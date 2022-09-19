ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Here's When Social Security Benefits for 2023 Will Be Announced

Each year, Social Security benefits are adjusted to attempt to keep up with inflation. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is represented in January's check and is based on the state of the economy the year prior. Rising inflation in 2021 resulted in the 2022 COLA being a sizable 5.9% increase,...
BUSINESS
CNET

Social Security Benefits Could Increase More Than $1,600 in 2023

Social Security benefits for 2023 won't be announced for a few more weeks but, according to numerous analysts, they could see their biggest increase in four decades. This year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. By June, though, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
BUSINESS
CNET

Amazon to Unveil New Devices, Services at Event on Sept. 28

Amazon is hosting an event next week to share news about its latest devices and services, potentially including additions to its Ring, Fire TV and Echo lines. The invite-only virtual event will take place Sept. 28. Amazon's invitation on Tuesday didn't include many details, saying simply the company will share...
BUSINESS
CNET

T-Mobile Could Be Launching a Credit Card

T-Mobile and Goldman Sachs have agreed to collaborate on a credit card, according to a Bloomberg article published Tuesday. With the agreement, T-Mobile would become the third company, along with Apple and GM, to partner with Goldman Sachs on a credit card deal since the financial giant expanded into credit cards three years ago.
ECONOMY
CNET

Uber Names Hacking Group Responsible for Cyberattack

Uber's computer network was breached by a cyberattacker last Thursday, who Uber now says hacked into the account of an EXT contractor after likely purchasing the employee's credentials from the dark web. In a blog post Monday, Uber said it is likely the contractor's personal device had been infected with malware, leading to those credentials becoming exposed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Best Oil Filter for 2022

Oil changes are a key part of regular maintenance on your car, but the process involves more than just changing the oil. You'll also change your oil filter. All oil eventually gets dirty as it moves through your engine. Your oil filter helps keep it free of contaminants for longer, so it does a better job of protecting your engine.
CARS
CNET

Stop Cooking Chicken in Nyquil, FDA Begs in Response to Social Media Trend

The US Food and Drug Administration is taking a bizarre trend seriously. It may seem like cooking up raw chicken in cough syrup is the stuff of nightmares, but videos purporting to do just that have appeared on platforms including TikTok and Instagram. Last week, the FDA issued a warning over the misuse of medicines as inspired by social media videos. TikTok condemned the Nyquil videos.
INSTAGRAM
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Sept. 19, 2022: Rates Trend Higher

A number of important mortgage rates increased Monday. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw growth. We also saw an upward trend in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Retailers vexed by rising “shrink”

The National Retail Federation is out with its 2022 Retail Security Survey. And it says retail “shrink” — which includes problems like theft, gift card fraud and inventory mismanagement — accounted for nearly $95 billion worth of losses last year. That’s about $5 billion more than the year before.
RETAIL

