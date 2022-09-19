ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, OH

Fox 19

Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s Amber Alert for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, located around 35 miles northwest of Dayton, is over. The alert was canceled around 6:15 p.m., some two hours after it was issued. The children were located and are safe, according to the Greenville Police Department.
GREENVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured after shooting in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a shooting at the intersection of Glenway and Rutledge avenues, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One victim was found with a non-life threatening injury and is in stable condition. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Springfield shooting; Suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting death in the city last week. The shooting was reported Friday, Sept. 16, around 3:30 p.m. at the Mini Mart in the 900 block of Selma Road. Police found Nagongi Cann, 48, of Springfield, shot in the hip inside of a vehicle. He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man convicted of shooting man in the back of the head

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been convicted of shooting a man in the back of the head and killing him last year. Raymond S. Walters, 65, was convicted earlier this month on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. The conviction came after he pleaded no contest to the charges.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

AMBER Alert issued for three Ohio children taken by father, paternal grandmother

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for three Ohio children who were reportedly taken by their father and paternal grandmother. The Greenville Police Department says 29-year-old Kirt Kiser and his mother, 53-year-old Beth Kiser, went missing along with Kirt's three children: 9-year-old Kira Kiser, 8-year-old Kamilia Kiser, and 6-year-old Kian Kiser. The children were reported missing after not attending school Wednesday morning.
GREENVILLE, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Injured Clearcreek officer released from hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over two months after he was shot in the line of duty, a Clearcreek Township police officer has finally been released from the hospital for the second time. On July 12, Officer Eric Ney with the Clearcreek Township Police Department was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Local coalition to speak on Dayton’s decision for Good Samaritan site

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local coalition group will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in response to the decision to move forward with plans of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site. According to a press release, the Clergy Community Coalition will be holding a press conference outside the steps of Dayton […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Mother, grandfather arrested after teen tied to bed escapes from home, police say

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother and grandfather were arrested in Celina, Ohio, following their indictment in connection with the alleged abuse of a teen girl. Sarah Evans, the child’s mother, and Robert Evans, the grandfather, are awaiting an extradition hearing after being arrested nearly 90 miles away from where the crime allegedly occurred, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
CELINA, OH

