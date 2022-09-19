ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

dayton.com

Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food

This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Things to do around the Miami Valley Sept. 22-25

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for a fun event to kick off the first official weekend of fall? Check out a list of everything happening this weekend, Sept. 22-25. Thursday, Sept. 22 Daytonopoly – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Stratacache Tower, 40 N Main St., Dayton. Discover downtown Dayton by utilizing 18 different interactive spaces. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Local coalition to speak on Dayton’s decision for Good Samaritan site

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local coalition group will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in response to the decision to move forward with plans of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site. According to a press release, the Clergy Community Coalition will be holding a press conference outside the steps of Dayton […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

New pizza shop to open near UD

A new pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more is expected to open in mid to late October on Brown Street. The Wizard of Za will be located at 1200 Brown Street Suite 150 in the former space of Zombie Dogz. “Our pizza is made from...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Brisket Chili from Company 7 BBQ

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Patrick from Company 7 BBQ joins us in the Living Dayton kitchen. He shares their irresistible recipe for chili, perfect for the Fall season.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Good Eats at Dayton’s First Argentinian Restaurant

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and we are focusing on food! We head over to an Argentinian restaurant located at 9486 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg. Jorge and Monica Fabregat join us to explain the history of their restaurant, La Embajada.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?

First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Mum Festival returns to Tipp City Park

TIPP CITY — The annual Tipp City Mum Festival is happening this weekend, Sept. 23-25, with plenty of events and sales for the weekend. This year’s theme is “Saved by the Mums: A Celebration of the 90s.”. “We’re excited that we’ve had a lot of community support...
TIPP CITY, OH
consistentlycurious.com

19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio

Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter

Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
SPRINGBORO, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest back in full force this weekend

Sept. 23-25 festivities mark a return to form including favorite staples. After a virtual event in 2020 and a scaled-down version in 2021, Oktoberfest at the Dayton Art Institute, slated Sept. 23-25, will be what organizers are calling “full tilt.” In other words, everything that was missing is back and there are new additions to be excited about.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life

MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot

Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s Amber Alert for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, located around 35 miles northwest of Dayton, is over. The alert was canceled around 6:15 p.m., some two hours after it was issued. The children were located and are safe, according to the Greenville Police Department.
GREENVILLE, OH

