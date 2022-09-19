ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Traffic Tip Tuesday: Registration

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills talks about updating the registration for your vehicle or how registration for a new vehicle works. Click the video player above to learn more.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

25 years on, remembering Boise Officer Mark Stall

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department, employees, and friends met at 1 a.m. this morning to remember Officer Mark Stall. Twenty-Five years ago today, Officer Stall was killed in the line of duty. This day every year since that fateful day in 1997 BPD officers, new and old, come together to remember the life that was lost.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

New tips coming to Fruitland PD daily in Michael Vaughn case

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Just shy of 14 months ago, then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared from his home in Fruitland. He hasn’t been seen since then. IdahoNews.com stays in regular contact with Fruitland Police on the case. They tell us tips come into their office daily. At this...
FRUITLAND, ID
Post Register

It's going to feel like Autumn on Thursday

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A storm has been spinning over northern California for the last 5 days. In the meantime, the Treasure Valley has been warm and dry. However, the California storm is now headed our way. I’m expecting a significant change to our weather as the storm approaches and leaves the state. This will usher in the coolest air of the season for Idaho.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Society
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Post Register

Police: Emergency 911 dispatchers help deliver babies over the phone

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Emergency 911 dispatchers never know what is waiting for them when they pick up a call. Sometimes they pick up the phone and find themselves helping deliver a baby. That is just what happened to dispatchers Stephen Holler and Andrew Wetter earlier this summer, who...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Press report more details in Boise mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Press obtained a copy of the 465-page police report, detailing more of the events of that horrific day in Boise. The report uncovered a call made to an unknown person, suspected to be the shooter's father, that appears to have been in the middle of the attack. The shooter apparently blamed the person on the other end of the phone and the family, before saying "I have to go kill myself now."
BOISE, ID
Post Register

16,000 Idaho families to receive money from Empowering Parents Program

The Empowering Parents Program, an initiative created by Gov. Brad Little, is open for registration with funds being released by income bracket and on a first-come, first-served basis as early as Oct. 7. The Idaho Legislature approved Senate Bill 1255 earlier this year, which provided $50 million from the American...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Cross#Blood#Charity#The American Red Cross
Post Register

Meridian mom arrested for park violation in court today

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sara Brady, the mom who took her kids to a park in Meridian and was arrested for violating the Covid-19 playground restrictions order, was in court today. You can see the original story we posted last year HERE. Brady was arrested during a Covid-related protest...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Housing sales drop 4% from July to August. Realtor says don't panic

Boise, ID — The housing market in Ada County has been quite the roller coaster ride. Numbers from the Boise Regional Realtors said the August median home price was $565,000, which is down from the highest peak set back in May of about $600,000. The median home price is down over 4% from July, but up over 6% compared to August 2021.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Tampons to stay in Oregon boys' bathrooms after petition denied

The Oregon State Board of Education on Monday denied the petition to remove tampons from boys’ bathrooms in Oregon. The petition tried to amend the Menstrual Dignity Act for students. The act was set in place during the 2021 to 2022 school year. - PAST COVERAGE: Oregon mom challenging...
OREGON STATE
Post Register

Idaho woman sentenced for $3.6M embezzlement scheme

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A North Idaho woman was sentenced to 51 months in prison and to pay $3.6M in restitution after pleading guilty to embezzlement and wire fraud. Trina Welch, 49, of Osburn, Idaho was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for committing wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Post Register

Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona's rampage

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — More than half a million people in Puerto Rico remained without water service on Wednesday — three days after after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the U.S. territory — sending many to line up for hours to fill jugs from water trucks and others to scoop water from mountain runoff.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy