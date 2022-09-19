ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa faces his toughest challenge of 2022, the Bills

In this young season, the Miami Dolphins, more importantly, Tua Tagovailoa will face perhaps their biggest challenge of the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills. If there is one thing we are learning about the narrative on Tua Tagovailoa it is a simple fact that those that hate him will continue to do so no matter what he does. That was the case on Sunday against the Ravens. Six touchdown passes, a 4th quarter comeback and some in the media weren’t all that impressed. As we talked about on Monday, there were those that said it was the Ravens’ defense, not the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans

Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear

Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Football Rumors

Bills CB Dane Jackson avoids major injury

Last night’s Titans-Bills game featured a frightening moment when Bills cornerback Dane Jackson collided with teammate Tremaine Edmunds and suffered a neck injury in the process. He was ultimately taken off the field by an ambulance, leading to concerns about his short- and long-term health status. Encouraging reports have since come out on that front, however.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left tonight's game against the Tennessee Titans after a scary collision. Jackson was injured late in the first half when his head and neck snapped back after being hit by his teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds came in as Jackson was finishing up a tackle and accidentally blasted his teammate.
NFL
ESPN

Bills defense stays hot despite injuries, but Dolphins pose stiff challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Down two defensive tackles against the Tennessee Titans and 2020 rushing champ Derrick Henry on Monday, the Buffalo Bills looked like they could be in for a challenge. A season earlier, the Bills defense had given up 143 yards and three touchdowns to Henry in a 34-31 loss.
NFL
The Spun

Bills Offensive Lineman Suspended For 1 Game After What He Did vs. Titans

The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game for an incident that unfolded after Monday night's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan issued a statement explaining the punishment for violating the league's unsportsmanlike conduct policy. Following the Bills' 41-7 victory, Hart confronted a Tennessee player on the field.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Bills reveal positive injury update after dangerous hit

Monday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans was a decisive victory for the Bills on the back of an impressive offensive performance from star quarterback Josh Allen and company. It was overall a great day for Bills fans, but many held their breathe when third-year cornerback...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Bills Wide Receiver Is Officially Inactive For Monday Night

The Buffalo Bills are just hours away from their big Week 2 tilt with the defending AFC South champion Tennessee Titans, but will now be doing so without a key member of their receiving corps. According to ESPN Bills insider Alaina Getzenberg, wide receiver Gabriel "Gabe" Davis has been ruled...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills Re-Sign WR Tanner Gentry To Practice Squad

Gentry, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Bears cut him loose coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.
NFL
