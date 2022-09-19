ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Smile! Study finds Maryland is the second-happiest state in the U.S.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new study by the financial-advice website WalletHub found that Maryland is the second-happiest state in the United States. Only sun-soaked Hawaii beat Maryland for the top spot. WalletHub measured states in several areas - "Emotional & Physical Well-being", "Work Environment," and "Community & Environment." WalletHub...
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to Travel to Arizona to Endorse Kari Lake

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is planning to campaign on behalf of Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake. Youngkin plans to travel to multiple states to endorse the Republican gubernatorial nominees such as Brian Kemp in Georgia and Tudor Dixon in Michigan. The Virginia governor plans to hold political and...
Loaded gun with bullet in chamber taken from Maryland man at Reagan National Airport TSA checkpoint

ARLINGTON, Va. - A loaded gun with a bullet in the chamber was confiscated after being found in a Maryland man's carry-on bag at a checkpoint at Reagan National Airport. The gun was found Wednesday morning by Transportation Security Administration officers as the man tried to board a flight. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police confiscated the weapon and cited the man who is from Fort Washington in Prince George's County.
LIST | Sept. 23-25: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?

WASHINGTON (7News) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out a list of events in the DMV area below. DC Art and Cultural Festival -- Activations within 22 Main Streets, 4 BIDs, DC Public Libraries, and several local establishments across all 8 wards. Hamilton -- John F....
DC lawmakers propose ending right turns at red lights; making ‘Idaho Stop’ legal

WASHINGTON - D.C. lawmakers are proposing changes to the way motorists and bicyclists in the District use the roads in an effort to increase safety. The D.C. Council wants to largely prohibit making right turns at red lights calling the practice a safety hazard and saying it increases the likelihood of crashes. Legislation from Councilmember Mary Cheh says allowing right turns on red puts "road users at heightened risk of injury or death."
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia

If you have never been to the beautiful state of Virginia then you are definitely missing out on some amazing places because even though it's not as famous as other states, Virginia has so much to offer. There is something for everybody there and to help you get started on your trip, I have put together a list of three beautiful but often underrated places in Virginia that you should definitely explore.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below you'll find three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit next time you are craving some pizza. Once you try any of these places, you'll never want to have pizza from other places. It is that good!
Bill Helps Pennsylvanians Who Work In Maryland

HARRISBURG -The PA Senate Finance Committee approved a bill which would help Pennsylvanians who work in Maryland be able to participate in tele-work opportunities. The legislation, sponsored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, would make the temporary guidance issued by the PA Revenue Department during the pandemic permanent. The guidance allowed for employees who work for out-of-state corporations to work from home without triggering state tax laws that would require the company to pay PA’s Corporate Net Income Tax. Phillips-Hill said this is a major opportunity to get ahead of the tele-working trend. She added that the measure has strong bipartisan support, but “the most important support comes from the dozens of constituents who would benefit from this commonsense change to our tax laws.” Senate Bill 1315 advances to the full Senate for consideration.
Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of his order, which had told them to temporarily stop enforcing a law blocking transgender people from changing their gender on their birth certificates unless they had undergone surgery. District Court Judge Michael Moses said Monday he would promptly consider motions for contempt based on continued violations of his April order, which he clarified in a verbal order at a hearing on Thursday. Just hours after that hearing, the Republican-run state said it would defy the order and keep in place a rule that disallowed any changes to birth certificates unless they were due to a clerical error. On Monday afternoon, the Department of Public Health and Human Services issued a statement saying it would comply with the order, despite disagreeing with it.
Northern Va. schools begin discussions after Youngkin alters transgender student policies

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — After Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration posted on Friday their updated model policies for transgender students in the state's public schools, which would drastically roll back accommodations for these students, at least three Northern Virginia public schools have already sent letters to parents stating they are monitoring the situation.
Dan Cox files motion to block counting of mail-in ballots early

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Republican candidate for Maryland governor, Dan Cox, has filed a motion to block counting mail-in ballots before election day. The move comes hours before a circuit court judge is set to hear arguments from state election officials to count mail-in votes sooner. By...
