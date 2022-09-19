Today's show covers five ASX-listed stocks in the news today because of the latest announcements: New Hope (ASX:NHC), IDP Education (ASX:IEL), Tabcorp (ASX:TAH), Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) and Fortescue Metals (ASX:FMG). The Australian share market started the day in the green, tracking positive cues from the US market after WallStreet rebounded in the overnight trade, mainly boosted by tech shares. The ASX200 index opened 23.90 points, or 0.36% higher at 6,743.80 on Tuesday morning. The benchmark has shed 3.79% in past five days. Similarly, it has fallen 6.96% in the past 52-weeks. In the first ten minutes of trade, the ASX 200 was trading at 6,790.50, up 70.60 points, or 1.05%.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO