The work is daunting and overdue for the University of Alabama in Huntsville and that’s from the school’s own self-assessment. As Huntsville has grown and prospered, UAH by its own admission has not kept up. In the afterglow of the celebrated appointment last week of Chuck Karr as the school’s permanent president, that acknowledgement is front and center and so is Karr’s task to correct it.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO