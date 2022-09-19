ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas appeals court ruling that blocks some transgender child welfare checks

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FATrt_0i1SEj2800
(Eric Gay/Associated Press) Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against transgender-related legislation bills being considered in the Texas Senate and Texas House, Thursday, May 20, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

A Texas judge on Friday expanded her existing order protecting the families of transgender youth who have undergone gender-affirming medical care from child abuse investigations, but a subsequent appeal from the state means the inquiries can continue.

Travis County District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum in a new filing issued a temporary injunction blocking the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and its Commissioner Jamie Masters from investigating members of the group Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, Inc. (PFLAG).

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton immediately appealed Meachum’s move, meaning the investigations can continue, according to The Washington Post.

Meachum argued in her filing that the PFLAG plaintiffs “will suffer probable, imminent, and irreparable injury” unless the DFPS and Masters are blocked from enforcing a new rule “expanding the definition of ‘child abuse’ to presumptively treat the provision of gender-affirming medical care, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy, as necessitating an investigation.”

The new DFPS rule follows a February order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) requiring agencies in the state to investigate reported instances of transgender children receiving gender-affirming care.

Paxton had also issued an opinion arguing that gender-affirming health care constitutes abuse.

“The Court finds this new rule was improperly promulgated by Defendants and interferes with or impairs – or threatens to interfere with or impair – the legal rights and privileges of PFLAG members and their families,” Meachum wrote in the Friday filing.

The rule subject families to “unwarranted” investigations that would infringe on privacy and mean “the chilling of the exercise of the right of Texas parents to make medical decisions for their children relying upon the advice and recommendation of their health care providers acting consistent with prevailing medical guidelines,” Meachum said.

Texas has become a hotbed for debate over transgender rights as Abbott and other Republican leaders move to curtail them.

Texas high school students last month walked out in protest of new school policies in their district restricting lessons about race, gender identity and sexual orientation.

Texas parents earlier this month said their transgender eight-grader was removed from class to be questioned by DFPS.

Comments / 31

Frank Fuentes
2d ago

how dare they disrespect the Texas flag like that who in the hell do these people think they are .. yeah have your beliefs i what ever you desire but damn leave our flag alone

Reply
3
Guest
2d ago

Good, make the parents and kid do 2 years of therapy if they want that check.

Reply
15
Ncnovembergirl
2d ago

No wonder children are dying. Agencies are investigating transgender just because.... and don't have time to focus on the REAL problem.

Reply
3
Related
Tom Handy

O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in Texas

Beto O'Rourke and Delores HuertaScreenshot from Twitter. The latest poll results for governor recently showed Beto O’Rourke was falling further behind. If he wants to beat Governor Greg Abbott who has a nine-point lead and he is running for his third re-election, O’Rourke has some catching up to do.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Texas conservatives laud Abbott declaring Mexican cartels foreign terrorist organizations, argue next step is to declare an invasion

(The Center Square) – Leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C., lauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s designation of Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move they argue is not only necessary to protect Texans and Americans but one they hope will lead to the governor declaring an invasion at the southern border.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Travis County, TX
Government
Travis County, TX
Society
County
Travis County, TX
Salon

How Texas’ abortion laws turned a heartbreaking fetal diagnosis into a cross-country journey

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
TEXAS STATE
People

'Medical Terrorist': Surveillance Video Allegedly Shows Texas Doctor Tampering with IV Bags

A request from Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz to be released from custody without bail was denied Monday A Texas anesthesiologist is accused of tampering with IV bags at a Dallas surgical facility, resulting in a fellow doctor's death and multiple cardiac emergencies — and in court on Monday, prosecutors referred to Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, Jr., as a "medical terrorist." At the hearing, a federal judge denied Ortiz' request to be released from jail without bail, KDFW reports. Ortiz was arrested on Sept. 14 and faces federal charges of tampering with a consumer product causing...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Greg Abbott
fox7austin.com

Voting machine testing underway with Texas SB 1 changes

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Some people were being paid to vote at the Williamson County Annex in Georgetown. They were paid to vote not once, but often. "So, voting is fun," said Nani Covar. By the end of the day, Covar and the others there voted more than 160 times. That...
GEORGETOWN, TX
The Hill

Judge puts Indiana’s abortion ban on hold

An Indiana judge put the state’s abortion ban on hold on Thursday, one week after it went into effect. Monroe Circuit Court Judge Kelsey Hanlon granted abortion providers a preliminary injunction, blocking enforcement of the ban. Indiana’s abortion ban, which went into effect on Sept. 15, criminalized the procedure except in the case of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Children#Transgender Youth#Texas Attorney General#Politics State#Politics Federal#Racism#The Washington Post#Pflag
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Florida brings tech law to Supreme Court

Florida asked the Supreme Court to hear a case over the state’s controversial law targeting social media companies, ramping up action as states seek to pass laws regulating content moderation. Meanwhile, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), co-chair of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, is urging the Senate to pass the Cyber...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Hill

The Hill

700K+
Followers
82K+
Post
511M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy