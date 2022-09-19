Read full article on original website
Walmart says it's been sued for giving out too many opioids, but also for not giving out enough opioids
Walmart on Tuesday defended itself from the accusations that it helped fuel the opioid crisis. New Mexico just started a trial against the retailer, accusing it of dispensing too many pills, per Reuters. But Walmart says some people have sued it for refusing to fill their opioid prescriptions. Walmart says...
'The Government Needed a Scapegoat': 75-Year-Old Man Charged With Opioid Conspiracy Cleared
A small blow against Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) overreach. James Barclay was an accounts receivable manager for the wholesale pharmaceutical distributor Miami-Luken. The feds said doing his job made him a drug dealer worthy of criminal prosecution. "I was indicted because the DEA failed to do their job, and the...
Here's When Social Security Benefits for 2023 Will Be Announced
Each year, Social Security benefits are adjusted to attempt to keep up with inflation. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is represented in January's check and is based on the state of the economy the year prior. Rising inflation in 2021 resulted in the 2022 COLA being a sizable 5.9% increase,...
'Staggering' and 'sobering': More than 80% of US maternal deaths are preventable, CDC study shows
Four in five pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. could have been prevented, according to a federal analysis of data from 2017 to 2019.
Social Security Benefits Could Increase More Than $1,600 in 2023
Social Security benefits for 2023 won't be announced for a few more weeks but, according to numerous analysts, they could see their biggest increase in four decades. This year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. By June, though, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
Secrets Behind These 10 Popular Costco Products
Costco has 828 warehouses and 113.1 million member cardholders worldwide, and those members likely will attest to the same thing: Costco has quality products at consumer-friendly prices. Households in...
Amazon to Unveil New Devices, Services at Event on Sept. 28
Amazon is hosting an event next week to share news about its latest devices and services, potentially including additions to its Ring, Fire TV and Echo lines. The invite-only virtual event will take place Sept. 28. Amazon's invitation on Tuesday didn't include many details, saying simply the company will share...
T-Mobile Could Be Launching a Credit Card
T-Mobile and Goldman Sachs have agreed to collaborate on a credit card, according to a Bloomberg article published Tuesday. With the agreement, T-Mobile would become the third company, along with Apple and GM, to partner with Goldman Sachs on a credit card deal since the financial giant expanded into credit cards three years ago.
Uber Names Hacking Group Responsible for Cyberattack
Uber's computer network was breached by a cyberattacker last Thursday, who Uber now says hacked into the account of an EXT contractor after likely purchasing the employee's credentials from the dark web. In a blog post Monday, Uber said it is likely the contractor's personal device had been infected with malware, leading to those credentials becoming exposed.
As the Amazon burns, Brazilian firms tap investors in New York for help
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Numerous private Brazilian companies trying to slow the destruction of the Amazon forest are using a large climate conference in New York this week to lure investors to support preservation plans.
Best Oil Filter for 2022
Oil changes are a key part of regular maintenance on your car, but the process involves more than just changing the oil. You'll also change your oil filter. All oil eventually gets dirty as it moves through your engine. Your oil filter helps keep it free of contaminants for longer, so it does a better job of protecting your engine.
T-Mobile $350 Million Data Breach Settlement: Find Out if You Qualify to File a Claim
T-Moble has agreed to a $350 million payout to settle litigation over a 2021 cyberattack that exposed millions of users' personal information. As a result, if you are a current or past customer, you may be owed money from the settlement. The carrier hasn't acknowledged any wrongdoing, but in a...
Stop Cooking Chicken in Nyquil, FDA Begs in Response to Social Media Trend
The US Food and Drug Administration is taking a bizarre trend seriously. It may seem like cooking up raw chicken in cough syrup is the stuff of nightmares, but videos purporting to do just that have appeared on platforms including TikTok and Instagram. Last week, the FDA issued a warning over the misuse of medicines as inspired by social media videos. TikTok condemned the Nyquil videos.
Capital One's $190 Million Cyberattack Settlement: There's Less Than Two Weeks to Get Your Money
Capital One's $190 million settlement resulting from a massive 2019 data breach received final approval on Sept. 8, and the deadline to file a claim -- and get a piece of the payout -- is less than two weeks week away. More than 106 million US and Canadian customers' information...
West Virginia reaches opioid settlements with Walmart and CVS totaling more than $147 million
(CNN) — The state of West Virginia has reached settlements with Walmart and CVS totaling more than $147 million to resolve opioid lawsuits, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday in a news conference. CVS agreed to a settlement of more than $82.5 million and Walmart agreed to pay more...
Mortgage Interest Rates for Sept. 19, 2022: Rates Trend Higher
A number of important mortgage rates increased Monday. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw growth. We also saw an upward trend in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what...
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 Missouri patients
A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met.
Retailers vexed by rising “shrink”
The National Retail Federation is out with its 2022 Retail Security Survey. And it says retail “shrink” — which includes problems like theft, gift card fraud and inventory mismanagement — accounted for nearly $95 billion worth of losses last year. That’s about $5 billion more than the year before.
