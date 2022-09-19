Common Sense Networks Promotes Sharon Kroll Cohen to Chief Marketing Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Common Sense Networks has promoted Sharon Kroll Cohen to serve as chief marketing officer of the company, which operates the kids streaming service Sensical. She previously served as VP of marketing for Sensical, a job she has held since December 2021.

Kroll will continues to report to Common Sense Networks CEO Eric Berger, who announced the elevation on Monday.

“Sharon has been instrumental in the trajectory of Sensical’s success and by extension, the success of Common Sense Networks,” Berger said. “She is an exceptionally talented, strategic, and results-driven executive whose contributions and vision have been essential to our work in redefining digital experiences for kids.”

Cohen will continue to be based in New York and manage brand strategy, including content and performance marketing; social media marketing; public relations, events and awards; consumer insights; and user acquisition and customer lifecycle marketing across earned and organic channels.

Cohen also oversees editorial partnership programs and affiliate marketing with Sensical’s device partners, and will help with Common Sense Networks’ move toward building more age-appropriate content from creators.

Sensical features curated videos from studios, YouTube and TikTok creators and podcasts via more than 60 topic-based programmed channels.

Prior to Sensical, Cohen served as exec VP at Nickelodeon Experiences, overseeing the brand’s expansion into hotels, theme parks, live shows and theatricals, festivals, and brand activations. She spent 20 years at ViacomCBS (now Paramount Global) in a variety of roles.

“We believe that Sharon’s leadership has made all the difference as we grow our best-in-class business, one that remains committed to activating meaningful and lasting change in the kids’ media ecosystem.” Berger added.