Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
dayton.com
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
Things to do around the Miami Valley Sept. 22-25
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for a fun event to kick off the first official weekend of fall? Check out a list of everything happening this weekend, Sept. 22-25. Thursday, Sept. 22 Daytonopoly – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Stratacache Tower, 40 N Main St., Dayton. Discover downtown Dayton by utilizing 18 different interactive spaces. […]
Local coalition to speak on Dayton’s decision for Good Samaritan site
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local coalition group will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in response to the decision to move forward with plans of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site. According to a press release, the Clergy Community Coalition will be holding a press conference outside the steps of Dayton […]
dayton.com
New pizza shop to open near UD
A new pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more is expected to open in mid to late October on Brown Street. The Wizard of Za will be located at 1200 Brown Street Suite 150 in the former space of Zombie Dogz. “Our pizza is made from...
WDTN
Brisket Chili from Company 7 BBQ
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Patrick from Company 7 BBQ joins us in the Living Dayton kitchen. He shares their irresistible recipe for chili, perfect for the Fall season.
WDTN
Good Eats at Dayton’s First Argentinian Restaurant
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and we are focusing on food! We head over to an Argentinian restaurant located at 9486 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg. Jorge and Monica Fabregat join us to explain the history of their restaurant, La Embajada.
dayton.com
Fairborn council OKs new El Toro restaurant, plus car wash chain new to Ohio
Adjacent developments will be at the intersection of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Trebein Road, east of I-675 A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area, plus a business new to Ohio are seeking to build sites in Fairborn. Fairborn City Council on Monday night approved plans for an...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best coffee shop? Here are the finalists
Best of Dayton voting has been heated in the first two weeks, and Best Coffee Shop has already seen a large amount of voting. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote. » Click here to nominate...
dayton.com
VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?
First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
miamivalleytoday.com
Mum Festival returns to Tipp City Park
TIPP CITY — The annual Tipp City Mum Festival is happening this weekend, Sept. 23-25, with plenty of events and sales for the weekend. This year’s theme is “Saved by the Mums: A Celebration of the 90s.”. “We’re excited that we’ve had a lot of community support...
consistentlycurious.com
19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio
Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
dayton.com
Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter
Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
dayton.com
Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest back in full force this weekend
Sept. 23-25 festivities mark a return to form including favorite staples. After a virtual event in 2020 and a scaled-down version in 2021, Oktoberfest at the Dayton Art Institute, slated Sept. 23-25, will be what organizers are calling “full tilt.” In other words, everything that was missing is back and there are new additions to be excited about.
dayton.com
Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life
MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
WLWT 5
LIST: Pumpkin patches and fall festivals around the tri-state area
CINCINNATI — Fall is right around the corner and with that being said, it's time to let the festivities begin!. As the temperature drops, warm cider and pumpkin patches are sure to get you in the fall feel. Here's our list of fall festivals and pumpkin patches around the tri-state area!
Richmond Police thank community for support of Officer Burton
Richmond Police issued a Sept. 20 statement of gratitude to surrounding communities for their support of Officer Burton during the procession.
Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot
Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.
Construction could impact commute Beavercreek drivers
BEAVERCREEK — Starting today, drivers in Beavercreek can expect to see construction that could impact their commute. >>WWII Veteran Jim ‘Pee Wee’ Martin to be laid to rest today. Beaver Valley Road will be closed between Old Troon Drive and Quail Run Drive from 7:30 a.m. to...
Fox 19
Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s Amber Alert for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, located around 35 miles northwest of Dayton, is over. The alert was canceled around 6:15 p.m., some two hours after it was issued. The children were located and are safe, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Comments / 6