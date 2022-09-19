Read full article on original website
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Chilly air for Fall
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After some heat on the final day of summer cool air arrives just in time with the new fall season. Temperatures Thursday into the weekend will be well below normal with daytime highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Not much chance of rain into the weekend, but there could be a few showers developing from the lake Thursday afternoon and another chance of rain late Sunday. The first weekend of autumn will be a bit milder with highs in the low 70s.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cooler weather as Fall arrives
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A strong cold front will approach the area during the day on Wednesday. Ahead of that front warm and somewhat humid air will be in place for the final day of summer. Temperature should warm well into the 80s and there could be showers and even a thundershower. The cooler air arrives tomorrow night and will be with us right through the weekend. Some of the chilliest nights are ahead with temperatures falling into the 40s. Daytime highs will move from the 60s into the low 70s by the weekend.
fortwaynesnbc.com
More warm weather ahead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The last few days of official summer will feel like it as the 80s will continue right through Wednesday. The sun will return and will help push temperatures well into the 80s and perhaps upper 80s on Wednesday. It will be mainly dry. Autumn officially arrives on Thursday and we will see the temperatures cooling off at that time. The upcoming weekend looks quite cool. There’s not much chance of rain this week.
aroundfortwayne.com
NWS: Warm with scattered thunderstorms ahead
Expect unseasonably warm weather today and tomorrow with highs in the 80s and heat indices into the 90s. Today’s National Weather Service weather story for Fort Wayne, Indiana:. Warm with scattered thunderstorms ahead. Fort Wayne, Indiana (September 20, 2022) – Very warm weather for this time of year is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Bicyclist hit, critically hurt Wednesday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police and other emergency personnel responded to the scene where a bicyclist was hit and critically hurt Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 at Lake Avenue and Tecumseh Street on the east side of downtown. Emergency crews rushed to the scene. We understand a man was hit and critically hurt when police say he didn’t yield to traffic and was hit by a small SUV. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital. Crews remained on the scene, trying to figure out exactly what happened. Lake Avenue was closed, west of Crescent. We’ll update you once we learn more information.
WANE-TV
Crash upends vehicle near Swinney Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday near the Washington/Jefferson boulevards split snarled traffic just outside downtown Fort Wayne. The crash happened just before noon along West Jefferson Boulevard at the bridge over the St. Marys River, near Swinney Park. At the scene, a vehicle was on its...
fortwaynesnbc.com
TRF: Director no longer with festival
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Justin Shurley is no longer with the Three Rivers Festival, John Nichter, board president confirmed today. Shurley was introduced this year as the new director of the long-running festival. Nichter stated that the festival had developed a staffing plan that “will improve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortwaynesnbc.com
Police: Minor injuries in FWCS bus crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus Wednesday morning. FWPD says the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 5800 block of Lois Lane. Investigators say the bus had its caution/yield yellow flashing lights on when a passenger car tried going around the bus and crashed into it.
FWPD Pipe and Drum Brigade to play at fallen Richmond officer’s funeral
This is the second time in a matter of months the pipe and drum brigade will play at an Indiana police officer's funeral.
aroundfortwayne.com
Fright Night returns to downtown Fort Wayne Indiana
The 13th annual Fright Night returns to downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Fort Wayne, Indiana (September 20, 2022) – Encounter something unusually spooky during the return of the 13th annual Fright Night, presented by Flagstar Bank and Downtown Fort Wayne, on Saturday, October 15, 2022.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Application filed to exhume teen girl’s remains after 60 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The family of a teen girl murdered in Paulding, Ohio decades ago is hoping that modern technology can identify a killer. On November 13, 1960, 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson was walking home from a movie with her sister. A truck pulled alongside the girls and offered a ride. The driver sped off with Nancy, leaving her sister behind. Nancy’s body was found hours later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Food insecure in Huntington now have more options
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Leaders with the Indiana Dream Center say more people in Huntington are struggling to find where their next meal will come from. Michelle Crone, Executive Director with IDC, says she’s noticed more people needing help since the start of the pandemic, and with rising costs, she says the problem is worse.
WANE-TV
‘Man killer’: Remembering Fort Wayne’s forgotten speedway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Racing is in the blood of many Hoosiers. The Indy 500 has helped fuel a love for the sport unseen in many other places, but its history in the state derives much further north than the hallowed bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The...
WANE-TV
Waynedale fire sends 1 to the hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that sent a person to the hospital. It happened in the 6500 block of Liberty Drive. That’s off of Bluffton Road in Waynedale. Fire crews responded around 1:40 a.m. When they arrived at the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Driver, child injured in crash near Swinney Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police say two people were left with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash near Swinney Park Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened just before noon at West Washington and West Jefferson boulevards. Police say a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound on West Washington...
whatzup.com
Commodores bringing funk to Clyde
Although most of their hits came in the ’70s and ’80s, these R&B/funk legends have remained a force in the music industry. The Commodores consist of Walter “Clyde” Orange, J.D. Nicholas, and King “WAK,” along with their five-piece band, known as the “Mean Machine.” Together, they will lay down all the hits: “Easy,” “Brick House,” “Three Times a Lady,” and so many more.
WANE-TV
Beloved Bluffton restaurant lost to fire remembered in new book
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Twenty-five years ago, the Dutch Mill in Bluffton burned down. It was a restaurant known for its immense amount of dining rooms (12), strange food options and being a friendly place that garnered the attention of just about everyone in the city. Now, two Bluffton...
wfft.com
Thief steals valuables out of Fort Wayne Planet Fitness lockers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Planet Fitness might be a judgment-free zone but Fort Wayne resident Seth Pinkerton does not feel safe at one of their locations anymore. “It’s just like a very violated feeling,” Pinkerton said. Pinkerton was going about his Thursday afternoon routine as usual, working...
Comments / 0