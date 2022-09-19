ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

fox47.com

New poll underscores tight margin of Wisconsin elections

MADISON, Wis. — A newly released poll shows just how tight the races for Senate and Governor are in Wisconsin. The Spectrum News/Siena College Poll surveyed 651 likely voters in the Badger state, diving into subjects including President Biden’s approval rating, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and who voters would choose in the upcoming November election. The margin of error for the poll was +/- 4.5%.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Senate hopeful Barnes removes second law enforcement endorsement

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes’ campaign has removed the names of two law enforcement officers from the list of endorsements, including one who does not, in fact, back Barnes. One of them was John Siegel, who was listed as a police captain for the city of La Crosse. On Monday, the conservative website Wisconsin Right Now reported an interview with Seigel in which he said he never endorsed Barnes. Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel told Wisconsin Public Radio on Monday that it was a mistake “due to a clerical error." Another name removed was of a Racine County sheriff's deputy who supports Barnes, but whose department says federal law prohibits from publicly endorsing a candidate.
willmarradio.com

Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana

(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Michels blasts report detailing harassment, discrimination allegations at his company

MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday blasted a report from a Milwaukee TV station that detailed multiple allegations of sexual harassment and racial discrimination at his construction company, while Gov. Tony Evers said the news further brings Michels’ leadership abilities into question. The reporting from CBS 58 on Monday stems from five lawsuits ranging from 1998...
WausauPilot

Your Words: Attack ads against Barnes are filled with falsehoods

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
Badger Herald

Why pay-what-you-can systems must become the norm in Wisconsin

In late Aug., the Madison Children’s Museum opened the first restaurant of its kind in a U.S. museum. Inside, museum attendees will find a variety of options, from grab-and-go snacks and beverages to pre-packaged meals that can be heated in the on-site microwaves. Unlike most restaurants in capitalist and economically-minded society, the Little John’s cafe uses a pay-what-you-can system.
redlakenationnews.com

Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
106.9 KROC

Another Unusual Warning Issued in Minnesota As Temperatures Drop

Just 8 days ago, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were told to bust out their buffalo plaid because we received the first-ever flannel warning. But it looks like that unusual alert showed up in the forecast again for the midwest by another TV station in Rochester. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
empowerwisconsin.org

Why, Gov. Evers? Parole Board has freed 270 killers

Following reports that the Evers administration’s Parole Board has released hundreds of violent criminals since 2019, Racine County Board Supervisor Taylor Wishau has sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers asking a simple question: Why?. Here is that letter:. Governor Evers,. My name is Taylor Wishau, and I am...
WOOD

Bill Steffen Gets High in Wisconsin

The past two days, Gayle and I have visited the highest point in the state of Wisconsin and what I think is now the 4th highest place in Wisconsin. The view above is at Rib Mountain, near Wausau. It’s nearly 700 feet higher than the surrounding valleys. It’s a State Park and has a ski resort on the north side of the mountain.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman hearing adjourned again

MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted, was due in Milwaukee County court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20. Once again, though, that hearing was adjourned. Twyman didn't show. Twyman, 24, is charged in Milwaukee County with first-degree reckless homicide for his alleged involvement in...
CBS 58

Voting has begun: What is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many may think of dairy, beer and the Packers are the "coolest things made in Wisconsin," but in reality, there is much more to consider when deciding the actual coolest things made in the badger state. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce along with Johnson Financial Group are...
