ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 2

Related
96.9 WOUR

Woman With No Known Address Allegedly Steals Car in Delevan

A woman is facing several charges following the theft of a vehicle in Cattaraugus County, police say. According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), a vehicle was reported stolen on Monday, September 19, 2022 from a home on North Main Street in the village of Delevan. New York. The NYSP says that troopers investigating the case determined that 40-year-old Rachel A. Windsor had allegedly stolen the car.
DELEVAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Indicted In Alleged Kidnapping, Rape Of Chautauqua County Woman

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A Buffalo area man has been indicted in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a Chautauqua County woman. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 62-year-old Scott Saracina of Town of Hamburg was arraigned on felony rape, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment charges.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Man arrested for Millcreek Mall incident that led to a gunshot

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Police have arrested James E. Troop III in relation to a fight that led to a gunshot being fired within the Millcreek Mall. The gunshot was reported on Sunday, Sept. 18. Troop has been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, disorderly conduct, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police investigating after gunfire hits car on Plum Street

Erie City Police are investigating an early morning shots fired incident. Police said multiple shots were fired in the 1600 block of Plum Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday. No one was injured, however, Erie Police said a car was hit. Officers collected a large amount of shell casings from the area, and investigators said they’re […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
YourErie

North East Police looking for suspect involved in Kwik Fill robbery

North East Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for allegedly robbing a convenience store. According to the police, this happened at the Kwik Fill at the intersection of South Lake Street and Grahamville Street around 10:55 p.m. Monday. Police said the suspect entered the store, demanded money and fled […]
NORTH EAST, PA
wesb.com

Hit-and-Run in East Smethport

No one was injured in a hit-and-run crash in East Smethport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 6 shortly before noon on Monday sideswiped a Dodge Ram being driven by 47-year-old Michele Borman of Coudersport near the intersection with Route 46, then fled the scene. Borman was not injured in the collision.
EAST SMETHPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wanted Man#Smartphone App#The Apple App Store And
explore venango

Local Man Charged for Threatening, Harassing Woman Over the Course of a Year

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a local man after he allegedly threatened and harassed a woman over the course of a year. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 61-year-old Douglas Wilbur Shawgo, of Venus, on September 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Man Charged in Drive-By Shooting Death

A Jamestown man has been charged in the drive-by shooting death of Jesus Batista-Perez on August 19 on Prendergast Avenue in Jamestown. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 22-year old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on a five-count indictment in Chautauqua County Court. Judge David Foley set bail at $1 million cash or $2 million property bond.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Ride Share Driver Tased, Arrested After Leading Police On Chase In WNY

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a ride share driver was tased and arrested after leading police on a chase in Niagara County. According to the department's Facebook page, the incident happened today, Monday, September 19, 2022. Deputy Ross attempted to conduct a traffic stop around the 6700 block of Ward Road in Niagara Falls. The driver of the vehicle was representing a ride share company and had a passenger in his vehicle.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
explore venango

State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute. Corry-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on Springcreek Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Police say a 34-year-old Titusville man was...
TITUSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
yourdailylocal.com

Sept. 20, 2022 Police Blotter

Michael Wilson, 50, Warren was charged with DUI – General Impairment – 2nd Offense, DUI- Highest Rate – 2nd Offense, Registration and Certificate of Title Required, Operation of a Vehicle without Certificate of Inspection, Operation of Vehicle without Required Financial Responsibility and Careless Driving on 09/10/2022 following a Traffic Stop.
WARREN, PA
YourErie

Erie man found guilty in 2021 homicide case

An Erie man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of all charges this past week in court. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared in Erie County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Sept. 16, and was found guilty on all charges, including first and second-degree murder. He was found guilty in the murder of Casey Nadolny, 25. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Former Erie man sentenced for federal firearms law violation

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former Erie man was sentenced in federal court to time served for his conviction of violating federal firearms laws. Elias Dominique Raggs, 29 has been incarcerated since his arrest on Feb. 16, 2021. On Jan. 12, 2021, Raggs possessed a firearm while being a convicted felon. That’s a violation of a federal […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Deputies: Fredonia Fire Intentionally Set

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Fire investigators say a late-night blaze near Fredonia was intentionally set. Around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday crews were called to 9558 Stone Road for a reported structure fire. Several companies responded, including from the Village of Fredonia, Dunkirk, East Dunkirk, Cassadaga, Sheridan and...
FREDONIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy