VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE MAJOR CHANGES TO 2022-23 UNIFORMS
The Vegas Golden Knights announced today their plans to shift to their gold sweaters, previously worn as an alternate jersey, will become the team's primary home kit. They are calling it simply, 'The Golden Age.'. In addition to the permanent shift to gold, the Golden Knights will also change the...
JOHNNY GAUDREAU BUYS FORMER BLUE JACKET'S COLUMBUS HOUSE AFTER BASICALLY GETTING HIM TRADED
Johnny Gaudreau reportedly purchased the former Columbus residence of now-Seattle Kraken Oliver Bjorkstrand, which is ironic because Gaudreau's signing led to Bjorkstrand being traded in the first place. The Blue Jackets signed Gaudreau to one of this summer's biggest tickets when they inked a seven-year, $68 million contract. Gaudreau's signing...
Flyers center Sean Couturier potentially out for season with herniated disk
Philadelphia Flyers star center Sean Couturier has a herniated disk in his back that could keep him out for the entire 2022-23 season, reports Crossing Broad’s Anthony SanFilippo. It’s expected that Couturier will be out for at least several months. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports the Flyers and Couturier...
NO TIMETABLE FOR RYAN ELLIS' RETURN AS FLYERS' INJURIES ARE ALREADY PILING UP
The Philadelphia Flyers organization is falling apart these days under the ownership of Comcast Spectacor. The 2022-23 season was supposed to be a turnaround year with incoming head coach John Tortorella, but training camp has not yet begun and the Flyers are without arguably their two best players for an extended period.
SENATORS MAKE AN ADDITION TO THEIR LEADERSHIP GROUP
The Ottawa Senators will head into the 2022-23 season with a new face among their leadership group. On Monday, the team announced that veteran forward Claude Giroux will be an assistant captain, joining Thomas Chabot, who is also an assistant and Brady Tkachuk, who is captain. Giroux is no stranger...
P.K. SUBBAN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM THE NHL
Veteran defenseman P.K. Subban announced his retirement for the National Hockey League on Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old played in 13 seasons in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils, including a Norris Trophy win for best defenseman in the league during the 2013 lockout-shortened season.
NHL DOESN'T EXPECT RUSSIAN PLAYERS TO BE BARRED FROM PLAYING IN GLOBAL SERIES DESPITE PUSHBACK FROM CZECHIA GOVERNMENT
The National Hockey League is set to return to Europe for the first time since 2019 when the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks face off in a pair of games on October 7th and 8th in Prague. Roughly a month later, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche will...
HURRICANES' ALEXANDER PASHIN SCORES 'THE SVECH' IN PROSPECTS MATCH
The Carolina Hurricanes' 2020 seventh-round draft pick, Alexander Pashin, just scored a lacrosse-goal in their prospects match against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Fitting, considering Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov introduced the NHL to that move just a couple years ago. He also did a nearly identical celly. Basically, Pashin just made the coolest possible homage to the Canes' star and most likely just earned him a semi-permanent spot in the organization.
RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP
The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
BETONLINE RELEASES ODDS ON WHO WILL BE THE FIRST COACH FIRED THIS SEASON
The 2022-23 season is right around the corner, with puck drop on the opening game of the new campaign coming on October 7th when the Predators and Sharks play a two-game series in Czechia. As is the case every year, there will be at least a handful of coaches being...
thecomeback.com
Three famed NHL defensemen retire on same day
The NHL saw three remarkable defensemen retire on Tuesday. That would be Zdeno Chára (45), Keith Yandle (36), and PK Subban (33). Chára (who played with the New York Islanders last season, but signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Boston Bruins) and Subban (who was with the New Jersey Devils last season) are both past winners of the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenseman, in 2009 and 2013 respectively, while Yandle (who was with the Philadelphia Flyers last season) is the current holder of the NHL iron man record with 989 consecutive games played. Here’s how those players announced their retirements:
Yardbarker
Improving Sabres Lock Up GM Kevyn Adams On Multi-Year Extension
The Buffalo Sabres have missed the playoffs the last 11 seasons and have seemingly been in rebuild mode for most of that period, but the club appears to have turned the corner under General manager Kevyn Adams, who was rewarded with a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday. The Western New...
NHL
Fleury pranks Crosby, tapes equipment during NHL Media Tour
Wild goalie, Penguins forward continue back-and-forth mischievous battle. Sidney Crosby may have been a few minutes late to Media Day. Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pranked Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby at the 2022 NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday. Fleury arrived at the locker room first to tape all of Crosby's equipment together.
NHL
Devils 2022-23 Training Camp Roster Announced | RELEASE
The New Jersey Devils today announced their training camp roster for the start of on-ice activity today, September 22, 2022, at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House at Prudential Center. The club will have seven goaltenders, 18 defensemen, and 31 forwards to begin camp.
NHL
Chychrun still requesting trade from Coyotes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jakob Chychrun said he still wants to be traded from the Arizona Coyotes, but the 24-year-old defenseman remains on their roster with training camp set to open Thursday. Chychrun said he and the Coyotes agreed early last season it was best for each party that he be...
FLYERS' TORTORELLA GETS ANOTHER FAMILIAR FACE IN PHILLY VIA PRO TRYOUT
The Philadelphia Flyers are signing veteran center Artem Anisimov to a professional tryout, per Frank Seravalli. Anisimov, 34, is a veteran of 13 NHL seasons and 771 games. Flyers head coach John Tortorella had the Russian for four seasons with the New York Rangers and is quite familiar with what the center can bring. The Flyers' center group borders on abysmal, all due respect.
FLYERS GM CONFIRMS THE WORST REGARDING DEFENSEMAN RYAN ELLIS
On Tuesday, Frank Seravalli reported that Ryan Ellis was not expected to play in the 2022-23 season for Philadelphia, in a huge blow to the Flyers' defense. Today, GM Chuck Fletcher confirmed that Ellis would not play this season, and he dove into detail regarding the defender's full injury. Ellis' injury was to his hip but has been dubbed in the past as 'multi-layered,' which cannot be a positive thing.
BREAKING-NATHAN MACKINNON'S NEW CONTRACT MAKES HIM NHL'S HIGHEST PAID PLAYER
The Colorado Avalanche have reportedly signed forward Nathan MacKinnon the NHL's largest active contract; an eight-year, $100.8 million ($12.6M AAV) contract. Elliotte Friedman clarified the terms, but Baugh broke the deal. MacKinnon surpasses Connor McDavid ($12.5M/year) as the NHL's highest paid player, no question thanks to the 2022 Stanley Cup...
CANADIENS ISSUE INJURY UPDATE ON FOUR PLAYERS INCLUDING CAPTAIN NICK SUZUKI
The Montreal Canadiens hit the ice at their practice facility in Brossard on Thursday for the first day of training camp. It's highly unlikely the Canadiens will be as bad as they were last season given the additions of Juraj Slafkovsky, Kirby Dach, Sean Monahan, Mike Matheson and Evgenii Dadonov.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS UNVEIL FIRST EVER JERSEY ADVERTISEMENT
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today their jersey sponsorships will belong to the Dairy Farmers of Ontario in the form of their simplistic 'MILK' logo:. So, if the Leafs do in fact snap their soon-to-be 19-year long playoff winless streak, they will do it with MILK displayed on their chests. Pretty hardcore, I cannot even lie.
