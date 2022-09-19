Read full article on original website
Related
Disney has 11 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Signs Henry Cavill, John Boyega, John Krasinski, Denzel Washington, and More
Despite playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, rumors are now noting that Marvel Studios has signed Henry Cavill for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment insider, Emmet Kennedy, recently posted a tweet noting rumors of Marvel Studios signing seven actors and actresses. Aside from Cavill, the names...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Cinema Blend
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
RELATED PEOPLE
Disney Removes Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ From Release Schedule
It’s been almost two years since Lucasfilm officially announced a new Star Wars movie was going into production. That was back in December of 2020, when they unveiled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a movie about the famous group of X-wing pilots that was to be directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins.
Spider-Man's Michael Keaton Knows You Won't Believe Him When He Says He's Never Watched A Marvel Movie
Believe it or not, Michael Keaton has actually never watched a Marvel movie.
epicstream.com
Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Confirms Scrapped Appearance from Prequel Trilogy Jedi
Lucasfilm's expansion via the Disney+ streaming platform has proven to be highly beneficial to the Star Wars universe and since the collaboration's inception in 2019, the franchise has produced several hit shows, including the standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi series which saw the triumphant return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to the whimsical world of Star Wars after 17 years.
Shang-Chi 2 to drop before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Destin Daniel Cretton to direct both
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highlights of the Multiverse Saga and one of the MCU Phase 4 movies that deserves a sequel. Marvel announced many new titles at Comic-Con 2022 and expanded on those reveals at D23 Expo. But the studio has still yet to share any details about a release date for Shang-Chi 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVOvermind
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
Polygon
What’s really happening in the Star Wars timeline when Andor starts
Andor, the new live-action limited series that premiered on Disney Plus on Wednesday, is pitched as a gritty adult spy drama, the rare mass-marketed entry into the canon to frame Star Wars as the story of a political revolution on a galactic scale. The 24-episode, two-season series follows the life of Rebel operative Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), first seen in the 2016 feature film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Through the viewpoints of both its title character and that of Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), Andor will tell the story of how isolated cells of resistance against the Empire became the Rebel Alliance, setting the stage for Rogue One and the original Star Wars.
thedigitalfix.com
Is Matt Smith in Star Wars?
Matt Smith made his name on the sci-fi series Doctor Who, where he played the lovable if slightly befuddled Eleventh Doctor. Since then, he’s had a smattering of film appearances – including one in the superhero movie Morbius (yuck) – but despite his immense talents as an actor, he’s never really found a project worthy of him.
hypebeast.com
Sony Pictures Announces New 'Karate Kid' Movie
Sony Pictures has announced a new film in the Karate Kid franchise. According to reports, the movie is billed as the “return of the original ‘Karate Kid’ franchise” to the silver screen and is scheduled to premiere on June 7, 2024. The upcoming film will mark the first movie in the franchise since the Jaden Smith-starring reboot in 2010 but will not have any connection to Netflix‘s Cobra Kai series, as confirmed by show co-creator Jon Hurwitz. “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast,” he tweeted. “Don’t know much about it, but wish it well.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Andor Reveals Cassian’s First Droid Buddy
Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor was first introduced to the fans back in 2016 in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and now, he’s finally back in the latest Star Wars: Andor series. The first three episodes of the Andor series premiered on Disney+ on September 21 and the show takes place five years before the events of Rogue One.
How to watch the Star Wars movies in order (release and chronological)
Planning a Star Wars movie marathon? Here's how to watch the Star Wars movies in order
‘Andor’ On Disney+ Review: The First ‘Star Wars’ Show to Transcend the Franchise
We’ve seen a lot of Star Wars on Disney+ over the last few years. The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi all brought a galaxy far, far away to very, very close laptop screens. While the quality of each series may differ, they all presented Star Wars on TV in much the same way that we’ve seen Star Wars in film: big action, cute characters, good vs. evil, kooky aliens, even a few one-liners. It’s easy for the initiated to see how The Book of Boba Fett differs from The Mandalorian, but they’re all Star Wars. Andor, the...
Where to Watch Prequel Series ‘Andor’ and Catch Up on the Entire ‘Star Wars’ Universe Online
The Star Wars saga continues in Andor, the newest original series that expands on the sci-fi franchise’s universe. Out today on Disney+, the series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, a reprisal of his role in the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Already renewed for a second season, the Disney+ show takes place five years before the events of Rogue One and explores Cassian’s path to becoming a Rebel Alliance hero. Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw and Kyle Soller also star.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Andor' Star Fiona Shaw Enjoys Her "Reckoning" Line, Too'Andor' Star...
'Andor': A look at the latest 'Star Wars' series on Disney+
Disney has a new television series for the "Star Wars" universe that is already getting thumbs up from fans and critics alike. On Wednesday, the company released "Andor," a prequel show to the commercially successful 2016 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," on the Disney+ streaming service. The story focus on the journey of Cassian Andor, portrayed by Diego Luna, who also executive produces the series.
Complex
New Line Cinema Abandoned Iron Man Movie in Mid-2000s Because Hero ‘Was Too Heavy to Fly’
Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe launched in 2008 with the release of Iron Man, the movie rights for the character were turned down by New Line Cinema, which had acquired the rights from Fox in 2000. According to a Hollywood Reporter source, New Line opted not to pursue Tony Stark’s...
Polygon
Andor showrunner avoided Star Wars fan service at all cost
If you’re looking for an indulgent Star Wars show chock full of cameos, then Andor probably isn’t for you. The series is a prequel centered around Diego Luna’s character from Rogue One, a thief turned rebel spy. And while characters from across the Star Wars universe — such as Rebel Alliance leader Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) — will make appearances throughout Andor, showrunner Tony Gilroy told IGN that he was more concerned with telling a good story than catering to fans’ demands.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Fantastic Four movie gets another big update
The Marvel Cinematic Universe Fantastic Four movie has got another big update after recently landing a director in WandaVision's Matt Shakman. Deadline reports that the highly-anticipated second reboot of Marvel's first family has signed up writers Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer to work on the script. The duo haven't got...
Comments / 0