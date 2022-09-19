The Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest question mark going into the season was their offensive line. Two weeks into the season, the question remains unanswered. The Raiders have rotated seven players throughout their offensive line. The Raiders’ only constants have been left tackle Kolton Miller and, prior to his injury, center Andre James. The two guard spots have been played by Lester Cotton Sr., John Simpson, and Dylan Parham. The right tackle spot has been rotated between Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford Jr.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO