USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ravens DC blasts Baltimore defense following Week 2 collapse vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens saw their defense collapse in front of their eyes during Week 2 of the 2022 season, blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter en-route to a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The defense wasn’t able to keep the Miami offense out of the end zone throughout the fourth quarter, letting wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle behind them for multiple big plays.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins injury report: 10 players listed ahead of Bills game

As they ready for their Saturday afternoon battle with the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins held practice on Wednesday and released their first injury report of the week. Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) and tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Hunter Long (ankle) didn’t participate.
The Ringer

NFL Power Rankings: Eagles and Dolphins Climb After Big Week 2 Wins

We are back with The Ringer’s NFL Power Rankings as we close the books on Week 2 of the 2022 season. The Cincinnati Bengals are in a surprising free fall after losing outright as favorites in back-to-back weeks. Maybe their Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh was a special-teams-induced fluke, but in Week 2 they suffered a complete offensive and defensive meltdown against the Dallas Cowboys and backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Then there’s Miami and Philadelphia, a pair of surprising 2-0 teams who won big in Week 2 and are among the biggest risers. Check out the rest of my updated power rankings below as I try to sift through all of the chaos that is THIS LEAGUE.
NFL

