ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

How more efficient EHRs can ease physician burnout

Physicians are reporting high rates of burnout, which studies suggest can affect patient safety. This can be partially attributed to the administrative burden placed on physicians, who frequently lose clinical hours to EHR tasks. Simplifying physicians' workflow with more effective systems can reduce stress levels and improve care outcomes, research...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Former Amazon Care employees raise $5M for Latino-focused telehealth company

Zócalo Health, a Latino-focused telehealth company founded by two Amazon veterans, has received $5 million in seed funding to launch its virtual primary care services. Co-founders Erik Cardenas and Mariza Hardin both worked for Amazon Care, the health service for employers that the tech giant plans to shutter at the end of the year, according to their LinkedIn pages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

How integrating specialty pharmacy into care delivery can lead to better patient outcomes, payer partnerships and revenues

Pharmacy teams and operations have traditionally stood on the sidelines of care delivery, but recognition of their value to the patient and physician experience is growing — and they are getting pulled into the action. During a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Clearway Health, three healthcare leaders...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
beckershospitalreview.com

13 recent hospital, health system COO moves

Here are 13 hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Aug. 11:. 1. Kofi Cash was named COO of University of Louisville (Ky.) Health-Jewish Hospital. 2. Jennifer Eslinger was named Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health's new COO. 3. Rodemil Fuentes was named COO of CareWell...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Klas#Klas Research#Datos Health 3#Synctimes
OurSentinel

Medical crisis on the horizon, more than a quarter of practicing nurses want to leave the medical industry

StatePoint Media -- According to a new survey, American nurses are overwhelmed by job demands, a long-brewing situation only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the majority of nurses continue to be dedicated to the care of patients, many are considering leaving the profession at a time when staff shortages are part of the problem. But there’s hope, according to industry experts, who say that understanding these challenges can lead to meaningful and necessary reforms.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Oracle Cerner + interoperability: 7 takeaways

Oracle Cerner has been working on interoperability for years and announced new efforts in recent months since its $28.4 billion acquisition by Oracle. Oracle Cerner is a founding member of the CommonWell Health Alliance. The CommonWell Health Alliance aims to advance interoperability by connecting systems nationwide and making health data widely available.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

More hospital CEOs exit as labor challenges persist

More than six dozen hospital CEOs have left their roles this year, according to a Sept. 21 Challenger, Gray & Christmas report. In the first eight months of this year, 895 CEOs across all industries left their posts, up slightly from the 888 chief executives who exited their roles in the same period last year, according to the executive outplacement and coaching firm.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
beckershospitalreview.com

US healthcare workers more emotionally exhausted amid pandemic, study says

Emotional exhaustion among U.S. healthcare workers worsened over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and threatens to compromise patient care, according to a Sept. 21 analysis from JAMA Network Open. Duke University researchers analyzed more than 107,000 responses to the electronic Safety, Communication, Organizational Reliability, Physician, and Employee Burnout and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals get big grants to install Epic's EHR

Small, rural and safety-net hospitals across the U.S. are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding and community grants to purchase and install Epic EHRs. Digital transformation has been elusive for many hospitals without deep pockets to develop sophisticated IT infrastructures. Here are three examples of hospitals that are relying more on outside funding for their EHR purchases:
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital prices 'bleeding families dry,' consumer group says

A new paper from consumer group Families USA accuses hospitals' high fees and misaligned incentives of "bleeding families dry." "This paper exposes how the corporate hospital business model has fundamentally transformed into one that favors monopolies and setting high prices at the expense of our health," Families USA Executive Director Frederick Isasi said in a Sept. 15 news release.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

US health system most affected by worker shortages, survey says

Sixty-nine percent of U.S. healthcare practitioners say that a lack of skilled workers is the biggest threat to the national health system, according to a survey conducted by the World Innovation Summit for Health. The organization conducted a global survey that included health professionals from the U.S. and five other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Mölnlycke opens $49.8M surgical gloves facility

Medical device company Mölnlycke has opened a $49.8 million factory in Malaysia to increase production of surgical gloves. Mölnlycke expects to create 400 new jobs at the facility, which is equipped with automated production and packing capabilities, according to a Sept. 20 news release. The facility also aligns with the company's sustainability goals, with operations set to be powered through solar panels.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

4 recent health equity investments over $10M

Here are four health equity investments over $10 million that Becker's has covered since Aug. 30:. 1. Venture firm OurCrowd is partnering with the World Health Organization to launch a $200 million global health equity fund. 2. Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System committed $14 million to address disparities including...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Missouri hospital, physician group enter partnership

Marshall, Mo.-based Fitzgibbon Hospital will employ providers from Missouri Valley Physicians, also in Marshall, effective Jan. 2. The two organizations will share the same "management and goals," according to a Sept. 20 news release from the hospital. Combining resources is a step designed to help the entities navigate the challenges of rural healthcare.
MARSHALL, MO
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare workers' unemployment rates rose post-pandemic: study

Healthcare workers experienced an uptick in unemployment rates after the pandemic's onset. However, unemployment was far higher in workers outside the healthcare industry during the same period, research shows. The study, published Sept. 19 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, conducted surveys with 65,000 American households per month...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Median pay for 5 cardiology subspecialties

Interventional cardiologists are the top earners among all cardiologist subspecialties, according to a new report from MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology company. Data for the 2022 report was collected from nearly 200 cardiovascular programs representing almost 5,700 total cardiovascular providers. Here is the median compensation per full-time employee among...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

HNI Healthcare, a leader in value-based care, is awarded three patents for innovations that transform how hospitalists manage inpatient episodes

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- HNI Healthcare (HNI), a technology-enabled practice management company, expands its patent portfolio. The patents cover HNI’s data aggregation and mining techniques, key performance indicator calculations, and concurrent coding methodologies used within their proprietary software suite, VitalsMD ®. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005151/en/ VitalsMD® harnesses real-time, physician-generated data to provide analytics, reporting, communication, and a knowledge base to support value-based clinical decisions at the point of care. (Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy