A woman is facing several charges following the theft of a vehicle in Cattaraugus County, police say. According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), a vehicle was reported stolen on Monday, September 19, 2022 from a home on North Main Street in the village of Delevan. New York. The NYSP says that troopers investigating the case determined that 40-year-old Rachel A. Windsor had allegedly stolen the car.

DELEVAN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO