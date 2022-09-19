Read full article on original website
Documentary on 1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche coming to Sparks, Carson City
A new documentary looking back at the 1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche that killed seven people is showing Thursday night in Sparks and Carson City. An early screening of "BURIED" will show at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday at Galaxy Theaters’ Sparks and Carson City locations. It will continue showing at the theaters through Sept. 29. ...
Snow, smoke and rain — it must be September in Northern Nevada
Early September was record-breaking hot in Reno. Mid-September was smoky. Then, unseasonably cool and damp weather rolled through. But the first day of fall will be a crisp, clear start to the season in Northern Nevada. ...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mosquito Fire 49% contained; Sunny, warm days returning this weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The multi-day storm is on its way out of the Lake Tahoe Basin, the Mosquito Fire is about halfway contained and the first weekend of fall is expected to be sunny and warm. Lake Tahoe and much of the state received a nice rinse-off...
Mexican earthquake causes ‘desert tsunami’ in Death Valley
A strong earthquake earlier this week in Mexico triggered four-foot-tall waves in Death Valley's Devil Hole. Measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, the earthquake was centered about a hundred miles southeast of Guadalajara.
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
mynspr.org
Here’s what you need to know about Northern California’s atmospheric river weather event
Just on the heels of a record-breaking heat wave, California saw the onset of an atmospheric river this past weekend. It’s expected to break rainfall records throughout Northern California. Atmospheric rivers have become known for bringing heavy rainfall, and with it, flooding concerns. The same is true for this...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mosquito Fire 34% contained; Showers, snow – no smoke – in forecast through Wednesday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Colder temperatures, good humidity recovery, and precipitation arrived overnight helping firefighters make substantial progress with containment on the Mosquito Fire. Air quality is good around Lake Tahoe on Sunday and, after having some smoke issues earlier in the morning, conditions are improving in Truckee...
seniorresource.com
Best Places in Northern California for Retirement
Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
KOLO TV Reno
New Nevada Child Support System
The weather is clearing and chilly for Thursday morning, followed by a warming trend through early next week. Temperatures could hit 90 again in Reno by Monday or Tuesday. Autumn arrives at 6:03 PM on Thursday. -Jeff.
knpr
Nevada's largest powwow a hub for shared Indigenous culture, arts
Powwows are something most people outside of Indigenous groups know little about. Maybe you heard the word in grade school, or did a mock powwow during a social studies course in fifth grade. But these meetings, these celebrations of different tribes, contain expressions of song, dance and stories that go...
‘Our church doors are wide open’: Rocklin church helps Mosquito Fire evacuees
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Northern California authorities lifted some evacuation orders in the area of the Mosquito Fire, allowing thousands of people to return to their homes for the first time in several days. The areas include Cannon Creek, Bottle Hill and Grey Eagle in El Dorado County. The voluntary evacuation orders were also lifted […]
Two California cities top list of places that people want to leave
Homebuyers are leaving the Bay Area in droves, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
2news.com
Rain Chances, Cooler Temperatures, and Less Smoke
After several days of poor air quality from the Mosquito Fire, Reno’s air quality will be much better on Sunday. An area of low pressure will drop into northern California Saturday night, and give the region a chance for rain through Wednesday. The majority of the rain will fall along the western side of the Sierra, but some light to moderate rain will fall in the valley too. A change in wind direction will also help to clear the air. Places like Stead, Cold Springs, and the North Valleys could still see some haze Sunday, but the air quality will be much better in the majority of the region, including around Lake Tahoe. Enough rain will fall over the Mosquito Fire to help fire fighting efforts, but it won’t be enough to put it out completely.
KOLO TV Reno
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
abc10.com
I-80 lanes reopen near Floriston Way in Nevada County after crash | Traffic Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California will get periods of rain through Wednesday from a system lurking off the coast. During the day, you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later in the day. Periods of sun are expected throughout the day, which will help prime the atmosphere for thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and overnight.
963kklz.com
Nevada Wild Horses Killed, $10K Reward Offered
Nevada is a great place to see wild various types of wildlife, including wild horses. In fact, we have the highest population of wild horses and burros in the nation. If you travel to the high desert parts of northwestern Nevada, you’re bound to run into some. But it is in eastern Nevada where the wild horses have most recently been in danger. Earlier this year, Nevada state authorities from the Bureau of Land Management put out a five thousand dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect. An unknown person or persons shot five wild horses in Nevada about 70 miles east of the Utah border. The shooting happened in November 2021 and no leads have been found yet. The bureau raised the reward recently to ten thousand dollars as authorities get more desperate for any information.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
Is it Time for Nevada to Limit School Fees?
So far this year, Christine Smith, a parent of three children in Washoe County School District (WCSD), has spent $745 for required school supplies, class fees, school uniforms, and athletics fees. “Basically, I feel like every time I turn around someone needs something for school. This year I definitely noticed...
FOX Reno
Liberty Dental offering free care at Adult Dental Days
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, is hosting two Adult Dental Days to address gaps in oral health coverage in the community after the first was completely full. These free events will offer services including on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications and select emergency services.
KOLO TV Reno
Average gas price in Nevada rises again
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in the state of Nevada is still going up, rising 3.5 cents in the last week. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada is now $4.87, according to GasBuddy. The continuing rise comes as gas...
