College Station, TX

texags.com

Looking at the Aggie offense with former A&M wideout Ryan Swope

With a new quarterback under center, Texas A&M got back in the win column last week, but the offense still sputtered. Former Aggie wideout Ryan Swope joined Thursday's edition of TexAgs Radio to offer his thoughts on last week's show and to look ahead to Arkansas. Key notes from Ryan...
texags.com

Momentum Shifts: Prevailing in last week's 'must-win' game vs. Miami

A top-15 Miami Hurricanes football team made the trip to College Station for a nationally televised night game at Kyle Field on Saturday at 8 p.m. Nobody in the country knew what version of the Aggie football team was going to show up on the field, but what every single person inside and outside of the Texas A&M program did know was that this game was an ABSOLUTE MUST-WIN.
brownwoodnews.com

Texas A&M Under Lawsuit For Diversity Hiring Practices

Texas A&M is facing a class-action lawsuit against their affirmative action based hiring practices for faculty positions. America First Legal (AFL), the non-profit legal firm suing the University, claims that A&M’s hiring practices to expand diversity among faculty violates federal law against discrimination. “Federal law prohibits universities that accept...
KBTX.com

Fill your home with the perfect Fall scents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is finally here and you know what that means: pumpkin, cinnamon, apple, and all of your other favorite Fall scents!. Guest co-host Jennifer Satterfield taught The Three hosts how to make a simple D.I.Y. stovetop potpourri by simmering a few fresh ingredients and spices on hand.
wtaw.com

College Station Retailer Holds Groundbreaking After Winning Lawsuits

In September 2017, a College Station retailer received rezoning approval by a divided College Station city council to build a new store across George Bush Drive from Kyle Field. Groundbreaking did not take place until Monday. The owner of Aggieland Outfitters, Fadi Kalaouze, was allowed to proceed after winning two...
KBTX.com

Live through Texas history at Boonville Days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Join the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History for the 17th annual Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival!. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, you can learn about Brazos County’s pioneer history, visit with characters in period costume, enjoy cowboys, reenactors, musicians, dancers, artisans, and much more.
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ATTORNEY MAKES THE SUPER LAWYER LIST

For the sixth year in a row, a Brenham attorney has been selected as a Super Lawyer. Chad Gerke of the Gerke Law Firm, PLLC has been selected to Thompson-Reuters’ Super Lawyers for 2022 in the area of Personal Injury Law. Less than 5% of Texas attorneys are named...
KBTX.com

Pediatricians staying busy as viruses spread

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As schools and daycares see an increase in absences from kids getting sick, Dr. Neal Spears, a pediatrician at St. Joseph Health and Texas A&M Health Pediatrics, joined First News at Four to discuss what’s going around. According to Dr. Spears, he’s seen kids coming...
