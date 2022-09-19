ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PGA Tour stars Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and more share words of encouragement for Golfweek writer Steve DiMeglio as he battles cancer

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago
GolfWRX

Golf Channel analyst roasts Patrick Reed during Presidents Cup coverage

The Presidents Cup gets underway today, with the U.S expected to dominate an International side heavily depleted due to LIV Golf defections. A mainstay in the U.S. side in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed is another who misses out, but it hasn’t stopped Rich Lerner of Golf Channel from taking a swipe at the divisive Texan during coverage this week.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan re-iterates LIV Golf cooperation is "off the table"

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has reaffirmed his stance toward an agreement with LIV Golf. There will not be any cooperation between the rival circuits. Speaking to Golf Channel ahead of the Presidents Cup, Monahan identified the antitrust lawsuit that 11 players filed against the Tour as a clear indication of the hostility that currently exists.
GOLF
Golf Digest

How Talor Gooch become the face of the LIV vs. PGA Tour strife

CHICAGO — The most polarizing golfer in the world is a god-fearing country boy who is intelligent enough to have been his high school valedictorian. He is a jock who grew up playing the pretty-boy positions of quarterback and shortstop but was tough enough to wrestle competitively and line up as a free safety. His home golf course was a scrappy muny tended by prison inmates, but he earned a spot among golf royalty at Oklahoma State. During his eight-year pro career, Talor Gooch has slowly and tenaciously developed into a world-class player. Soft-spoken, polite, blue-eyed, he should be a poster boy for the sport. Instead, he has become the unwitting face of the most tumultuous period in golf history.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event

Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
GOLF
GolfWRX

Justin Thomas WITB 2022 (September)

Justin Thomas what’s in the bag accurate as of the Presidents Cup. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @9.25) 3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV RAW Blue 85 TX. 5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @ 19.5) Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas will team up in Presidents Cup opener

Team USA's Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will compete as Presidents Cup partners for the first time when the competition gets underway on Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The two U.S. stars will compete in foursomes (alternate shot) against the International team due of South Korea's Sungjae...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup: Player history at Quail Hollow, post 2016 renovation

When it comes to the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, which players are the horses for the course?. Well, the U.S. and International teams each have nine players with recent experience at Quail in its current form (post 2016 renovation), but just two players – both Americans, Justin Thomas (2017 PGA) and Max Homa (2019 Wells Fargo) – have won.
GOLF

