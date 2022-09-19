A+E Studios Sets First-Look Deal With Foster Driver, Zoë Kent of Driver+Kent Media

A+E Studios has signed a first-look deal with Foster Driver and Zoë Kent’s Driver+Kent Media.

Under the deal, Driver+Kent will develop and produce projects for A+E Studios across all platforms for sale globally and domestically.

“Foster and Zoë come to the table with an eye for stories that are relevant, speak to a global audience and showcase the complexities of the world we live in,” said Tana Nugent Jamieson, executive vice president of creative affairs for A+E Studios. “Their eclectic film and television backgrounds combined with their passion for vibrant and inclusive storytelling make them ideal partners for us at A+E Studios. We’re excited to be in business with Driver+Kent Media and look forward to what’s ahead.”

Driver+Kent has already begun setting up projects with A+E Studios, including an adaptation of the book “Dead Eleven” by Jimmy Juliano as well as the original series “Summerset,” created by George Northy.

“We are thrilled to be deepening our relationship with the amazing team at A+E Studios through our new first look deal,” said Driver and Kent. “They have been amazing creative and strategic partners on all of our collaborative projects and have been true supporters of us as we build our company and our brand. It’s not just about the projects you work on, it’s also about the people you work with on those projects, and we couldn’t be more excited for what Driver+Kent Media and A+E Studios will build together moving forward.”

Driver began his career as a talent agency assistant before working in film at both Warner Bros. and Columbia and then Walt Disney Studios. During his time at Disney, he worked on films like “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” the live-action remake of “Dumbo” and “The Lion King,” and “Jungle Cruise.” He then joined Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society banner, where he worked on Jordan’s film “Without Remorse.”

Kent originally worked as one of the first employees of Skydance before moving over to Warner Bros. and MGM. Her time at those two studios included work on the films “Argo,” “Creed,” and “Edge of Tomorrow.” She also worked at Walt Disney Studios in the same division as Driver, where she worked on “Cruella,” the live-action “Mulan” and “The Lion King,” and the upcoming live-action “Lilo and Stitch.”

Driver is repped by Verve and Felker Toczek. Kent is repped by Verve and Myman Greenspan