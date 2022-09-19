Read full article on original website
Related
Woman With No Known Address Allegedly Steals Car in Delevan
A woman is facing several charges following the theft of a vehicle in Cattaraugus County, police say. According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), a vehicle was reported stolen on Monday, September 19, 2022 from a home on North Main Street in the village of Delevan. New York. The NYSP says that troopers investigating the case determined that 40-year-old Rachel A. Windsor had allegedly stolen the car.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Indicted In Alleged Kidnapping, Rape Of Chautauqua County Woman
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A Buffalo area man has been indicted in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a Chautauqua County woman. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 62-year-old Scott Saracina of Town of Hamburg was arraigned on felony rape, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment charges.
Man arrested for Millcreek Mall incident that led to a gunshot
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Police have arrested James E. Troop III in relation to a fight that led to a gunshot being fired within the Millcreek Mall. The gunshot was reported on Sunday, Sept. 18. Troop has been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, disorderly conduct, […]
Police investigating after gunfire hits car on Plum Street
Erie City Police are investigating an early morning shots fired incident. Police said multiple shots were fired in the 1600 block of Plum Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday. No one was injured, however, Erie Police said a car was hit. Officers collected a large amount of shell casings from the area, and investigators said they’re […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: One suspect in apparent Fredonia arson
Crews responded to the scene on Stone Road Tuesday around 8:45 p.m.
North East Police looking for suspect involved in Kwik Fill robbery
North East Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for allegedly robbing a convenience store. According to the police, this happened at the Kwik Fill at the intersection of South Lake Street and Grahamville Street around 10:55 p.m. Monday. Police said the suspect entered the store, demanded money and fled […]
Hamburg man indicted on rape and kidnapping charges
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Hamburg man was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges.
wesb.com
Hit-and-Run in East Smethport
No one was injured in a hit-and-run crash in East Smethport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 6 shortly before noon on Monday sideswiped a Dodge Ram being driven by 47-year-old Michele Borman of Coudersport near the intersection with Route 46, then fled the scene. Borman was not injured in the collision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Local Man Charged for Threatening, Harassing Woman Over the Course of a Year
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a local man after he allegedly threatened and harassed a woman over the course of a year. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 61-year-old Douglas Wilbur Shawgo, of Venus, on September 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Man Charged in Drive-By Shooting Death
A Jamestown man has been charged in the drive-by shooting death of Jesus Batista-Perez on August 19 on Prendergast Avenue in Jamestown. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 22-year old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on a five-count indictment in Chautauqua County Court. Judge David Foley set bail at $1 million cash or $2 million property bond.
Ride Share Driver Tased, Arrested After Leading Police On Chase In WNY
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a ride share driver was tased and arrested after leading police on a chase in Niagara County. According to the department's Facebook page, the incident happened today, Monday, September 19, 2022. Deputy Ross attempted to conduct a traffic stop around the 6700 block of Ward Road in Niagara Falls. The driver of the vehicle was representing a ride share company and had a passenger in his vehicle.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute. Corry-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on Springcreek Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Police say a 34-year-old Titusville man was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of firing at BPD officer indicted
Shariff Shadwick is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-trial conference on October 7.
yourdailylocal.com
Sept. 20, 2022 Police Blotter
Michael Wilson, 50, Warren was charged with DUI – General Impairment – 2nd Offense, DUI- Highest Rate – 2nd Offense, Registration and Certificate of Title Required, Operation of a Vehicle without Certificate of Inspection, Operation of Vehicle without Required Financial Responsibility and Careless Driving on 09/10/2022 following a Traffic Stop.
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating fire in Fredonia
The fire occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday on Stone Road. The sheriff's office said a house and two vehicles were on fire.
Erie man found guilty in 2021 homicide case
An Erie man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of all charges this past week in court. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared in Erie County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Sept. 16, and was found guilty on all charges, including first and second-degree murder. He was found guilty in the murder of Casey Nadolny, 25. […]
Former Erie man sentenced for federal firearms law violation
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former Erie man was sentenced in federal court to time served for his conviction of violating federal firearms laws. Elias Dominique Raggs, 29 has been incarcerated since his arrest on Feb. 16, 2021. On Jan. 12, 2021, Raggs possessed a firearm while being a convicted felon. That’s a violation of a federal […]
Alleged conman indicted for stealing over $250,000 from Amherst victim
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Williamsville man was arraigned on one count of grand larceny in the second degree.
wnynewsnow.com
Deputies: Fredonia Fire Intentionally Set
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Fire investigators say a late-night blaze near Fredonia was intentionally set. Around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday crews were called to 9558 Stone Road for a reported structure fire. Several companies responded, including from the Village of Fredonia, Dunkirk, East Dunkirk, Cassadaga, Sheridan and...
3 people taken to ECMC following morning crash on Genesee Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Buffalo Police responded to an accident on Genesee Street. At the intersection of Genesee Street and Kerns Avenue, three vehicles were involved in an accident. Authorities report that one of the motorists had to be extricated from the vehicle by Buffalo Firefighters.
Comments / 2