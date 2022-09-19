Read full article on original website
Located at the Foot of the Appalachian Mountains, Abingdon Is Home to a Booming Arts and Culture Scene
Find fall foliage and Appalachian culture in this vibrant Southwestern Virginia town. Would you feel nervous at the prospect of riding 34 miles down a mountain? The guides at Virginia Creeper Trail Bike Shop assure mountain bikers in this Southwest Virginia town that it’s easy. “It’s all downhill,” they wink.
Old Post 33 brings new life to iconic Bristol building
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – From 1933 to now, it’s been a long journey for the Bristol, Virginia post office building located on Piedmont Avenue. It was built in 1933, the same year that prohibition ended in the United States. As part of intense investments into downtown Bristol, the ornate building passed from a series of […]
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities
The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
We’re ready to go!’ Covered Bridge Days organizers expecting ‘record crowd’ at this year’s festival
Buckle up, Covered Bridge Days fans. This one is going to be a doozy. Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains’ excitement is obvious as he talks about the festival that starts this week with two evening Kick-Off Concerts on Wednesday and Thursday and then fills the weekend with an extraordinary line-up of music, magic, food and craft vendors and fun.
Food Truck Friday: The Brunch Box
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brunch isn’t just for Sundays anymore — that’s the motto that the owners of Bristol’s newest food truck live by. The Brunch Box is run by husband and wife duo, Steven and Lo Fiducioso and opened in July. However, the couple said the idea has been brewing for over a year. “One […]
Graham family makes donation to LMU
Douglas and Judy Graham, of Ewing, Virginia, have established the Graham Family Endowed Scholarship at Lincoln Memorial University. The scholarship will provide financial support for students from Lee County, Virginia. “Douglas and Judy Graham have been long standing members of the LMU community. They are active and involved across the...
2 years in, Bristol Holiday Inn remains in limbo
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two years after a collapse turned the front of the Bristol Holiday Inn Hotel into a pile of scrap and rubble, city leaders say not much has changed as the developer remains embroiled in a legal battle over the incident. The hotel’s remains stand as a purple reminder at the corner […]
Lord's Acre sale returns to Hiltons
HILTONS — Fresh apple butter, canned goods and fried pies will take center stage once again when Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church gathers for its annual Lord’s Acre sale. The community is invited to come out and enjoy food and fellowship during the two-day event, scheduled for Friday,...
Fugitive out of Bristol, Virginia taken into custody
A man wanted in Bristol, Virginia was taken into custody in Johnson City on Tuesday, and charged with being a fugitive from justice. According to a report, Terrence Boings was taken into custody after a tip was received regarding him at a residence on Orleans Street. Boings reportedly had outstanding...
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian Mountains
The Appalachian Region of Virginia may not be the first place that comes to mind when trying to find amazing Italian food in America. But, don't be mistaken, there are actually some pretty great restaurants hiding here and one, in particular, that's known for its absolutely incredible Italian cuisine. This hidden gem restaurant is so good that it's worth the drive from any corner of the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Jonesborough Barrel House closed permanently after fire
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A prominent Jonesborough business will remain closed permanently after a fire on the premises prompted landowners to sell. According to Ben Dean, the owner/operator of Jonesborough Barrel House, the building at 119 East Main Street will soon enter the market. While the fire was contained to a shed behind the building […]
Changes are coming to the Washington County Health Department
Building renovations and a change in leadership are coming to the Washington County Health Department. The facility is located at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City and offers a number of services, including pregnancy testing, newborn screening and health education.
Daytime live from Covered Bridge Kickoff Concert
Chris takes us to Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton for a preview of tonight’s concert featuring Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. Chris is live at Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton getting us ready for kickoff concerts and the big events happening at Covered Bridge Days in Elizabethton. For more...
Roger Rickey Markland
Roger Rickey Markland of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with his heavenly Father on September 14, 2022. Roger had a love for life and the outdoors. He never met a stranger; but most of all, he loved the Lord. I know Heaven has gained an angel. Though with tears in my eyes, I let you go because the I know the loss is mine, but Heaven’s gain.
Fentanyl suspected as overdose clusters continue
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fentanyl was no more familiar to Rachel Taylor Lee than it was to most people when Labor Day rolled around. Then the deaths started hitting closer to home. The Johnson City small business owner knew the powerful synthetic opioid was responsible for an increasing portion of overdose deaths, but not […]
Domtar to conduct steam blows at Kingsport mill
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Domtar is planning to conduct periodic steam blows at its Kingsport mill beginning next week. According to the company, the steam blows will take place between Monday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 9. Domtar says it has installed temporary silencer systems to minimize noise, which should not be disruptive to nearby […]
Domtar opening new plant entrance today
KINGSPORT — A new truck delivery entrance into Domtar will be open Tuesday as the manufacturer completes its $350 million transformation into a full-on containerboard facility. “This will be the permanent entrance going forward for delivery of recyclable material, as well as outbound shipments of finished product,” Troy Wilson,...
Bristol officials impressed with great crowd for Bass Pro Shops night race
Bristol, TN — Even though you will never hear the numbers it was obvious to those in attendance that the crowd for the Bass Pro Shops Night race at the Bristol Motor Speedway was the biggest in some time. What used to be the hardest ticket in NASCAR, was not so hard the last few […]
Bristol, Va. abduction, assault suspect arrested in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man wanted on abduction and other charges out of Bristol, Virginia was arrested Tuesday in Johnson City, according to police. The Johnson City Police Department says officers arrested Terrance Boings around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a tip that he was staying in the 500 Block of Orleans Street. Boings […]
