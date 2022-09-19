ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

wbrc.com

Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two bodies were found inside a home following a fire early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022, according to Clanton Police. Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman and Assistant Chief David Clackley said at approximately 1:15 a.m., CPD and Clanton firefighters were called to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a house fire.
CLANTON, AL
AL.com

2 found dead in burning Clanton home

An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a burning Clanton home. Police and firefighters responded about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a report of a fire. A neighbor had spotted the blaze and called 911. Firefighters arrived to find the residence fully...
CLANTON, AL
Sylacauga, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested following fatal Calera shooting

According to Calera Police, officers responded to a residence in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Lashondra Monique Wilder with multiple gunshot wounds. Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force was requested to assist with the investigation.
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

4 arrested after large drug bust in Helena

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 20, investigators with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, along with representatives of the Helena Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive in Helena. Police say during the search of the residence, nearly three pounds of...
HELENA, AL
WSFA

Vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is pulling together after another Montgomery man was killed on Sept. 9. Adarius Felder, 24, was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to Montgomery police. Felder’s family held a vigil near the area he was last seen.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Authorities ID two killed in Jefferson County head-on crash

Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a head-on crash in Jefferson County that also left a child injured. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Paul Davis McKinnon, 38, of Dora, and Lisa Ann Delfeld, 59, of Adamsville. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Prattville Police Name Suspect in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Death

Prattville police have announced a suspect they are seeking in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian earlier this month. Police say they are seeking 29-year-old Robert Marshall, Jr., and are asking him to turn himself in on warrants. They say he was the driver of a white 2006 BMW X5 SUV that was involved in the hit-and-run.
PRATTVILLE, AL
AL.com

Capital murder suspect sought in early-morning Auburn killing

An early-morning shooting in Auburn left a man dead, and now police are searching for his accused killer. The shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South College Street. Police arriving on the scene found the 32-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. First responders provided medical...
AUBURN, AL
wvtm13.com

Sylacauga police search for suspect in deadly shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for help from the public after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to Wood Street after a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they saw a grey Dodge Challenger on the...
SYLACAUGA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

