beckershospitalreview.com
How more efficient EHRs can ease physician burnout
Physicians are reporting high rates of burnout, which studies suggest can affect patient safety. This can be partially attributed to the administrative burden placed on physicians, who frequently lose clinical hours to EHR tasks. Simplifying physicians' workflow with more effective systems can reduce stress levels and improve care outcomes, research...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former Amazon Care employees raise $5M for Latino-focused telehealth company
Zócalo Health, a Latino-focused telehealth company founded by two Amazon veterans, has received $5 million in seed funding to launch its virtual primary care services. Co-founders Erik Cardenas and Mariza Hardin both worked for Amazon Care, the health service for employers that the tech giant plans to shutter at the end of the year, according to their LinkedIn pages.
beckershospitalreview.com
How integrating specialty pharmacy into care delivery can lead to better patient outcomes, payer partnerships and revenues
Pharmacy teams and operations have traditionally stood on the sidelines of care delivery, but recognition of their value to the patient and physician experience is growing — and they are getting pulled into the action. During a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Clearway Health, three healthcare leaders...
beckershospitalreview.com
13 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are 13 hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Aug. 11:. 1. Kofi Cash was named COO of University of Louisville (Ky.) Health-Jewish Hospital. 2. Jennifer Eslinger was named Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health's new COO. 3. Rodemil Fuentes was named COO of CareWell...
deseret.com
What Is Value-Based Care? 4 Ways Patients Benefit From This Healthcare Approach
You may have heard the term “value-based care” before, but what does it mean practically for you as a patient? Read on to learn the many advantages of this approach and why you should consider seeking a provider that practices value-based care. What is value-based care?. As its...
Medical crisis on the horizon, more than a quarter of practicing nurses want to leave the medical industry
StatePoint Media -- According to a new survey, American nurses are overwhelmed by job demands, a long-brewing situation only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the majority of nurses continue to be dedicated to the care of patients, many are considering leaving the profession at a time when staff shortages are part of the problem. But there’s hope, according to industry experts, who say that understanding these challenges can lead to meaningful and necessary reforms.
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle Cerner + interoperability: 7 takeaways
Oracle Cerner has been working on interoperability for years and announced new efforts in recent months since its $28.4 billion acquisition by Oracle. Oracle Cerner is a founding member of the CommonWell Health Alliance. The CommonWell Health Alliance aims to advance interoperability by connecting systems nationwide and making health data widely available.
beckershospitalreview.com
More hospital CEOs exit as labor challenges persist
More than six dozen hospital CEOs have left their roles this year, according to a Sept. 21 Challenger, Gray & Christmas report. In the first eight months of this year, 895 CEOs across all industries left their posts, up slightly from the 888 chief executives who exited their roles in the same period last year, according to the executive outplacement and coaching firm.
beckershospitalreview.com
US healthcare workers more emotionally exhausted amid pandemic, study says
Emotional exhaustion among U.S. healthcare workers worsened over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and threatens to compromise patient care, according to a Sept. 21 analysis from JAMA Network Open. Duke University researchers analyzed more than 107,000 responses to the electronic Safety, Communication, Organizational Reliability, Physician, and Employee Burnout and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals get big grants to install Epic's EHR
Small, rural and safety-net hospitals across the U.S. are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding and community grants to purchase and install Epic EHRs. Digital transformation has been elusive for many hospitals without deep pockets to develop sophisticated IT infrastructures. Here are three examples of hospitals that are relying more on outside funding for their EHR purchases:
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital prices 'bleeding families dry,' consumer group says
A new paper from consumer group Families USA accuses hospitals' high fees and misaligned incentives of "bleeding families dry." "This paper exposes how the corporate hospital business model has fundamentally transformed into one that favors monopolies and setting high prices at the expense of our health," Families USA Executive Director Frederick Isasi said in a Sept. 15 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
US health system most affected by worker shortages, survey says
Sixty-nine percent of U.S. healthcare practitioners say that a lack of skilled workers is the biggest threat to the national health system, according to a survey conducted by the World Innovation Summit for Health. The organization conducted a global survey that included health professionals from the U.S. and five other...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mölnlycke opens $49.8M surgical gloves facility
Medical device company Mölnlycke has opened a $49.8 million factory in Malaysia to increase production of surgical gloves. Mölnlycke expects to create 400 new jobs at the facility, which is equipped with automated production and packing capabilities, according to a Sept. 20 news release. The facility also aligns with the company's sustainability goals, with operations set to be powered through solar panels.
beckershospitalreview.com
4 recent health equity investments over $10M
Here are four health equity investments over $10 million that Becker's has covered since Aug. 30:. 1. Venture firm OurCrowd is partnering with the World Health Organization to launch a $200 million global health equity fund. 2. Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System committed $14 million to address disparities including...
beckershospitalreview.com
Missouri hospital, physician group enter partnership
Marshall, Mo.-based Fitzgibbon Hospital will employ providers from Missouri Valley Physicians, also in Marshall, effective Jan. 2. The two organizations will share the same "management and goals," according to a Sept. 20 news release from the hospital. Combining resources is a step designed to help the entities navigate the challenges of rural healthcare.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare workers' unemployment rates rose post-pandemic: study
Healthcare workers experienced an uptick in unemployment rates after the pandemic's onset. However, unemployment was far higher in workers outside the healthcare industry during the same period, research shows. The study, published Sept. 19 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, conducted surveys with 65,000 American households per month...
beckershospitalreview.com
Median pay for 5 cardiology subspecialties
Interventional cardiologists are the top earners among all cardiologist subspecialties, according to a new report from MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology company. Data for the 2022 report was collected from nearly 200 cardiovascular programs representing almost 5,700 total cardiovascular providers. Here is the median compensation per full-time employee among...
beckershospitalreview.com
20% of pediatricians likely to leave their job in the next year, survey finds
Among surveyed pediatricians, 1 in 5, or 20 percent, indicated plans to leave their job in the next year, and nearly half of those considering leaving in the next five years indicated plans to leave medicine altogether, according to a new report from McKinsey. The report, released Sept. 15, is...
MedCity News
Despite hurdles, healthcare transparency is still a noble goal – and one within our grasp
It’s no surprise that Americans continue to press for transparency for their healthcare costs, especially as many struggle to find affordable and accessible treatment options. And why shouldn’t they? In this country, our biggest systems work best when the default expectation is transparency— from our criminal justice system, to...
HNI Healthcare, a leader in value-based care, is awarded three patents for innovations that transform how hospitalists manage inpatient episodes
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- HNI Healthcare (HNI), a technology-enabled practice management company, expands its patent portfolio. The patents cover HNI’s data aggregation and mining techniques, key performance indicator calculations, and concurrent coding methodologies used within their proprietary software suite, VitalsMD ®. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005151/en/ VitalsMD® harnesses real-time, physician-generated data to provide analytics, reporting, communication, and a knowledge base to support value-based clinical decisions at the point of care. (Photo: Business Wire)
