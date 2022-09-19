Read full article on original website
$200,000 in date rape drug ketamine found hidden in shirt boxes shipped through Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Officers with Customs and Border Protection found 28 pounds of ketamine hidden in a shipment of shirts coming through Indianapolis. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened on Sept. 10. Officers were inspecting a shipment of shirts that originated from Madrid, Spain. At first, it appeared the shipment included nine […]
Suspect found guilty in shooting that injured 2 judges at Indianapolis White Castle
INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting an Indiana judge at a downtown Indianapolis White Castle has been convicted on a handful of charges. Brandon Kaiser was convicted of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license. Police said the shooting...
2 arrested after Columbus man overdoses on Fentanyl
Two people face charges after a man overdosed on Fentanyl in July.
Woman gets probation for driving through protesters in Kokomo in 2020
KOKOMO, Ind. — A woman who was accused of driving through a group of protestors during a Black Lives Matter rally in Kokomo in May 2020 has been sentenced to 6 months supervised probation. Christa Redman, 34, was originally arrested on charges of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly...
2 arrested for alleged roles in Columbus fatal drug overdose
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two people were arrested for their alleged roles in a fatal drug overdose that happened in Columbus this past summer. Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are in custody on a preliminary charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, the Columbus Police Department announced.
Indianapolis felon indicted in connection to machinegun
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of a machinegun and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Court documents show Micah Moore, 31, was in possession of three auto sears and multiple live rounds of ammunition on July 17. According to the U.S. District Court for the […]
1 dead, 2 wounded in 'shootout' at Cumberland gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed and two other people were injured Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted outside an east Indianapolis convenience store. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the dead man as 29-year-old Daeshua Lamont Reese of Indianapolis. Cumberland Police told 13News there was "a shootout" around 7...
‘No dye packs. No GPS.’: Man on supervised release sentenced to 9.5 years in Indianapolis robbery spree
INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a series of robberies and attempted robberies around Indianapolis was a familiar face to federal prosecutors. Marvin Smith, 37, was on supervised release after being previously arrested and prosecuted in 2016 for a pair of pharmacy robberies. He got out of prison in January 2021 and stayed out of trouble […]
Indianapolis man gets federal prison for robbing local pharmacies, banks
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over nine years in prison for robbing local pharmacies and banks while on probation, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Marvin Smith, 37, was given 115 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in federal court to two counts of...
Suspect in daycare shooting wasn't legally allowed to have guns
As part of a July 2022 plea agreement, Mitchell’s conviction was considered a “domestic violence determination” and should have barred him from possessing a firearm, according to the MCPO.
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was in the car that had taken his wife to the hospital and he’d gone to retrieve it.
Plainfield police investigating July death of patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating the death of a patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital in July 2022. On July 13, the Hendricks County Coroner's Office received a report of a death of a patient at the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the coroner's office identified the patient...
Westfield PD trying to identify smash and grab burglar
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is trying to identify a man suspected in a smash and grab at a Great Clips. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the man is accused of busting out the South Waterleaf Drive Great Clips door with a large rock. The man then went in through the broken door.
Indy man guilty of murder after ambushing, shooting man in January 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder following the January 2022 homicide death of 29-year-old Marlin Kiser in the 12000 block of Aristocrat Drive North. Andre Johnson was convicted of murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon after a 2-day trial. On...
Suspect caught in sewers beneath Bloomington, hospitalized
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man who was believed to be armed with a rifle was apprehended in sewers beneath the city of Bloomington on Tuesday, Indiana University police said. The suspect was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue and was to be transported to a...
Mexico company chooses Indianapolis for first U.S. shrimp farm location
A Mexico-based company is establishing its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in Indianapolis.
Beech Grove man sentenced for dual arsons dealing more than $1 million in damages
A Beech Grove man will serve time in federal prison after he admitted to two arsons that caused more than $1 million in damage.
Illinois man flown to Indianapolis following Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Illinois man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries following a motorcycle crash on US 41. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash happened around 3:29 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 on US 41 near the Sugar Mill Creek bridge just north of SR 47. […]
Man found guilty of murder in January shooting outside Indianapolis apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Johnson was found guilty of the January murder of a man who was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Johnson staked out 29-year-old Marlin Kiser's apartment complex in the 10200 block of Aristocrat North Drive, which is just north of East 42nd Street between North Mitthoeffer and North German Church roads, before ambushing him.
Family of man killed by drunk driver says sentence doesn't provide justice
The man accused of hitting and killing two people while they were walking on Kentucky Avenue in July 2021 was sentenced to 12 years, with only four to be sentenced in prison.
