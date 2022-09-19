Read full article on original website
Related
Mother and son forced to walk to work after wife hides car keys in the clothes dryer: 'It's the last place he'd look'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up, I lived with my parents in a multi-family home they owned. Their tenants caused no shortage of drama and entertainment over the years.
Toddler's Wild Reaction to Being Bitten By Cousin Has People in Stitches
One viewer felt the toddler, named Aiden, "took all he could" with another concluding: "he's been watching too much WWE."
This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up
A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
Good news: Watch adorably sassy toddler give daddy the cold shoulder
Cassandra Shuford, a mom in Alabama captured an adorable moment of her daughter Cali. The 11-month-old was annoyed with her dad for waking her up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Husband Slammed Over 'Strange' Bedtime Demands While Staying With Parents
He was furious after his wife decided to turn in, telling her it was "rude to just take yourself off to bed."
'Lazy' mom of four shares a video of her incredibly messy home and parents love her for it
This article originally appeared on 03.05.22 It’s hard to keep your home clean when you have a child, but when you have four, unless you have a live-in maid, it’s completely impossible. There is no dishwasher fast enough to keep up with the dishes in the sink and no magical point where all four children have it together enough to put their toys away. The problem is that if you take your eyes off the prize and let a day go by without cleaning up, you’re practically drowning in chaos.
Carpool Parent Not Taking Kid to School Praised: 'Not My Responsibility'
The mom of the kid left behind was furious and told the carpooling parent they should have "waited until he was ready."
I’m a parenting pro, how to get your toddler to listen first time & why telling them to ‘stop’ just makes it worse
ANY parent will know the frustration of repeatedly having to tell your toddler not to do something – only for them to continue. But, according to one parenting pro, there’s a simple but effective way to make your little one listen and it doesn’t involve the word ‘stop’.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your Baby Will Sleep Better at Night If You Do This Before Bed
Parents can always use another sleep tip! Listen back here:
msn.com
Dad Enlists Help Of Toddler to Propose to Mom On a Dock and It Goes Horribly Wrong
Including kids in a marriage proposal is such a sweet thing to do, but there's no doubt it presents new challenges that might not come up with otherwise. After all, children are unpredictable... and that means that sometimes, big moments like these can go wrong. And in the case of...
How to get a crying baby to sleep in bed in 13 minutes, according to scientists
Scientists believe they have identified the best way to calm down a crying baby and get them to sleep in their cot in just 13 minutes.It involves walking around for five minutes while carrying the infant, making sure to minimise abrupt movements, followed by around eight minutes of sitting while holding the baby before finally laying them down in the cot for sleep.The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, offer an “immediate solution for infant crying”, unlike other popular sleep training methods – such as letting babies cry until they fall asleep themselves.Dr Kumi Kuroda, of...
Moment Woman Faints During Slingshot Ride Goes Viral: 'How Embarrassing'
Over 395,000 people have watched the moment a woman passed out on a funfair ride.
parentherald.com
Flying With a Baby or Child: Everything Parents Need To Know
Truthfully, air travel is not suggested for infants younger than seven days of age due to cabin pressure in an airplane. The pressure constantly changes, and newborn babies' systems may find it hard to adjust. Although airlines have different policies regarding the age of air travel, it's best to check before making any plans. If the baby is younger than seven days and must travel by air, consider talking to your doctor first.
intheknow.com
Mom shares solution for one of her toddler’s more ridiculous tantrums
This parent on TikTok shared a hack she used to prevent her toddler from a meltdown after she confiscated a dirty diaper he was carrying throughout the house, but viewers had mixed feelings about her approach. Meltdowns and temper tantrums are all part of being a toddler. With their emotions...
Carpool Mom 'Abandons' Child After Not Taking Them to School
Should parents always be ready to help other parents?. It's no secret that parenting is very difficult, and the saying ‘it takes a village’ very accurately depicts this. With that said, it is still the responsibility of a child's true parent to look after their care and make sure they have everything they need.
Comments / 0