2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Record-breaking heat Wednesday, ahead of cool down this week
Another hot day in Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky, leading to another record high in Nashville on Wednesday.
wcyb.com
Young hunters could win a spot in an annual Tennessee deer hunt
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Youth ages 10-16 who have not yet harvested a deer and are hunter safety certified, are eligible to win a spot in a deer hunt that The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will host in conjunction with the opening day of the 2022 Tennessee Young Sportsman Deer Hunt on Saturday, October 29.
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Tennessee
Mashed found the tastiest ribs in each state that are sure to please any barbecue lover.
Formal search stopped for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska
The Alaskan search and rescue team looking for a hunter from Tennessee has officially stopped its efforts. Members of the North Slope Borough Search and Rescue have been actively searching for Steve Keel since his reported disappearance almost a month ago.
State official warns of new scam targeting Tennesseans
Tennesseans received an alert from Secretary of State Tre Hargett on Wednesday about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that falsely suggests that businesses or individuals need a copy of a certain financing statement filed against them.
atozsports.com
Nick Saban’s biggest fear is exactly what’s happening to the Tennessee Vols this week
Alabama head coach Nick Saban calls excessive praise from the media rat poison. And the Tennessee Vols are getting a full dose this week. Saban has battled “rat poison” from the media for years. Alabama is a perennial threat to win the national championship and they rarely lose. The media is left with little to criticize so it results in incessant praise for the Crimson Tide.
Tennessee Has the 3rd Highest Resignation Rate in the U.S., According to WalletHub Study
The “Great Resignation” continues as workers continue to quit their jobs across the country. In May, 2022 WalletHub released a report ranking each state in terms of its resignation rate. At the time, Tennessee was ranked at number 17. WalletHub has updated their resignation report and the study now ranks Tennessee as the third highest state in the country for job resignations.
Gov. Lee calls for investigation into VUMC clinic
Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors.
WSMV
Alaskan officials end formal search for missing Tennessee man
UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (WSMV) – An Alaskan search and rescue team has formally suspended its search for a Tennessee man who has been missing in the Last Frontier since late August. The North Slope Borough Search and Rescue team formally announced Monday night the decision to formally suspend the search...
2 Nashville eateries make New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
See which two restaurants in Nashville made New York Times' list of places they love the most in 2022.
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life Savings
A Tennessee man is devastated after a scammer on WhatsApp fools him into investing into cryptocurrency. Find out what happened to this wishful cryptocurrency investor. Most "pig butchering" scams take place as described in the following story. Pig butchering is when an unknown person, a stranger, contacts a victim by phone, text, email or WhatsApp and start an unlikely “friendship” with the victim. After a period of building a friendship, the stranger then turns the friendship into an "investment opportunity" with "too good to be true" returns.
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
Tennessee adds thousands more jobs as workforce challenges persist
Tennessee leaders are trying to meet workforce demands of new companies and expansions.
Concerned about earthquakes? Here’s a primer on insurance for TN homeowners
Tennessee sits on two fault lines, the New Madrid fault line in Western Tennessee and the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone.
Tickets for the MTSU Football Blackout Game are on Sale Now
Blue Raider fans, get ready for the 2022 edition of the annual Blackout game this month, as Middle Tennessee football plays defending Conference USA Champion UTSA on Friday, September 30!. The official Middle Tennessee Blackout ticket/t-shirt package for the game is available to the public. Sales will be IN PERSON...
South American theft ring investigated in Tennessee
Police are investigating whether a South American theft ring has been in town after four luxury homes were burglarized.
WSMV
‘Fear and panic’: Residents search for new homes after landlord sells trailer park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of people living at a Nashville trailer park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting noticed that the landlord is selling the property. In a letter from a local law firm to tenants at the Murfreesboro Road Trailer Park, the...
Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
OBITUARY: Glen Tucker Jackson
Glen Tucker Jackson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee was called to the Lord on Sunday, September 18th, 2022, he was 33 years old. Glen is survived by his parents, Gary and Reba (Lee) Jackson of Murfreesboro, and his brother, Lee Fynis Jackson of Worcester, Massachusetts. Glen also leaves behind his cherished Aunt Janet, Uncle Allen, and many beloved cousins and friends.
4 accused in carjacking captured in Nashville
Metro police officers made quick work of capturing four suspect accused in a carjacking Tuesday afternoon.
