Prince Andrew comforts corgis following Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 2 days ago
Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are now taking in the late queen's dogs. REUTERS

Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew was seen spending time with the late monarch’s beloved corgis on Monday.

The Duke of York, 62, was spotted at Windsor Castle where the dogs were waiting following the funeral on Sept. 19.

Two of his mother’s pups were leashed by two palace guards as Andrew came up to comfort them.

The father of two and embattled royal approached and bent down to pet the Welsh corgis — named Muick and Sandy.

Andrew and the rest of the royal family attended the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth at Westminister Abbey.

He recently caused a stir when he was forced to wear a suit rather than his military uniform for the event.

However, Andrew was allowed to wear the uniform to a vigil for Elizabeth over the weekend.

He had been previously stripped of his royal duties and titles by his mom after being disgraced over his friendship with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and subsequently he paid a settlement to his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre in March.

Queen Elizabeth’s corgis, Muick and Sandy, are walked inside Windsor Castle on Sept. 19.
Prince Andrew pets the royal corgis as they await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth on Monday.

Andrew paid tribute to the sovereign on Sept. 18, in a solemn eleventh-hour memorial note.

“Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one. Your Majesty, it has been an honor and privilege to serve you,” he said in his statement.

“Mother — of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honoring their respect,” he continued.

The Queen’s pony Emma stood on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
The Queen rode Emma into her nineties.

He went on: “Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment.”

It was reported last week that Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are taking on the queen’s corgis.

Elizabeth was known for her love for horses and her precious corgis. She even created her own hybrid breed with her sister Princess Margaret in the 1970s called the “dorgi” — a mix between a dachshund and a corgi.

