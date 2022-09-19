Read full article on original website
Former New Orleans Saints Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton, whom the Dolphins tried to hire in January, made an admission on Wednesday: He was wrong about Tua Tagovailoa.
After two seasons of criticism about his arm strength and ability to lead a franchise, Tua Tagovailoa had a breakthrough game vs. the Ravens.
The Baltimore Ravens saw their defense collapse in front of their eyes during Week 2 of the 2022 season, blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter en-route to a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The defense wasn’t able to keep the Miami offense out of the end zone throughout the fourth quarter, letting wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle behind them for multiple big plays.
Murray reacted angrily to the hit at the time, but told reporters on Wednesday that if he met the culprit he would "shake his hand."
As they ready for their Saturday afternoon battle with the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins held practice on Wednesday and released their first injury report of the week. Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) and tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Hunter Long (ankle) didn’t participate.
Fifty years ago, the Miami Dolphins became the first NFL franchise to have a perfect season, an accomplishment that has never been matched. A look back at a legendary team that put South Florida on the sports map.
We are back with The Ringer’s NFL Power Rankings as we close the books on Week 2 of the 2022 season. The Cincinnati Bengals are in a surprising free fall after losing outright as favorites in back-to-back weeks. Maybe their Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh was a special-teams-induced fluke, but in Week 2 they suffered a complete offensive and defensive meltdown against the Dallas Cowboys and backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Then there’s Miami and Philadelphia, a pair of surprising 2-0 teams who won big in Week 2 and are among the biggest risers. Check out the rest of my updated power rankings below as I try to sift through all of the chaos that is THIS LEAGUE.
