How to nurture talent and address burnout: A conversation with Lurie's Children's Hospital and KPMG

Indiana-based nursing home, Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, will close its doors and lay off 71 workers in October, NWI Times reported Sept. 20. Wittenberg Village notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development of the upcoming layoffs — as mandated by the state — in August, citing inflation, the pandemic and staff shortages as the reasons for closing.

CROWN POINT, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO