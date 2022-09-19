Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Orange Leader
Hungry? Pumpkin pie eating contest at Orangetober Festival is for you.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is sponsoring a pumpkin pie eating contest at the Orangetober Festival. The contest starts at noon Oct. 8. The City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting the 2nd annual Orangetober Festival. This event will be held Oct. 7-9 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange.
Orange Leader
MASTER GARDENER — Rain lilies can provide you alluring ephemeral nature enjoyment
During a recent Orange County Master Gardener monthly meeting, Master Gardener Eddie Shaw, who counts himself a fan of the rain lily, surprised me with a gift of seeds. The zip top plastic bag he gave me contained a neatly folded paper towel, clutching hundreds of shiny, black, elongated flat seeds. He called them rain lilies, explaining rain lilies are bulbous plants, which enjoy our warm, humid environment.
Ford Park to host 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru light display this holiday season
BEAUMONT, Texas — Ford Park in Beaumont will host the 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru show for the first time during the 2022 holiday season. It will run from November 18, 2022 through January 1, 2023. The Magic of Lights drive-thru will feature displays such as Barbie TM, 12 Days...
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE — Advanced culinary students cooking up great meals in Vidor
Misti Spell’s Advanced Culinary Classes at Vidor High School are creating and serving delicious food for teachers each Thursday. They recently prepared chicken spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and a cookie. Spell is pictured with her sous chefs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Get Tickets Before It’s Too Late! Tracy Byrd Is Coming To The Hacienda For A Great Cause
Who doesn't love Tracy Byrd? Who doesn't love dancing to "Keeper of The Stars?" Who doesn't want to do the "Watermelon Crawl, or go "10 Rounds With Jose Cuervo?" We are so happy to welcome back Beaumont boy Tracy Byrd!. Country superstar Tracey Byrd is returning to the Hacienda Event...
Port Arthur News
Exceptional Emergency Centers — Check out how you can enjoy, benefit from jam-packed Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1
PORT NECHES — Exceptional Emergency Centers of Port Arthur, Orange and Beaumont are excited to announce Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Port Neches Riverfront Park. As healthcare providers, we want to highlight all the healthy lifestyle choices available in the area. Within...
Port Arthur News
Local neighbors ready to launch weekly farmers market at Port Neches Riverfront Park
PORT NECHES — Two Port Neches women are working to bring the community together with a farmers market. Lori Carl and Christine Murphy are the organizers behind Riverfront Farmers Market, which recently got the green light from the city to use the park for the event. Carl said her...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Mama Kim’s open in Nederland
Mama Kim’s is officially open. Owners Kim Tran and Teddy Romero Jr., who formerly ran Pho Ha on Nederland Avenue, opened the doors to the new restaurant Aug. 22. The restaurant, located at 209 S. Memorial Freeway, offers many of the same Vietnamese dishes that fans of Pho Ha grew to love along with a few new menu items.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orange Leader
West Orange details trash collection increases, reasons why it was needed
WEST ORANGE — Trash fees are going up in West Orange. Effective Oct. 1, the city announced the rates for trash collection are increasing for residential and commercial customers. The new rates were unanimously approved this month by the City Council. In 2021, the City’s contractor raised the rates...
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
Port Arthur News
Legendary lawyer Walter Umphrey’s induction highlights legendary Museum of the Gulf Coast event
The Museum of the Gulf Coast is inducting Walter Umphrey into the Notable People Hall of Fame this weekend. The induction is at 2 p.m. Saturday and also features three inductions into the Sports Hall of Fame. Sports Hall honorees include Mike Simpson, Jason Tyner and Jeff Granger. Umphrey, who...
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: Little Cypress-Mauriceville Education Foundation grant totals $50K+
LITTLE CYPRESS — For 20 years, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Education Foundation has raised funds aimed toward enhancing the educational experience of students at LCMCISD. Established in 2002 by patrons of LCM, the Foundation hosts community wide events such as the annual Beary Merry Christmas Market — which will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Orange Leader
Take a look at West Orange Volunteer Fire Department’s newest truck, which comes with upgrades
WEST ORANGE — The West Orange Volunteer Fire Department now has a grand new fire truck that will be able to do superb things for the community. The new fire truck was displayed Wednesday morning and is something Fire Chief David Roberts is extremely proud of. “It was manufactured...
Orange Leader
Orange County has public transit options; Regional Planning Commission wants more to know
The Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission’s Transportation and Environmental Division has been hosting workshops regionally, including one in Orange County, to inform and educate citizens, health and human services and nonprofits on the public transportation services that are available. The focus is to make sure individuals are aware of...
Orange Leader
Lamar State College Orange PR Director Emily Mellen selected as SETX 40 under 40
Lamar State College Orange announced Director of Public Relations and Development Emily Mellen has been selected by the Southeast Texas Young Professionals Organization, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and the Beaumont Enterprise as a 40 Under 40 awardee. Forty individuals are chosen each year from Jefferson, Orange and Hardin...
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you legally drive with a cast on your foot?
Susan from Port Neches Asks: My mom’s driver’s license is due for renewal. She will turn 81 years of age on January 21, and I’ve tried to go online to request it and we’ve even mailed it in, but the request was rejected. Now, Mom is afraid that something bad has happened to her license. What should we do?
KFDM-TV
Booker T. Washington Elementary School creates therapeutic sensory room
PORT ARTHUR — A new sensory room at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Port Arthur has been created to provide a supportive, therapeutic space. The room is designed and outfitted to give a space of awareness for stress and tension relief. It comprises of a range of devices that students may use to relax and focus themselves before studying and engaging with others. BTW sensory room can be used to send kids when they have shown signs of agitation, aggression, irritation, grief, and so on.
kjas.com
Limb hits pick up truck breaking windshield
There was a tense moment for a Jasper man on Wednesday afternoon when a limb apparently fell from a log truck and hit the windshield of the pick up truck he was driving. Tony Richards of Jasper said he was headed west on Highway 190 in his late model pick up truck when a chunk of wood fell from a log truck and hit the windshield.
newtoncountynews.net
Christian Marriage Retreats Now Located in Newton
You are invited to attend a dedication on Saturday, October 1, 2022 for Christian Marriage Retreats Ministry located right here in Newton, Texas. Ken and Sheila Giles recently. moved to Newton from the Houston area and are excited to announce they will be offering marriage retreats and counseling for marriages and families in need. They are located at 4012 Hwy. 190 East, right beside the Twist and Shout Gym in Newton.
KFDM-TV
Video shows dog dumped, abandoned in the rain
TEXAS — A Facebook post has gone viral after showing a puppy being abandoned in the rain. Even as the white SUV pulls away, the dog can be seen running to try to keep up. Beaumont Animal Care is trying to raise awareness that dumping animals is illegal and can net a fine of up to $500. If you recognize the dog or vehicle, Beaumont Animal Care asks that you contact them at (409)838-3304.
Comments / 0