Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Huntsville CEO appointed to UA System Board of Trustees
The head of a Huntsville-based defense contracting company has been appointed to the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees. Jeff Gronberg, CEO of decibel, fills the seat for the Fifth Congressional District on the board that oversees the flagship university in Tuscaloosa as well as the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
Now with permanent president, UAH has ‘a little catching up to do’
The work is daunting and overdue for the University of Alabama in Huntsville and that’s from the school’s own self-assessment. As Huntsville has grown and prospered, UAH by its own admission has not kept up. In the afterglow of the celebrated appointment last week of Chuck Karr as the school’s permanent president, that acknowledgement is front and center and so is Karr’s task to correct it.
WAFF
Governor Kay Ivey attends WellStone ribbon cutting ceremony in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey visited Huntsville Monday for the grand opening of the WellStone Emergency Services Crisis Center. Ivey spoke briefly prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The WellStone Crisis Center features 16 beds and 15 recliners and will provide services for people undergoing mental health or substance-use issues.
WAFF
City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
Sheriff, city of Huntsville can’t be sued over rubber bullets fired at Floyd protesters
A judge removed the city of Huntsville and the Madison County sheriff from a lawsuit filed by a woman whom police shot with rubber bullets during a protest in 2020. Madison County Circuit Judge Alan Mann ruled that Sheriff Kevin Turner has immunity and cannot be sued. The judge also granted the city’s motion to dismiss, finding that Huntsville cannot be held liable for the injuries April Grubb suffered more than two years ago.
Bridge Street at 15: What’s next for north Alabama outdoor mall? New restaurants, shops planned
When Bridge Street Town Centre opened in 2007, it was in a position for success. It was ideally located between the heart of Huntsville and fast-growing Madison. Just off Interstate 565 at the beginning of Cummings Research Park, it was also poised to attract shoppers from nearby Decatur and Athens.
Garrison & Garrison encourage residents to check their heaters sooner rather than later
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As we continue to deal with global supply shortages, the cost of natural gas has more than doubled. This means your electric bill could be much higher this winter. A local HVAC company, Garrison & Garrison, has some tips to reduce your bill and ensure your...
Alvarez wins bitter Huntsville school board race, compared Republicans to ‘parasites’
After a long, ugly local election, Andrea Alvarez will fill a Huntsville City School board seat for a term. Alvarez, who ran what she says was an “intentionally” nonpartisan race, will replace eight-year District 3 incumbent Elisa Ferrell, who ran on a nonpartisan ticket in 2014. Alvarez’s core...
Huntsville District 3 school board candidates discuss issues ahead of Tuesday’s runoff
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Huntsville District 3 residents will go to the polls Tuesday to decide who will represent them on the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education. Andrea Alvarez, a senior financial...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Municipal Election 2022 Runoff: Here’s what you need to know!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — WHNT News 19 is Your Local Election Headquarters! With the municipal election run-off coming up on September 20, here’s what you need to know!. Only two races are heading to the run-off: City Council District 2 and District 3 of the Board of Education. Polls...
Huntsville Utilities reports another scam targeting customers
A new scam is targeting Huntsville Utilities (HU) customers.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
WAFF
Three injured in wreck near Jordan Lane, I-565 stalled
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic is currently stalled on I-565 eastbound between Jordan Lane and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center due to a wreck. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this time the number of vehicles involved...
Mid City looks to add a new $110 million dollar development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new $110 million mixed-use development is slated for Huntsville’s Mid City District, the developer announced Friday. Anthem House, a mix of apartments, office space and retail, is added to the University Drive project that is already home to Trader Joe’s, Topgolf, a chain of restaurants and the Orion Amphitheater, according to Mid City developer RCP Companies.
WAAY-TV
Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville
It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
It’s the first day of fall 2022: Fall equinox is tonight
It’s not going to feel like it, but today marks the first day of fall 2022. The autumn equinox is tonight. It marks the start of astronomical fall -- and the official start of fall for many. (Meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.) The equinox will happen today, Sept....
3 arrested on drug charges in Decatur
Three people were arrested after police say they found marijuana and cocaine in a Decatur home this week.
thebamabuzz.com
29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new distribution facility in Tanner. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Distribution facility along Bibb Garrett Road. Project Cost: $22,071,190. Project...
aldailynews.com
Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure
Emergency responders have been called for suspected drug overdoses at a home in Hartselle, Alabama three times during a recent 10-day stretch. But the known drug house has been a problem for the community and Police Chief Justin Barley longer than that. And because of current state laws regarding Class D felonies, including possession of controlled substances, it could continue to be a nuisance and safety issue, Barley told Alabama Daily News recently.
AL.com
Comments / 2