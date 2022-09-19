ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress

Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Patty Jenkins
Person
Josh Trank
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
D.b. Weiss
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
David Benioff
epicstream.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Confirms Scrapped Appearance from Prequel Trilogy Jedi

Lucasfilm's expansion via the Disney+ streaming platform has proven to be highly beneficial to the Star Wars universe and since the collaboration's inception in 2019, the franchise has produced several hit shows, including the standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi series which saw the triumphant return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to the whimsical world of Star Wars after 17 years.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Star Wars Celebration#Star Wars Trilogy
TVOvermind

Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History

In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
MOVIES
Polygon

What’s really happening in the Star Wars timeline when Andor starts

Andor, the new live-action limited series that premiered on Disney Plus on Wednesday, is pitched as a gritty adult spy drama, the rare mass-marketed entry into the canon to frame Star Wars as the story of a political revolution on a galactic scale. The 24-episode, two-season series follows the life of Rebel operative Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), first seen in the 2016 feature film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Through the viewpoints of both its title character and that of Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), Andor will tell the story of how isolated cells of resistance against the Empire became the Rebel Alliance, setting the stage for Rogue One and the original Star Wars.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Is Matt Smith in Star Wars?

Matt Smith made his name on the sci-fi series Doctor Who, where he played the lovable if slightly befuddled Eleventh Doctor. Since then, he’s had a smattering of film appearances – including one in the superhero movie Morbius (yuck) – but despite his immense talents as an actor, he’s never really found a project worthy of him.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Sony Pictures Announces New 'Karate Kid' Movie

Sony Pictures has announced a new film in the Karate Kid franchise. According to reports, the movie is billed as the “return of the original ‘Karate Kid’ franchise” to the silver screen and is scheduled to premiere on June 7, 2024. The upcoming film will mark the first movie in the franchise since the Jaden Smith-starring reboot in 2010 but will not have any connection to Netflix‘s Cobra Kai series, as confirmed by show co-creator Jon Hurwitz. “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast,” he tweeted. “Don’t know much about it, but wish it well.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Andor Reveals Cassian’s First Droid Buddy

Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor was first introduced to the fans back in 2016 in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and now, he’s finally back in the latest Star Wars: Andor series. The first three episodes of the Andor series premiered on Disney+ on September 21 and the show takes place five years before the events of Rogue One.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Andor’ On Disney+ Review: The First ‘Star Wars’ Show to Transcend the Franchise

We’ve seen a lot of Star Wars on Disney+ over the last few years. The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi all brought a galaxy far, far away to very, very close laptop screens. While the quality of each series may differ, they all presented Star Wars on TV in much the same way that we’ve seen Star Wars in film: big action, cute characters, good vs. evil, kooky aliens, even a few one-liners. It’s easy for the initiated to see how The Book of Boba Fett differs from The Mandalorian, but they’re all Star Wars. Andor, the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch Prequel Series ‘Andor’ and Catch Up on the Entire ‘Star Wars’ Universe Online

The Star Wars saga continues in Andor, the newest original series that expands on the sci-fi franchise’s universe. Out today on Disney+, the series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, a reprisal of his role in the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Already renewed for a second season, the Disney+ show takes place five years before the events of Rogue One and explores Cassian’s path to becoming a Rebel Alliance hero. Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw and Kyle Soller also star.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Andor' Star Fiona Shaw Enjoys Her "Reckoning" Line, Too'Andor' Star...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

'Andor': A look at the latest 'Star Wars' series on Disney+

Disney has a new television series for the "Star Wars" universe that is already getting thumbs up from fans and critics alike. On Wednesday, the company released "Andor," a prequel show to the commercially successful 2016 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," on the Disney+ streaming service. The story focus on the journey of Cassian Andor, portrayed by Diego Luna, who also executive produces the series.
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Andor showrunner avoided Star Wars fan service at all cost

If you’re looking for an indulgent Star Wars show chock full of cameos, then Andor probably isn’t for you. The series is a prequel centered around Diego Luna’s character from Rogue One, a thief turned rebel spy. And while characters from across the Star Wars universe — such as Rebel Alliance leader Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) — will make appearances throughout Andor, showrunner Tony Gilroy told IGN that he was more concerned with telling a good story than catering to fans’ demands.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Fantastic Four movie gets another big update

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Fantastic Four movie has got another big update after recently landing a director in WandaVision's Matt Shakman. Deadline reports that the highly-anticipated second reboot of Marvel's first family has signed up writers Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer to work on the script. The duo haven't got...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy