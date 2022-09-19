ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football rankings: Georgia Tech enters CBS Sports' Bottom 25 after Ole Miss blowout

Every program wants the buzz and hype that a glitzy top-25 ranking provides, but CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli and Shehan Jeyarajah take a twist on traditional rankings with the weekly "The Bottom 25," a list no team wants to be on when things are sorted out within the basement of FBS college football. Oregon headlined the Bottom 25 after Week 1, thanks to its blowout loss against Georgia. Boston College and Colorado took the mantle after Week 2, and Georgia Tech and Colorado hold serve following Week 3.
