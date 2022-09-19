ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Charlotte Bursts Into Tears After Saying Final Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at Funeral in Westminster Abbey

Saying her last goodbye. After attending Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral, Princess Charlotte, 7, started to cry outside of Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Following the memorial service, the late monarch’s coffin was marched to Wellington Arch by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. As Elizabeth was moved from the gun carriage to a hearse vehicle, Charlotte burst into tears alongside her mother, Princess Kate.
Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages

Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
Meghan Markle Attends Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral Wearing Touching Tribute

Meghan Markle is paying her final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended the State Funeral of the late British monarch on Sunday at Westminster Abbey. She arrived solo as her husband, Prince Harry, participated in the procession behind the queen's coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.
Prince Harry's Palace Rival Leaving After Rise of King Charles

Prince Harry's tensions with Queen Elizabeth's closest aide may soon come to an abrupt end, as King Charles III will not retain the courtier's services in the long term. Members of Buckingham Palace's staff who served the queen and Charles' former team at Clarence House have been warned they may face dismissal for redundancy as the two royal divisions are merged into one. The move, announced internally while funeral planning for the queen was ongoing, caused consternation among trade union officials.
Prince Harry Cries During Vigil for His Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II

The last week has been emotional for the family of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Harry shed some tears on Wednesday for his grandmother at a vigil in her honor. Prince Harry and Prince William walked side-by-side in a procession behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. They were later joined by their wives, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and newly appointed Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, at the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty's Coffin.
The Truth About Princess Anne's Relationship With Harry & Meghan

The royal family — as is the case with any death — has been forced to reconfigure its dynamic after Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. Her eldest son became King Charles III after waiting 73 years to claim his crown, prompting some legitimate questions like CNN's, which asked how he'll handle the strain of such a demanding role so late in life?
