Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes’ campaign has removed the names of two law enforcement officers from the list of endorsements, including one who does not, in fact, back Barnes. One of them was John Siegel, who was listed as a police captain for the city of La Crosse. On Monday, the conservative website Wisconsin Right Now reported an interview with Seigel in which he said he never endorsed Barnes. Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel told Wisconsin Public Radio on Monday that it was a mistake “due to a clerical error." Another name removed was of a Racine County sheriff's deputy who supports Barnes, but whose department says federal law prohibits from publicly endorsing a candidate.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO