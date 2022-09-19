Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two bodies were found inside a home following a fire early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022, according to Clanton Police. Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman and Assistant Chief David Clackley said at approximately 1:15 a.m., CPD and Clanton firefighters were called to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a house fire.
19-year-old ID’d as victim killed in hail of gunfire at Birmingham apartment complex
Authorities have released the name of a young man killed when a hail of gunfire rang out in a south Birmingham apartment complex Tuesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Wednesday as Stephen Lawrence Scott Jr. He was 19 and lived in Irondale. Just before 10...
2 found dead in burning Clanton home
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a burning Clanton home. Police and firefighters responded about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a report of a fire. A neighbor had spotted the blaze and called 911. Firefighters arrived to find the residence fully...
Mother of 2 found shot to death in Calera home; teen suspect in custody
A Shelby County mother was found shot to death inside her home on Tuesday. Calera police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the woman’s home on Kerry Drive in the Kinsale subdivision after a family member requested a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Lashondra Monique Wilder unresponsive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barrage of gunfire at Birmingham apartment complex leaves 1 dead, 1 injured and multiple cars, homes damaged
Gunfire erupted in a south Birmingham apartment complex Tuesday night, leaving one man dead and another injured. Just before 10 p.m., Birmingham police responded to multiple shots fired at Adona Apartments on Aspen Run Drive off Green Springs Highway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said 911 received numerous calls about the shooting....
Alabama man charged in grandson’s hot car death returned to truck 3 times, DA says
A Blount County man has been charged after authorities said his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours on Tuesday. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Authorities identified the boy as Ian Wiesman. Blount...
Suspect arrested following fatal Calera shooting
According to Calera Police, officers responded to a residence in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Lashondra Monique Wilder with multiple gunshot wounds. Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force was requested to assist with the investigation.
wbrc.com
4 arrested after large drug bust in Helena
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 20, investigators with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, along with representatives of the Helena Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive in Helena. Police say during the search of the residence, nearly three pounds of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is pulling together after another Montgomery man was killed on Sept. 9. Adarius Felder, 24, was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to Montgomery police. Felder’s family held a vigil near the area he was last seen.
Authorities ID two killed in Jefferson County head-on crash
Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a head-on crash in Jefferson County that also left a child injured. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Paul Davis McKinnon, 38, of Dora, and Lisa Ann Delfeld, 59, of Adamsville. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about...
WATCH: Grandfather facing charges in hot car death of 2-year-old grandson in Oneonta
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The grandfather of a 2-year-old boy who died after being left for hours in a hot car in Oneonta will soon be facing charges in his death. William Wiesman, 56, is facing reckless manslaughter criminally negligent homicide warrants in the death of his grandson, Ian, who was found in a […]
wbrc.com
‘Massive’ amount of rounds fired in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least one person is dead after a shooting at a Birmingham Apartment Complex overnight. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Adona Apartment Complex on Aspen Dr. in Birmingham. When officers arrived they found one man who had been shot inside a crashed car. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alabamanews.net
Prattville Police Name Suspect in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Death
Prattville police have announced a suspect they are seeking in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian earlier this month. Police say they are seeking 29-year-old Robert Marshall, Jr., and are asking him to turn himself in on warrants. They say he was the driver of a white 2006 BMW X5 SUV that was involved in the hit-and-run.
Capital murder suspect sought in early-morning Auburn killing
An early-morning shooting in Auburn left a man dead, and now police are searching for his accused killer. The shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South College Street. Police arriving on the scene found the 32-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. First responders provided medical...
Man found shot to death in crashed vehicle in Birmingham’s Pratt City
Police responding to a report of a traffic accident found a motorist dead from a gunshot wound. Birmingham 911 received a call at 5:30 p.m. Monday of an accident on Pratt Highway near Cordova Avenue. When officers went to check on the occupant, they found the driver unresponsive. Officers then...
2-year-old boy found dead in hot car outside Blount County daycare
A child was found dead in a hot car Tuesday afternoon in Blount County. The child – a 2-year-old boy – was discovered in his grandparents’ vehicle in the afternoon. The discovery was made at Kids Campus daycare on Alabama 75 in Oneonta. Authorities initially reported the...
Death of man found fatally shot in wrecked vehicle in Birmingham’s Pratt City not a homicide, police say
A 35-year-old man found dead from a gunshot wound in a west Birmingham neighborhood Monday was not the victim of a crime, police said Tuesday. Birmingham officers responding to a report of a traffic accident Monday found the motorist dead from a gunshot wound. Birmingham 911 received a call at...
Young male killed in midday wreck in western Jefferson County
A single-vehicle crash in western Jefferson County Wednesday left one person dead. Sheriff’s deputies were called about noon to the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road in Oak Grove. Lt. Joni Money said once they arrived on the scene, they found a pickup truck that had left the...
wvtm13.com
Sylacauga police search for suspect in deadly shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for help from the public after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to Wood Street after a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they saw a grey Dodge Challenger on the...
WSFA
Police searching for suspects after man shot, killed in Sylacauga; reward offered
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Sylacauga Police Department said they are investigating after a person was shot and killed on September 17, 2022. Authorities said that officers were dispatched to Wood Street after a shots fired call. There, they found a a grey Dodge Challenger sitting in the roadway.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1