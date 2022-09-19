Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
4 things to know about enterovirus D68
Earlier this month, the CDC said hospitals through July and August had detected the largest number of infections caused by enterovirus D68 since 2018. A CDC spokesperson told The New York Times that 84 cases had been confirmed from March through Aug. 4. Children's hospitals are currently experiencing capacity issues amid an influx of children with respiratory diseases, including enterovirus, though its unclear whether patients have EV-D68 specifically.
beckershospitalreview.com
Omicron boosters for kids expected by mid-October: CDC
Retooled COVID-19 booster shots that target omicron subvariants could be authorized and available for children to receive within a month, the CDC said in an vaccination planning guide released Sept. 20. Pfizer is developing a bivalent vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, while Moderna's would be eligible for those...
KIDS・
beckershospitalreview.com
US health system most affected by worker shortages, survey says
Sixty-nine percent of U.S. healthcare practitioners say that a lack of skilled workers is the biggest threat to the national health system, according to a survey conducted by the World Innovation Summit for Health. The organization conducted a global survey that included health professionals from the U.S. and five other...
beckershospitalreview.com
US healthcare workers more emotionally exhausted amid pandemic, study says
Emotional exhaustion among U.S. healthcare workers worsened over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and threatens to compromise patient care, according to a Sept. 21 analysis from JAMA Network Open. Duke University researchers analyzed more than 107,000 responses to the electronic Safety, Communication, Organizational Reliability, Physician, and Employee Burnout and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cancer death rates fall thanks to new treatments and screenings
Death rates from cancer have fallen over the past two decades, resulting in more than 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S. — up from three million in 1971. New treatments and screenings are to thank, NBC News reported Sept. 12. A report by the American Association for Cancer...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA warns against viral 'Nyquil chicken cooking challenge'
The FDA issued a warning against cooking chicken in NyQuil after a social media challenge went viral. The trend encourages people to cook chicken in NyQuil or similar over-the-counter cough and cold medications, according to a Sept. 15 release from the agency. "Boiling a medication can make it much more...
beckershospitalreview.com
Workers at Missouri hospitals fired following company takeover
Workers at Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, Mo., and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton, Mo., were fired after a Texas-based company took over the facilities from Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health, Kaiser Health News reported Sept. 22. Workers learned they were being fired in early September. "This is to inform...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals get big grants to install Epic's EHR
Small, rural and safety-net hospitals across the U.S. are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding and community grants to purchase and install Epic EHRs. Digital transformation has been elusive for many hospitals without deep pockets to develop sophisticated IT infrastructures. Here are three examples of hospitals that are relying more on outside funding for their EHR purchases:
Drug Cartel Linked to $6.4M Customs Fraud Case
The Justice Department announced that a California-based clothing wholesale company pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges for undervaluing imported garments in a scheme to avoid paying almost $6.4 million in customs duties and for doing business with a woman in Mexico with ties to the Sinaloa drug cartel. The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations’ (HSI) El Camino Real Financial Crimes Task Force. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the U.S. Department of Commerce Office of Export Enforcement, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and the IRS Criminal Investigation provided significant assistance. Ghacham Inc., which does business under...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tennessee attorney general vows to investigate claims against VUMC transgender health clinic
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has pledged to investigate allegations of illegal conduct at the Clinic for Transgender Health at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The allegations surfaced after Matt Walsh, a columnist with the Daily Wire, a conservative news website and news company, posted a series of tweets...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital prices 'bleeding families dry,' consumer group says
A new paper from consumer group Families USA accuses hospitals' high fees and misaligned incentives of "bleeding families dry." "This paper exposes how the corporate hospital business model has fundamentally transformed into one that favors monopolies and setting high prices at the expense of our health," Families USA Executive Director Frederick Isasi said in a Sept. 15 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital expenses increased nearly 23% per patient since 2016
The first year of the pandemic caused a dramatic increase in hospital costs. According to a Sept. 12 analysis from QuoteWizard, hospital expenses per patient have increased by an average of nearly 23 percent since 2016. States with the highest hospital expenses since 2016:. Washington's daily cost per patient: $4,268,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare workers' unemployment rates rose post-pandemic: study
Healthcare workers experienced an uptick in unemployment rates after the pandemic's onset. However, unemployment was far higher in workers outside the healthcare industry during the same period, research shows. The study, published Sept. 19 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, conducted surveys with 65,000 American households per month...
beckershospitalreview.com
How more efficient EHRs can ease physician burnout
Physicians are reporting high rates of burnout, which studies suggest can affect patient safety. This can be partially attributed to the administrative burden placed on physicians, who frequently lose clinical hours to EHR tasks. Simplifying physicians' workflow with more effective systems can reduce stress levels and improve care outcomes, research...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former Amazon Care employees raise $5M for Latino-focused telehealth company
Zócalo Health, a Latino-focused telehealth company founded by two Amazon veterans, has received $5 million in seed funding to launch its virtual primary care services. Co-founders Erik Cardenas and Mariza Hardin both worked for Amazon Care, the health service for employers that the tech giant plans to shutter at the end of the year, according to their LinkedIn pages.
beckershospitalreview.com
18 healthcare organizations receive $3M to test diagnostic innovations
The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine has issued grants, worth up to $3 million, to 18 health systems and healthcare organizations. Each organization will receive up to $50,000 to test innovations that improve the quality, accuracy and timeliness of diagnoses, according to a Sept. 20 press release. This is...
beckershospitalreview.com
Lifespan, digital health company Eko to research AI for hypertension
Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan is partnering with digital health company Eko to develop artificial intelligence that can help diagnose pulmonary hypertension, the firm said Sept. 20. Eko is using a $2.7 million small business innovation research grant from the National Institutes of Health to design a machine learning algorithm that would...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix,. a pharmacy director for its Platte County Memorial Hospital in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pandemic 'is not where it was,' Biden clarifies
President Joe Biden sought to clarify his declaration that the pandemic is "over" after facing backlash from patients, physicians and health experts this week, The Hill reported Sept. 20. During a Sept. 20 fundraising event for the Democratic National Committee in New York City, President Biden acknowledged the criticisms and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Drugmakers have years to skirt the Inflation Reduction Act, experts warn
Pharmaceutical companies have years to find loopholes in the Inflation Reduction Act — a law recently signed that aims to lower drug costs — and legal experts say the delayed implementation could hinder its goals, NBC News reported Sept. 20. The legislation, totalling $739 billion, was signed into...
