Million Debut as Off-Screen Drama Fuels Interest

Is it true that, as the saying goes, there’s no such thing as bad publicity? “Don’t Worry Darling,” a movie that’s been largely overshadowed in recent weeks by relentless off-screen controversies, will test that adage as it debuts in 4,000-plus North American theaters over the weekend. The Warner Bros. film, directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, is expected to generate $17 million to $20 million in its opening weekend, suggesting that behind-the-scenes drama isn’t dinging initial ticket sales. It may even be lifting them. Some independent tracking services indicate that inaugural returns could reach as high...
MOVIES
Variety

Bill Maher Says ‘Woke Baggage’ Is Democrats’ Biggest Problem: ‘Stop Talking About Pregnant Men’

Bill Maher has shared his opinions on today’s top issues for nearly two decades on HBO’s “Real Time.” Now, with his new podcast “Club Random,” the comedian turned political commentator tells Variety he wants to “light up a joint” and talk about other things, like “gossip, pop culture, music and what you had for lunch.” So far, Maher has interviewed the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Mike Tyson, Lisa Kudrow and Aaron Rodgers on the podcast, which debuted in March. Below, Maher — who has a high hit rate for sparking controversy week after week — discusses fighting against America’s “echo chamber,”...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

The Simpsons Predicted Huge Movies Canceled for Tax Cuts Years Before Warner Bros. Axed Batgirl

Over it's more than three-decade broadcast history, The Simpsons has developed a reputation for its uncanny ability to predict the future with eerie accuracy and it seems like the beloved animated series' ability to see the future has struck once again — this time regarding the cancellation of the Batgirl movie for tax breaks by Warner Bros. Discovery. On Tuesday, horror filmmaker Joe Russo shared a clip from the 2015 "Treehouse of Horror XXVI" episode which shows a group of movie executives deciding that they need to scrap an entire, underperforming film "for insurance purposes".
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Will Look Different on Disney+: Inside the Show’s Jump From ABC to Streaming

As “Dancing With the Stars” moves from ABC to Disney+ on Monday, viewers will notice several major changes to the competition series as it makes a historic switch to streaming for Season 31 — most notably, there will be a lot more show than they’re used to. That’s because Disney+ is commercial-free, which means producers have to fill all two hours without any time-outs. “Job one, the first thing, is that there are no longer ad breaks,” says executive producer Conrad Green. “And a lot of other decisions spun out from that. We’ve got up to two hours on the nose to...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘Andor’ Marks a Huge, and Hugely Welcome, Departure From Disney+’s Typical ‘Star Wars’ Model: TV Review

“Andor” is, both by design and circumstance, immediately different from its “Star Wars” television predecessors. Where “The Mandalorian,” “Boba Fett,” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” wove their biggest reveals into the larger fabric of the Lucasfilm universe, “Andor” doesn’t rush toward those moments that might make fans gasp out of pure recognition. Instead, it does something more surprising still: it tells the story of people who have nothing to do with Solos, Skywalkers or Palpatines, but whose lives matter nonetheless. Of course, at least part of the reason the series can take its time this way is because haunted hustler Cassian Andor (Diego...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How to Watch the NFL Online Without Cable

The Bills came out on top once again on Monday night, wrapping up another action-packed week for the NFL. The Buffalo team held a strong lead against the Tennessee Titants throughout the entire game, finishing with a 41-7 score after Josh Allen threw four touchdowns. The game follows a wild weekend, during which three teams saw upset wins following fourth quarter deficits — including the Miami Dolphins, who are back with unexpected vengeance this season.  Thankfully, even without cable, you don’t have to miss any of the action. The NFL games will be available to stream online on a variety of platforms...
NFL
Variety

Disney+ Canada Boss Jason Badal is Looking for the Next ‘Fleabag’ as Streamer Readies to Develop Canadian Content

Disney+ is preparing to greenlight original Canadian content. However those seeking to place programming with the northern contingent of the Mouse House may not be preparing pitches the streamer is actually looking for. Less than a year after former Shopify e-commerce director Jason Badal took the top job as VP and GM of Disney+ in Canada, he sat onstage for a spotlight Session at content Canada to discuss the company’s push into general entertainment content. Specifically, he revealed the company is looking to blow out the Disney Star portion of Disney+. “That’s where all of our audience-expanding content is,” he explained. “I...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Sony Announces New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie and Later Dates for ‘Madame Web’ and Other Titles

Sony announced a new “Karate Kid” film, over a decade since the Jaden Smith-led reboot. The production company added three new movies to its 2023-2024 theatrical release schedule, including an untitled “True Haunting” movie from Screen Gems slated for January 6, 2023; a “Karate Kid” film for June 7, 2024; and a sequel to “Searching,” titled “Missing,” on February 24, 2023 starring Nia Long and Storm Reid. Dakota Johnson-led “Spider-Man” prequel film “Madame Web,” also starring Adam Scott, Zosia Mamet, Sydney Sweeney, and Emma Roberts, was delayed from October 6, 2023 to February 16, 2024. The Columbia Pictures film will screen in...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

82K+
Followers
60K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy