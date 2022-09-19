Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee-Florida head-to-head game predictions
No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup. For the first time since 2016, ESPN “College GameDay” will broadcast from the University...
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel updates injuries, kicks off Florida week
Tennessee enters SEC play this weekend as the 11th ranked Vols host Florida in the first key SEC eastern division showdown of the year. The Vols are coming off a 63-6 thrashing of Arkon while Florida narrowly escaped with a 31-28 win over South Florida where the Bulls missed a game tying field goal as time expired.
Heupel reveals when he learned Tennessee-Florida rivalry is different
Josh Heupel was aware of Tennessee’s rivalry with Florida even before he was hired as the Vols’ football coach in January 2021. Once he took the job, it didn’t take long for him to realize the significance of Tennessee’s annual showdown with the Gators. “Probably 30...
CBS Sports shakes up bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 3
Week 3 has come and gone, and the page has now turned to Week 4 in college football. The first few weeks of the season have already featured plenty of upsets and surprises throughout the nation, leading to major changes in the latest bowl projections from CBS Sports. During Week...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media to Kickoff Florida Week
It's Florida week. Tennessee enters the week as 10-point favorites over rival Florida, and the Vols have plenty of momentum heading into Week 4 having started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2016. While there are many positives surrounding Tennessee Football currently, the Vols are ...
Georgia football: How to watch UGA vs Kent State on ESPN+, SECN+ Streaming, Radio info
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to take the field on Saturday to face Kent State in the third non-conference game of the year. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: Noon p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept....
Tennessee's all-time results against Florida
No. 12 Tennessee will kick off Southeastern Conference play Saturday against No. 22 Florida at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup. Saturday’s game will mark the 52nd meeting between the two schools. Florida leads the series, 31-20, that dates back...
First look: Florida at Tennessee odds and lines
The Florida Gators (2-1, 0-1 SEC) and Tennessee Volunteers (3-0, 0-0) clash in an SEC East battle Saturday. Kickoff at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Florida vs. Tennessee from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
College football rankings: Georgia Tech enters CBS Sports' Bottom 25 after Ole Miss blowout
Every program wants the buzz and hype that a glitzy top-25 ranking provides, but CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli and Shehan Jeyarajah take a twist on traditional rankings with the weekly "The Bottom 25," a list no team wants to be on when things are sorted out within the basement of FBS college football. Oregon headlined the Bottom 25 after Week 1, thanks to its blowout loss against Georgia. Boston College and Colorado took the mantle after Week 2, and Georgia Tech and Colorado hold serve following Week 3.
Comments / 0