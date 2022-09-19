Read full article on original website
Before She Died in August 1997, These Were Princess Diana's Final Words
The Princess of Wales died tragically after a car crash in a Paris tunnel in 1997, due to a high-speed chase by the paparazzi and what the subsequent inquest described as the "gross negligence" of her driver, Henri Paul, whose blood alcohol was three times over the French legal limit.
Princess Charlotte Bursts Into Tears After Saying Final Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at Funeral in Westminster Abbey
Saying her last goodbye. After attending Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral, Princess Charlotte, 7, started to cry outside of Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Following the memorial service, the late monarch’s coffin was marched to Wellington Arch by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. As Elizabeth was moved from the gun carriage to a hearse vehicle, Charlotte burst into tears alongside her mother, Princess Kate.
Princess Charlotte, 7, comforted by mom Kate Middleton at Queen’s funeral
Princess Charlotte got emotional during her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service Monday. Mom Kate Middleton provided comfort by gently placing her hand on the teary 7-year-old’s back as they entered Westminster Abbey. The Princess of Wales also held the young royal’s hand as they walked into the church.
Meghan Markle ‘Looked Like a Sad and Desperate Puppy’ When Kate Middleton ‘Refused’ to Make Eye Contact During Recent Appearance, Expert Says
Body language experts analyzed Meghan Markle's attempts to make eye contact with Kate Middleton during a walkabout at Windsor Castle following death of Queen Elizabeth.
Every Photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte paid tribute to the late monarch at her state funeral on Sept. 19. See all the pictures of the young royals at the event. Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Westminster Abbey. The siblings stood beside each other as they honored...
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Is Lowered into Royal Vault in Stunning Final Farewell
Queen Elizabeth has been laid to rest. The penultimate funeral ritual for the late monarch, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 8, was conducted at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday at about 5 p.m. local time. Following a somber service led by the Dean of...
Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages
Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms
Queen Elizabeth's much-loved corgis have a new home. The late monarch's two dogs are now with the Duke and Duchess of York — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. Fergie) — a source close to the Duke confirms to PEOPLE. "The corgis will return to live at Royal...
Why Princess Diana’s Mother Snapped at Charles After Prince Harry’s Birth
Princess Diana's mother went off on then-Prince Charles after he made a comment about Prince Harry that she didn't appreciate.
Meghan Markle Attends Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral Wearing Touching Tribute
Meghan Markle is paying her final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended the State Funeral of the late British monarch on Sunday at Westminster Abbey. She arrived solo as her husband, Prince Harry, participated in the procession behind the queen's coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.
Prince Harry's Palace Rival Leaving After Rise of King Charles
Prince Harry's tensions with Queen Elizabeth's closest aide may soon come to an abrupt end, as King Charles III will not retain the courtier's services in the long term. Members of Buckingham Palace's staff who served the queen and Charles' former team at Clarence House have been warned they may face dismissal for redundancy as the two royal divisions are merged into one. The move, announced internally while funeral planning for the queen was ongoing, caused consternation among trade union officials.
Prince Harry Cries During Vigil for His Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II
The last week has been emotional for the family of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Harry shed some tears on Wednesday for his grandmother at a vigil in her honor. Prince Harry and Prince William walked side-by-side in a procession behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. They were later joined by their wives, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and newly appointed Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, at the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty's Coffin.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to Wedding Venue for Queen Elizabeth's Committal Service
Following Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, members of the royal family, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, joined a procession to St. George's Chapel. The place of worship is inside the walls of Windsor Castle, the royal residence of the monarch, who died "peacefully" Sept. 8 at age 96.
The Truth About Princess Anne's Relationship With Harry & Meghan
The royal family — as is the case with any death — has been forced to reconfigure its dynamic after Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. Her eldest son became King Charles III after waiting 73 years to claim his crown, prompting some legitimate questions like CNN's, which asked how he'll handle the strain of such a demanding role so late in life?
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Attend Queen's Funeral with Royals from Around the World
The world's royals are grieving Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday. Charlene, 44, held the arm of her husband, 64, as they walked into the ancient church for the somber service, which...
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Forced To Sit In Second Row BEHIND King Charles III During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Service
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were forced to sit in the second row behind King Charles III and Prince William during the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The surprising development marks just the latest snub against Harry and Meghan since the Queen’s passing...
Queen's pony watches funeral procession march through Windsor Castle grounds
Queen Elizabeth II's beloved fell pony Carltonlima Emma looked on as a funeral procession for the late monarch travelled through Windsor Castle grounds today, 19 September. Her Majesty's coffin was carried in a state hearse through the streets of Windsor before entering the castle for a committal service. The Queen...
Joe Biden flies out of London two hours after end of Queen Elizabeth funeral
President Joe Biden departed London’s Stansted Airport en route to Washington, just hours after he joined myriad heads of state and government at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Mr Biden, accompanied first lady Jill Biden, boarded Air Force One for the flight to Joint...
What the note left on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin says
The note from King Charles III was placed on a wreath of flowers.
Royal family releases new photo of Queen Elizabeth II after funeral
The 96-year-old monarch was laid to rest following a state funeral on Sept. 19.
