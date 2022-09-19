Read full article on original website
Small Oklahoma business says it’s struggling after thieves stole tools from truck
An Edmond family tells KFOR sneaky thieves targeted their truck in broad daylight, taking thousands of dollars in work tools - the equipment kept their small business afloat.
KOCO
Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
KOCO
Motorcyclist killed in deadly accident in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A motorcyclist was killed in a deadly accident in Oklahoma City. Around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a crash near Interstate 240 and Air Depot Boulevard near the entrance of an Amazon building. Officials said a motorcycle had collided with a vehicle. Officials told...
‘Because of the holiday, it delayed the readings in the process’: Edmond resident claims to receive third utility bill in one month
An Edmond resident says he has received three utility bills from the city in a span of one month.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police alert residents of a new scam making the rounds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is making residents aware of a scam making the rounds. "In this particular scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim (most likely from their social media pages), then uses that info to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble, in order to extort money from the victim," police warned on Facebook.
News On 6
Crews Battle Large Brush Fire In South OKC
Firefighters battled a large brush pile fire in south Oklahoma City on Tuesday evening. The fire was in the 7200 block of S. Walker Ave. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said it was a brush fire and there were no injuries. They said they don’t know the cause of the...
OKCPD: Fatal 2 vehicle collision
A person has died in a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle near SE 74th Street and Air Depot Blvd. Wednesday evening.
OKC traffic stop leads to discovery of gift cards with stolen bank account info on them
"They would steal gift cards and on that stripe, on the back, they would have somebody else's card information and encode that into that stripe,” M.Sgt. Gary Knight said. “So, it looks like they're just carrying a gift card, but they're actually carrying a card with someone else's information."
KOCO
Oklahoma City police issue warning regarding social media scam
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a warning about another social media scam. Police said the suspect obtains information about a victim and then uses it to make up a story about their loved ones being in trouble. The scammer then tries to extort money from the victim.
Oklahoma City Police Identifies 2 Victims In Separate Homicides
The Oklahoma City Police Department released information on two victims of separate homicides Monday morning. Authorities responded to the first scene for a welfare check just before 8:45 a.m. at an apartment complex near Northwest 23rd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived, officials said they found 53-year-old Jason...
‘Absolutely heartbreaking’: Yukon Cinema 5 being demolished for more parking spaces
Yukon residents gathered outside of the Yukon Cinema 5 movie theater Wednesday as a local wrecking company began tearing it down.
KCBD
Nearly 50 cows died after a cattle truck rolled over
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) – Nearly 50 cows died after a cattle truck lost control and rolled over at an exit on I-44 Sunday in Oklahoma. There were more than 100 cows in the trailer at the time of the crash. It had two levels, with the upper level cleared...
news9.com
Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider In Southeast OKC
Crews responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in SE Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near SE 74th and Air Depot Blvd. The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was in his...
blackchronicle.com
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
okcfox.com
'Slow down, folks': Oklahoma City police stop driver going 111 MPH in 60 MPH zone
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning drivers to slow down. Police said a driver was pulled over near I-44 and Martin Luther King Blvd. for going 111 miles per hour in a 60-mile-per-hour zone. "That area is called the Adventure District, but the 'adventure'...
‘This makes me fall apart’: Family frustrated after charges declined against OKC daycare worker accused of physically assaulting children; DHS investigates
A now-former daycare worker with A Step Above Learning Center has been terminated following allegations of physical abuse.
Body found near Canadian River in Pottawatomie County identified as 25-year-old Shawnee man
Newly filed court documents are shedding light on a homicide investigation after a man's body was found east of Shawnee.
News On 6
'Terrified': Putnam City North High School Parent Concerned Of Fights Among Students
A parent said they are "terrified" to send his son to high school after a fight at Putnam City North left him with a bloody nose, mouth, and bruises on his head. "This school is totally out of control," said the parent, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. "The fights here are excessive."
