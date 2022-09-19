The last week has been emotional for the family of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Harry shed some tears on Wednesday for his grandmother at a vigil in her honor. Prince Harry and Prince William walked side-by-side in a procession behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. They were later joined by their wives, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and newly appointed Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, at the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty's Coffin.

