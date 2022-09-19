ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

AL.com

Huntsville CEO appointed to UA System Board of Trustees

The head of a Huntsville-based defense contracting company has been appointed to the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees. Jeff Gronberg, CEO of decibel, fills the seat for the Fifth Congressional District on the board that oversees the flagship university in Tuscaloosa as well as the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Now with permanent president, UAH has ‘a little catching up to do’

The work is daunting and overdue for the University of Alabama in Huntsville and that’s from the school’s own self-assessment. As Huntsville has grown and prospered, UAH by its own admission has not kept up. In the afterglow of the celebrated appointment last week of Chuck Karr as the school’s permanent president, that acknowledgement is front and center and so is Karr’s task to correct it.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Governor Kay Ivey attends WellStone ribbon cutting ceremony in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey visited Huntsville Monday for the grand opening of the WellStone Emergency Services Crisis Center. Ivey spoke briefly prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The WellStone Crisis Center features 16 beds and 15 recliners and will provide services for people undergoing mental health or substance-use issues.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Sheriff, city of Huntsville can’t be sued over rubber bullets fired at Floyd protesters

A judge removed the city of Huntsville and the Madison County sheriff from a lawsuit filed by a woman whom police shot with rubber bullets during a protest in 2020. Madison County Circuit Judge Alan Mann ruled that Sheriff Kevin Turner has immunity and cannot be sued. The judge also granted the city’s motion to dismiss, finding that Huntsville cannot be held liable for the injuries April Grubb suffered more than two years ago.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Three injured in wreck near Jordan Lane, I-565 stalled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic is currently stalled on I-565 eastbound between Jordan Lane and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center due to a wreck. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this time the number of vehicles involved...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Mid City looks to add a new $110 million dollar development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new $110 million mixed-use development is slated for Huntsville’s Mid City District, the developer announced Friday. Anthem House, a mix of apartments, office space and retail, is added to the University Drive project that is already home to Trader Joe’s, Topgolf, a chain of restaurants and the Orion Amphitheater, according to Mid City developer RCP Companies.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?

Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new distribution facility in Tanner. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Distribution facility along Bibb Garrett Road. Project Cost: $22,071,190. Project...
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure

Emergency responders have been called for suspected drug overdoses at a home in Hartselle, Alabama three times during a recent 10-day stretch. But the known drug house has been a problem for the community and Police Chief Justin Barley longer than that. And because of current state laws regarding Class D felonies, including possession of controlled substances, it could continue to be a nuisance and safety issue, Barley told Alabama Daily News recently.
HARTSELLE, AL
