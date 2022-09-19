Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Volatile week sees divergent fortunes for Data#3 (ASX:DTL) & Pinnacle Investment (ASX:PNI)
In a volatile stock market, Data#3 and Pinnacle Investment share movements reveal divergent fortunes. However, analysts continue to view both shares positively, according to TipRanks’ insights. The past five days have been marked by volatile trading across the ASX, as investors grappled with inflation, interest rates, and recession fears....
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Why do ASX materials and consumer sector shares shine in the green today?
Today's show covers five ASX-listed stocks in the news today because of the latest announcements: New Hope (ASX:NHC), IDP Education (ASX:IEL), Tabcorp (ASX:TAH), Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) and Fortescue Metals (ASX:FMG). The Australian share market started the day in the green, tracking positive cues from the US market after WallStreet rebounded in the overnight trade, mainly boosted by tech shares. The ASX200 index opened 23.90 points, or 0.36% higher at 6,743.80 on Tuesday morning. The benchmark has shed 3.79% in past five days. Similarly, it has fallen 6.96% in the past 52-weeks. In the first ten minutes of trade, the ASX 200 was trading at 6,790.50, up 70.60 points, or 1.05%.
tipranks.com
Trajan Group (ASX:TRJ) shares draw buyers ahead of ASX holiday
Trajan Group stock has declined steeply from its recent high, and is now drawing interest from investors looking to snap up good value ASX shares ahead of the market holiday. Trajan Group (ASX:TRJ) shares rose as much as 6% during morning trading, hitting an intraday high of AU$2.14. Rising alongside Trajan was cloud software provider Ansarada Group Ltd. (ASX:AND).
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company.
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy.
Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move
Alphabet's strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Bounce as Oil Prices Crumble
Stocks closed higher Wednesday as bargain hunters swooped in following a lengthy stretch of losses for the major indexes. Today's positive price action came as the 10-year Treasury yield eased back from yesterday's two-month high, finishing down 6.7 basis points at 3.273%. A basis point is one-one hundredth of a percentage point.
tipranks.com
Tuas (ASX:TUA) shares soar on strong revenue growth
Although Tuas still incurred a net loss, the communications network provider achieved strong revenue growth. The company continues to increase its subscriber base amid 5G network upgrades. Tuas Ltd. (ASX:TUA) shares rose about 7% to trade above AU$1.56 in the morning session today, after the company released its Fiscal 2022...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
Benzinga
S&P 500 Rises 0.5%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.40% to 30,829.94 while the NASDAQ rose 0.31% to 11,460.00. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.50% to 3,875.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares rose by 1%...
msn.com
Aurora Shares Plunge On Q4 Earnings Report But This Analyst Sees Better Days Ahead, Here's Why
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, on Tuesday, revealing a net revenue of $50.2 million compared to the previous quarter's total cannabis net revenue of $50.4 million. Medical cannabis net revenue totaled $36.6 million,...
msn.com
Why stock-market bears are eying June lows after S&P 500 falls back below 3,900
The S&P 500 finished Friday below a crucial chart support level that’s served as a battleground in recent years, leading technical analysts to warn of a potential test of the stock market’s June lows. “Over the last three years, the level on the [S&P 500] with the most...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar 60% to 188%, According to Wall Street
Investment banks still have high expectations for these stocks.
US Stocks Could Remain Jittery Thursday Over Fed Rate Hike As S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures See Volatility — McDonald's In Focus
The major U.S. index futures are flatlining, as traders are digesting the implication of the Fed's policy statement and a couple of interest rate decisions from Japan and the United Kingdom. Fed’s decision to raise interest rates by an aggressive 75 basis points accompanied by a signal that more such...
Motley Fool
Vaccine Stocks: Down but Not Out?
Vaccine stocks fell sharply, though, as the White House said the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Moderna and BioNTech will see sales and profits fall, but perhaps not by as much as many fear.
Motley Fool
Thursday's Big Stock Winner Reveals a Massive Investment Opportunity
Major market benchmarks kept losing ground on Thursday. A surprise $14 billion acquisition of STORE Capital sent its stock soaring. Other real estate investment trusts didn't make big moves, but they could still be good opportunities.
tipranks.com
Stock Markets Today: Stocks Close in the Red as Fed Kickstarts September Meeting
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased by 1.01%, 1.12%, and 0.85%, respectively. This comes as Wall Street prices in a possible 75 basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and warnings from multiple companies about increasing macroeconomic headwinds.
'2022 Was The Year The Fed Created The Biggest Renter Boom In America's History': Grant Cardone Shares How Investors Can Make The Most Of This Market
Which means prices are going to pull back. If you are an end user, looking to finally enter the housing market now is a great time to buy a house 15%-20% cheaper than it would have been at the beginning of the year.”. That’s transparent and clear advice from one...
