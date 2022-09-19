Social Security benefits for 2023 won't be announced for a few more weeks but, according to numerous analysts, they could see their biggest increase in four decades. This year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. By June, though, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.

