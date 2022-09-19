Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘I was hanging on for dear life’; Dayton officer shot in head speaks on recovery
DAYTON — On Sept. 21, 2021 one moment, one trigger, one bullet changed a Dayton officer’s life. Officer Thadeu Holloway was investigating a report of a man trying to use fake money at a store. “When he turned to face me I knew something was wrong,” Holloway said....
WLWT 5
Police: 2 arrested after dismembered body found inside Middletown home
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Two people have been arrested after police said a man walked into the Middletown Police Station and admitted to dismembering a body on Tuesday. Police said 34-year-old John Havens walked into the police station asking to talk to an officer. Police said he told officers that...
Victim in shooting asks Montgomery County deputies to meet him at gas station; Arrest made later
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: A man who was shot at or near the Meadows of Catalpa apartment complex in Harrison Twp. called Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and asked them to meet him at a Marathon gas station nearby on Riverside Drive in the township. >> RELATED: 1 arrested...
Fox 19
Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s Amber Alert for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, located around 35 miles northwest of Dayton, is over. The alert was canceled around 6:15 p.m., some two hours after it was issued. The children were located and are safe, according to the Greenville Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured after shooting in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a shooting at the intersection of Glenway and Rutledge avenues, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One victim was found with a non-life threatening injury and is in stable condition. Police...
Middletown PD: 2 arrested in homicide, dismemberment of man
When officers arrived at the home, they found a lot of blood and dismembered human remains on the first floor.
Man killed in Springfield shooting; Suspect arrested
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting death in the city last week. The shooting was reported Friday, Sept. 16, around 3:30 p.m. at the Mini Mart in the 900 block of Selma Road. Police found Nagongi Cann, 48, of Springfield, shot in the hip inside of a vehicle. He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.
Man crashes car during dispute, runs inside house, is shot and killed by homeowner, Ohio authorities say
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man who reportedly was trying to get away from a domestic dispute that caused him to crash his car ended up being shot and killed by a homeowner after he entered the residence without permission. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tells WCPO Channel 9...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dayton man convicted of shooting man in the back of the head
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been convicted of shooting a man in the back of the head and killing him last year. Raymond S. Walters, 65, was convicted earlier this month on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. The conviction came after he pleaded no contest to the charges.
WKRC
AMBER Alert issued for three Ohio children taken by father, paternal grandmother
GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for three Ohio children who were reportedly taken by their father and paternal grandmother. The Greenville Police Department says 29-year-old Kirt Kiser and his mother, 53-year-old Beth Kiser, went missing along with Kirt's three children: 9-year-old Kira Kiser, 8-year-old Kamilia Kiser, and 6-year-old Kian Kiser. The children were reported missing after not attending school Wednesday morning.
WKRC
Blue Ash Police looking for man they say stole packages from retirement home
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Blue Ash Police are asking for help finding a suspected thief. They say the man was able to get into a retirement center and steal packages. Detectives say the door was locked, but the man waited until an unsuspecting person entered the building and he followed them inside.
No criminal charges to be pursued in Greenville Amber Alert case, police chief says
GREENVILLE — There will be no criminal charges pursued stemming from the situation involving three children who were the focus of an Amber Alert on Wednesday afternoon because their father is the custodial parent and the children were not harmed, Greenville Police Chief Eric Roberts said. “We have located...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Injured Clearcreek officer released from hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over two months after he was shot in the line of duty, a Clearcreek Township police officer has finally been released from the hospital for the second time. On July 12, Officer Eric Ney with the Clearcreek Township Police Department was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence […]
PD: 14-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting & killing 15-year-old in OTR
A 14-year-old boy was arrested on a murder warrant for the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, Cincinnati police said.
Local coalition to speak on Dayton’s decision for Good Samaritan site
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local coalition group will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in response to the decision to move forward with plans of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site. According to a press release, the Clergy Community Coalition will be holding a press conference outside the steps of Dayton […]
Ohio Man Convicted For Posing As African Prince, Stealing Over $800,000
He also posed as a prophet.
Dayton Police asking for help identifying theft suspect
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person of interest in a theft that occurred at a gas station in Dayton. The suspect used a stolen credit card at the OM Oil on North Keowee Street, according to a release from the Dayton Police Department. Police...
Fox 19
Mother, grandfather arrested after teen tied to bed escapes from home, police say
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother and grandfather were arrested in Celina, Ohio, following their indictment in connection with the alleged abuse of a teen girl. Sarah Evans, the child’s mother, and Robert Evans, the grandfather, are awaiting an extradition hearing after being arrested nearly 90 miles away from where the crime allegedly occurred, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
Person hit by car in Trotwood, taken to hospital; Suspect vehicle leaves scene
TROTWOOD — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car at a Trotwood park Tuesday. Crews were called to reports of a person hit by a car at John Wolfe Park at 6:40 p.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. In a 911 call obtained...
Comments / 0