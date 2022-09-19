Read full article on original website
texags.com
Looking at the Aggie offense with former A&M wideout Ryan Swope
With a new quarterback under center, Texas A&M got back in the win column last week, but the offense still sputtered. Former Aggie wideout Ryan Swope joined Thursday's edition of TexAgs Radio to offer his thoughts on last week's show and to look ahead to Arkansas. Key notes from Ryan...
texags.com
U-turn in 2022 relies heavily on the Aggies winning in the trenches
Executing a U-turn typically isn’t overly challenging. But anyone driving Texas Avenue on a game day — or just about any other day, for that matter — knows it can be treacherous. It requires patience, precision and focus with all of the obstacles that can cause harm...
texags.com
Momentum Shifts: Prevailing in last week's 'must-win' game vs. Miami
A top-15 Miami Hurricanes football team made the trip to College Station for a nationally televised night game at Kyle Field on Saturday at 8 p.m. Nobody in the country knew what version of the Aggie football team was going to show up on the field, but what every single person inside and outside of the Texas A&M program did know was that this game was an ABSOLUTE MUST-WIN.
Aggies 2023 Football Schedule Released
Along with the rest of the SEC, the Aggies' 2023 schedule was released Tuesday evening.
texags.com
Former players McCoy & Pugh react to A&M's big Week 3 victory
It's always fun to hear former Texas A&M players chime in after a big-time victory at Kyle Field. Following the Aggies' win over Miami, Jamie McCoy and Jordan Pugh joined Tuesday's edition of TexAgs Radio to offer their thoughts on the Maroon & White's performance.
Two Texas A&M students allege their drinks were drugged at football tailgates
Two Texas A&M students allege their drinks were drugged at football tailgates. KRHD asks students: Are incapacitating drugs a threat at local gatherings?
brownwoodnews.com
Texas A&M Under Lawsuit For Diversity Hiring Practices
Texas A&M is facing a class-action lawsuit against their affirmative action based hiring practices for faculty positions. America First Legal (AFL), the non-profit legal firm suing the University, claims that A&M’s hiring practices to expand diversity among faculty violates federal law against discrimination. “Federal law prohibits universities that accept...
2 Central Texas school districts revamping procedures for football games
Two local school districts changed their safety policies after a child experienced a scary situation with an alleged would-be kidnapper under the bleachers.
KBTX.com
Fill your home with the perfect Fall scents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is finally here and you know what that means: pumpkin, cinnamon, apple, and all of your other favorite Fall scents!. Guest co-host Jennifer Satterfield taught The Three hosts how to make a simple D.I.Y. stovetop potpourri by simmering a few fresh ingredients and spices on hand.
wtaw.com
College Station Retailer Holds Groundbreaking After Winning Lawsuits
In September 2017, a College Station retailer received rezoning approval by a divided College Station city council to build a new store across George Bush Drive from Kyle Field. Groundbreaking did not take place until Monday. The owner of Aggieland Outfitters, Fadi Kalaouze, was allowed to proceed after winning two...
Outbursts, confusion at Brazos County commissioners court
Tuesday was a dramatic day for Brazos County politics, as Texas A&M students, faculty, and non-affiliated community members spoke out against the decision to remove early voting from campus.
KBTX.com
Live through Texas history at Boonville Days
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Join the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History for the 17th annual Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival!. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, you can learn about Brazos County’s pioneer history, visit with characters in period costume, enjoy cowboys, reenactors, musicians, dancers, artisans, and much more.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ATTORNEY MAKES THE SUPER LAWYER LIST
For the sixth year in a row, a Brenham attorney has been selected as a Super Lawyer. Chad Gerke of the Gerke Law Firm, PLLC has been selected to Thompson-Reuters’ Super Lawyers for 2022 in the area of Personal Injury Law. Less than 5% of Texas attorneys are named...
KBTX.com
Pediatricians staying busy as viruses spread
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As schools and daycares see an increase in absences from kids getting sick, Dr. Neal Spears, a pediatrician at St. Joseph Health and Texas A&M Health Pediatrics, joined First News at Four to discuss what’s going around. According to Dr. Spears, he’s seen kids coming...
