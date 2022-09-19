Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
Tua Tagovailoa faces his toughest challenge of 2022, the Bills
In this young season, the Miami Dolphins, more importantly, Tua Tagovailoa will face perhaps their biggest challenge of the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills. If there is one thing we are learning about the narrative on Tua Tagovailoa it is a simple fact that those that hate him will continue to do so no matter what he does. That was the case on Sunday against the Ravens. Six touchdown passes, a 4th quarter comeback and some in the media weren’t all that impressed. As we talked about on Monday, there were those that said it was the Ravens’ defense, not the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.
Dane Jackson ‘Walks Out of Hospital’: Update on Buffalo Bills’ Scary Neck Injury
Bills cornerback Dane Jackson is “home after walking out of the hospital” on Tuesday after sustaining a neck injury in Monday night’s 41-7 win over the visiting Titans.
What Titans said after Week 2 loss to Bills
The Tennessee Titans are off to about as ugly an 0-2 start as one can possibly imagine. After getting upset at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 1, Tennessee was crushed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, 41-7. Tennessee was horrible in every phase of the...
Yardbarker
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear
Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
WATCH: Bills' Sean McDermott post-Titans win locker room speech
Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen led the locker room breakdown for the team after their huge win against the Titans. The Bills routed the visitors by a score of 41-7. Regardless, the coach and QB were already quickly moving onto the Dolphins. That’s who the Bills...
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills inactives for Week 2
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their inactives ahead of the Week 2 “Monday Night Football” contest at Highmark Stadium, which is set for kickoff at 6:15 p.m. CDT. The Titans ruled out three players ahead of Monday night, including running back Dontrell Hilliard, cornerback Kristian...
4 takeaways after Bills’ Week 2 win vs. Titans on MNF
The Buffalo Bills easily defeated the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, adding to their fiery start to the 2022 NFL season. A 41-7 victory in Week 2 won’t get them to the Super Bowl just yet, but the Bills have certainly done everything expected of them so far. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bills CB Dane Jackson avoids major injury
Last night’s Titans-Bills game featured a frightening moment when Bills cornerback Dane Jackson collided with teammate Tremaine Edmunds and suffered a neck injury in the process. He was ultimately taken off the field by an ambulance, leading to concerns about his short- and long-term health status. Encouraging reports have since come out on that front, however.
Titans’ Taylor Lewan Carted off Field With Injury Against Bills
Tennessee’s ninth-year pro left ‘Monday Night Football’ after the Titans’ first offensive play from scrimmage.
NFL World Is Praying For Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left tonight's game against the Tennessee Titans after a scary collision. Jackson was injured late in the first half when his head and neck snapped back after being hit by his teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds came in as Jackson was finishing up a tackle and accidentally blasted his teammate.
ESPN
Bills defense stays hot despite injuries, but Dolphins pose stiff challenge
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Down two defensive tackles against the Tennessee Titans and 2020 rushing champ Derrick Henry on Monday, the Buffalo Bills looked like they could be in for a challenge. A season earlier, the Bills defense had given up 143 yards and three touchdowns to Henry in a 34-31 loss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Injuries could thrust some young players into Bills defense
We’re still a long way from Sunday’s game between the Bills and Dolphins in Miami, but the Buffalo defense is having to overcome a lot of injuries. Paul Hamilton has more:
Bills Offensive Lineman Suspended For 1 Game After What He Did vs. Titans
The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game for an incident that unfolded after Monday night's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan issued a statement explaining the punishment for violating the league's unsportsmanlike conduct policy. Following the Bills' 41-7 victory, Hart confronted a Tennessee player on the field.
thecomeback.com
Bills reveal positive injury update after dangerous hit
Monday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans was a decisive victory for the Bills on the back of an impressive offensive performance from star quarterback Josh Allen and company. It was overall a great day for Bills fans, but many held their breathe when third-year cornerback...
Bills Wide Receiver Is Officially Inactive For Monday Night
The Buffalo Bills are just hours away from their big Week 2 tilt with the defending AFC South champion Tennessee Titans, but will now be doing so without a key member of their receiving corps. According to ESPN Bills insider Alaina Getzenberg, wide receiver Gabriel "Gabe" Davis has been ruled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Bills Re-Sign WR Tanner Gentry To Practice Squad
Gentry, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Bears cut him loose coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0