Over a year later, Republican appointees to tech school board still refuse to resign despite expired terms
Three members of the 13-seat Wisconsin Technical College System board continue to serve in those positions despite their terms ending in May of 2021. The trio — Becky Levzow, Kelly Tourdot and Mary Williams, a former Republican state legislator — were all appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican.
New poll underscores tight margin of Wisconsin elections
MADISON, Wis. — A newly released poll shows just how tight the races for Senate and Governor are in Wisconsin. The Spectrum News/Siena College Poll surveyed 651 likely voters in the Badger state, diving into subjects including President Biden’s approval rating, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and who voters would choose in the upcoming November election. The margin of error for the poll was +/- 4.5%.
Decision 2022: What's driving Wisconsin voters' interest?
Right now, 3.5 million people in Wisconsin are registered to vote in November. That's higher than the 2018 mid-term election but not quite as high as the presidential numbers in 2016 and 2020.
Senate hopeful Barnes removes second law enforcement endorsement
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes’ campaign has removed the names of two law enforcement officers from the list of endorsements, including one who does not, in fact, back Barnes. One of them was John Siegel, who was listed as a police captain for the city of La Crosse. On Monday, the conservative website Wisconsin Right Now reported an interview with Seigel in which he said he never endorsed Barnes. Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel told Wisconsin Public Radio on Monday that it was a mistake “due to a clerical error." Another name removed was of a Racine County sheriff's deputy who supports Barnes, but whose department says federal law prohibits from publicly endorsing a candidate.
“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd weighs in on Wisconsin gubernatorial, U.S. Senate races
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With less than two months to go until the midterm election, politics are heating up in the battleground state of Wisconsin. NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Chuck Todd, host of “Meet the Press” on NBC, to discuss the upcoming gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races.
Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
School resource for 'gender-expansive preschoolers' attacked by GOP candidate Tim Michels
Republican Tim Michels is attacking Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction over a 2018 document regarding transgender preschoolers. The agency says the information is aimed at creating inclusive spaces for all children, and an advocate says the Republicans are "scoring political points off the backs of trans and queer youth."
Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana
(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
Michels blasts report detailing harassment, discrimination allegations at his company
MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday blasted a report from a Milwaukee TV station that detailed multiple allegations of sexual harassment and racial discrimination at his construction company, while Gov. Tony Evers said the news further brings Michels’ leadership abilities into question. The reporting from CBS 58 on Monday stems from five lawsuits ranging from 1998...
Your Words: Attack ads against Barnes are filled with falsehoods
Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
Why pay-what-you-can systems must become the norm in Wisconsin
In late Aug., the Madison Children’s Museum opened the first restaurant of its kind in a U.S. museum. Inside, museum attendees will find a variety of options, from grab-and-go snacks and beverages to pre-packaged meals that can be heated in the on-site microwaves. Unlike most restaurants in capitalist and economically-minded society, the Little John’s cafe uses a pay-what-you-can system.
Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz
PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
Daryl Hall Adds Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan Tour Dates For Fall 2022
If you've wanted to see Daryl Hall in concert here's your chance - especially if you didn't want to travel far. The 70's and 80's legend has added dates to his current tour, with a variety of shows in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan now happening in November 2022. Hall has...
Another Unusual Warning Issued in Minnesota As Temperatures Drop
Just 8 days ago, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were told to bust out their buffalo plaid because we received the first-ever flannel warning. But it looks like that unusual alert showed up in the forecast again for the midwest by another TV station in Rochester. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
Why, Gov. Evers? Parole Board has freed 270 killers
Following reports that the Evers administration’s Parole Board has released hundreds of violent criminals since 2019, Racine County Board Supervisor Taylor Wishau has sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers asking a simple question: Why?. Here is that letter:. Governor Evers,. My name is Taylor Wishau, and I am...
Wisconsin specialist weighs in on over-the-counter hearing aids
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Tucked away in a box full of mementos is Tom O’Connor’s first hearing aid from the 1950s when he was six-years-old. He was born with a hearing impairment and has worn hearing aids his whole life. “It’s a museum piece,” said O’Connor....
Frost In The Forecast For Minnesota And Wisconsin Thursday
I'm currently scouting for a real estate agent to sell my house here in Minnesota because I just heard the "F" word in the forecast for our state. Yes, the word "frost" is a swear word to me...and it is coming for us. If you live in Wisconsin, fyi, it might show up tonight for you too.
Bill Steffen Gets High in Wisconsin
The past two days, Gayle and I have visited the highest point in the state of Wisconsin and what I think is now the 4th highest place in Wisconsin. The view above is at Rib Mountain, near Wausau. It’s nearly 700 feet higher than the surrounding valleys. It’s a State Park and has a ski resort on the north side of the mountain.
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman hearing adjourned again
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted, was due in Milwaukee County court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20. Once again, though, that hearing was adjourned. Twyman didn't show. Twyman, 24, is charged in Milwaukee County with first-degree reckless homicide for his alleged involvement in...
Voting has begun: What is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many may think of dairy, beer and the Packers are the "coolest things made in Wisconsin," but in reality, there is much more to consider when deciding the actual coolest things made in the badger state. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce along with Johnson Financial Group are...
