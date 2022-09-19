ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH.com

Study shows cervical cancer on the rise in the U.S.

(WTNH) – A new study shows cervical cancer is on the rise in the United States among Black and white women. It’s just one of several cancers that impact the female reproductive organs. Dr. Amanda Ramos, gynecological oncologist with the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at the Hospital of...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Hartford HealthCare: Young Mother Survives Stroke

37 year old Julie Hetherington is a busy, working mom who suffered a stroke- out of the blue. Julie was rushed to Hartford Hospital’s stroke center, part of the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute… where doctors discovered two life threatening blockages. Find out how Julie is doing today after her remarkable surgery.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Amit Lahav – Joint Replacement Surgery

What has motivated more people to consider joint replacement surgery, recently?. What advancements in technology have helped improve the results of joint replacement surgery?. How can you determine if you’re a good candidate for joint replacement surgery?. How important is post-operative care?. To what do you attribute improved outcomes...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Hospital will begin seeing patients in newly-renovated ER Thursday

BRISTOL – Bristol Hospital on Thursday is set to open the second half to its newly-renovated Emergency Center. The second half – which occupies the old ER area – has been closed for renovations since December, when patients began being seen in a 12,500-square-foot addition that opened. Beginning Thursday, patients will be seen in both spaces, which now mirror each other and fit together seamlessly as one space.
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

CT state rep. in Puerto Rico as Fiona hits

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative is currently in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona hit. State Rep. Minnie Gonzalez, who was born in Puerto Rico, was there visiting her sister when the hurricane hit. Gonzalez spoke with News 8 over Zoom to show what is happening. “For me, it was a very bad […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Man charged with stealing $152K from Meriden fishing business

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man is facing a larceny charge after he reportedly stole over $150,000 from a Meriden business, police said. Officials said that in 2012, the owner of a fishing shop, Lunker City, entered into an agreement with Robert Lynch. The agreement allowed Lynch to create an outside package service that would then become a subcontractor for Lunker City.
MERIDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Transplant#Surgeon#General Health#Medical Services#The Hartford Courant#Hartford Hospital
WTNH

Yale physicians share the symptoms of ovarian cancer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — September is ovarian cancer awareness month and while ovarian cancer is rare, the survival rate is low. Ovarian cancer is not easily detectable in its early stages. According to the American Cancer Society, the most common symptoms include bloating, pelvic-abdominal pain, and urinary symptoms. News 8 spoke with co-directors of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New community in Hartford to provide health care and food

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new cathedral community center has opened its doors in Hartford. It’s going to help more people in the capital city get access to healthcare and food. This will help more people who don’t have health insurance and are food insecure. Malta House has...
HARTFORD, CT
constructiondive.com

$838M neurosciences center breaks ground in Connecticut

Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground Aug. 31 on a new $838 million neurosciences center, according to a project press release. Turner Construction will serve as the general contractor of the project, according to Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator at the hospital. The 505,000-square-foot project will include two new...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
ctnewsjunkie.com

DIY Air Filtration Systems Help Clear The Air in Connecticut Public Schools

Gov. Ned Lamont announced last week that his administration will release $150 million to help upgrade heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in Connecticut public schools to improve air filtration. But medical staff and scientific researchers working on the University of Connecticut’s Indoor Air Quality Initiative say schools can improve...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Department of Correction officer charged with disability fraud

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday after being accused of lying about being too injured to work in order to collect workers’ compensation and transportation benefits, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. If convicted, he could face tens of thousands of […]
AGAWAM, MA
WTNH

Connecticut court dismisses appeal from man who shot 2 Hartford officers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Appellate Court has dismissed an appeal from a man who shot two police officers and is now making another attempt at receiving a new trial. The decision, published Tuesday in the Connecticut Law Journal, rejects four arguments from Jose Ayuso, who argued that a lower court made a mistake […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment

BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
BRATTLEBORO, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy